|T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by Trendinghelm: 3:10am
Big Brother Naija 2017 contestant,T Boss has been having lots of photo shoots recently.She shared these BTS photos from a recent shoot.
|Re: T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by IamKashyBaby(f): 3:21am
Daaamn girl! I love her makeup
|Re: T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by YomzzyDBlogger: 3:57am
Cute..
|Re: T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by YoungRichRuler(m): 5:12am
If it's T-Boss, It's front page.
Just like Tonto
|Re: T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by buygala(m): 11:29am
Thank God for Buhari's fight against corruption ... There isn't much free money floating around anymore for Private Jet owners and their Oloshos ... ..
This one sef for don buy Gwagon, post pictures of it on the Gram telling us how "hardwork and determination pays... #Godwin"...
Madam Tboss, Softwork isn't work oo... Hardwork is
|Re: T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 11:30am
Beautiful
white looks good on her
|Re: T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by francisMKD(m): 11:30am
My crush..... :*
|Re: T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by emmayayodeji(m): 11:30am
Where is efe?
|Re: T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by amazinghope(f): 11:31am
I don't understand... Tboss and her nose ring stun in beautiful photo
So her nose ring is now her boyfriend?
|Re: T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by Jigba(f): 11:32am
She looks pretty
|Re: T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by Billyonaire: 11:32am
She is trying too hard. Seems she does not have a real man in her life.
|Re: T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by toyinjimoh(m): 11:33am
I don't know her
|Re: T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by Lexusgs430: 11:33am
Still looking for the stun ......
|Re: T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by williamdeluxe(m): 11:33am
Sista b forming slay queen dnt go nd marry
|Re: T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by sukkot: 11:33am
ok enuff of this woman. overload is not good
|Re: T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by yungryce(m): 11:33am
just commented cuz its on FP. dazall
|Re: T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by OGHENE316: 11:33am
this girl still dy dis country I thought private jet owners v taken her away to Romania
|Re: T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by MrDoGood: 11:33am
I see!!!
|Re: T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by Odianose13(m): 11:34am
emmayayodeji:
Efe na man o. His ways are different. From BBA, u shud understand him already.
|Re: T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by Fadiga24(m): 11:34am
It seems this girl doesn't have any job.
|Re: T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by IwantToShashe(m): 11:35am
IamKashyBaby:
But your nose ring looks more sexy
|Re: T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by soberdrunk(m): 11:36am
|Re: T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by Kakamorufu(m): 11:36am
emmayayodeji:he's somewhere wondering how the 25m take finish
|Re: T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by Celestyn8213: 11:36am
wetin concern us with nose ring
|Re: T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by IamKashyBaby(f): 11:38am
IwantToShashe:
Oga, how you know i got a nose stud?
|Re: T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by Evaberry(f): 11:38am
she's looking older here.
Instead of slaying why doesn't she do something better with her time
she's always snapping and uploading photos
|Re: T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by johnjay4u2u(m): 11:41am
na wa o
which one be ''and her nose ring'' again.
Nairaland with her ''yeye'' captivating topics
|Re: T-Boss And Her Nose Ring Stun In Beautiful Photos by IwantToShashe(m): 11:41am
IamKashyBaby:.
I have always been on active survellaince on ya case since time immemorial. But Oga Jude have configured everything.
