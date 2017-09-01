₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by JamieNaij(m): 6:47am
Nigerian Musician, Davido's Baby mama, Sophia Momodu and her daughter Imade are currently in Atlanta, USA for a short vacation.
They stepped out in an all denim and Vans footwear to an outing yesterday. Imade slayed better, Who begs to differ?
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/sophia-momodu-and-imade-twin-in-all.html
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by Zeze06(m): 6:51am
Fear God! Today is Sunday....
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by eezeribe(m): 6:55am
Ugly mother... Ugly daughter...
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by Woly: 7:00am
This woman no still fine upon all the big allowance way she dey collect .
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by MrRichy(m): 7:02am
who them epp ??
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by olawaletimi(m): 7:27am
See person Mother as she dress.
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by MhizzAJ(f): 7:35am
No comment...upon all d money
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by ishowdotgmail(m): 7:39am
This bae sha dy chop davido
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by ishowdotgmail(m): 7:40am
Woly:
Shey Obasanjo, Obaseki and Oshiomole fine with the allowances they collect too
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by ShawttySoFyne(f): 8:00am
When you know you ugly so you have to expose your body to look attractive
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by EtherealAnn(f): 8:05am
I want those sneakers
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by LesbianBoy(m): 8:20am
The sophie girl is sexy sha
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by IwantToShashe(m): 8:26am
This Sophia snail go soft well well .
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by ShutdownBrown24(m): 8:48am
Davido's father gets a new iPhone for Davido, bred in Atlanta USA
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by skimmy005: 8:56am
ShawttySoFyne:u fine pass her?? ape
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by ShawttySoFyne(f): 9:36am
skimmy005:
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by LesbianBoy(m): 9:55am
EtherealAnn:
Goan buy your own begi begi
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by skimmy005: 11:13am
[quote author=ShawttySoFyne post=60084606][/quote] what is now funny?? just admit it, disgusting ape
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by Doctorphil: 11:33am
Ugly
Check my signature
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by TheKingIsHere: 11:34am
This baby momma ain't fine but her pucci will definitely be sweet
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by Throwback: 11:36am
What is the job of this baby mama?
Or is baby mama her full time job?
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by brght2017: 11:36am
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by yungryce(m): 11:37am
none of my business. just commented cuz its on FP
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by Poocelebs: 11:40am
nice one
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by franco3075q(m): 11:40am
OK SEEN
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by obadesanre: 11:41am
So wogly
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by MhizzAJ(f): 11:42am
Upon everything..she no just fine
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by tballeyy(m): 11:42am
U make sense jare, no mind awon elenu baje
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by Kenetumori: 11:44am
Good for her
|Re: Sophia Momodu And Imade Step Out In Denim In US by Alikote: 11:44am
JamieNaij:her pussy as a short cut to wealth ....us, visa ikoyi home etc
