



“FIFA have approved Ola Aina, who can now play for Nigeria,” Rohr was quoted as saying by Supersports.com.



Aina, who is on a season-long loan at Hull from Chelsea, was brought in by the Eagles coach to fill the gaps in the full-back positions.



The player was born in London to Nigerian parents. Although he has a Nigerian passport, he has represented England at various junior levels and so needed to apply to change his international allegiance.



Rohr had hoped to use Aina in the first clash against Cameroon but the FIFA clearance did not arrive on time.



Nigeria have nine points from three matches in Group B of the African qualifiers, while Zambia are second on four points and Cameroon remain on two points.







