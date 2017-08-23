₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by emma321: 7:33am
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr said Aina, who can play at right-back or left-back, could now line up in Yaounde as the Super Eagles look for a second victory in four days over Cameroon.
“FIFA have approved Ola Aina, who can now play for Nigeria,” Rohr was quoted as saying by Supersports.com.
Aina, who is on a season-long loan at Hull from Chelsea, was brought in by the Eagles coach to fill the gaps in the full-back positions.
The player was born in London to Nigerian parents. Although he has a Nigerian passport, he has represented England at various junior levels and so needed to apply to change his international allegiance.
Rohr had hoped to use Aina in the first clash against Cameroon but the FIFA clearance did not arrive on time.
Nigeria have nine points from three matches in Group B of the African qualifiers, while Zambia are second on four points and Cameroon remain on two points.
Source: http://anstalk.com/aina-cleared-fifa-represent-nigeria/
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by ishowdotgmail(m): 7:34am
Nigeria sha dey look for the downfall of cameroon. Una wan sha make dem president resign again. Why na
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by Ejehjoe(m): 11:39am
Who does this post help?
I got to get busy on how to make money to pay my bills....wake up football fans, lovers and enthusiasts
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by Odioko1(m): 11:39am
Hmm mm
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by Poocelebs: 11:39am
Congrats to Him ....
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by yungryce(m): 11:39am
.
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by hacmond(m): 11:39am
;D1
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by seunmohmoh(f): 11:39am
cool
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by brght2017: 11:39am
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by SharkTank(m): 11:40am
Nice. He should be drafted to the right back position. Elderson has the left locked down with his consistent performance
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by countsparrow: 11:40am
How good is he? All dis Naija coaches just call everybody representing an A-list club anyhow even if dem no enter first team for dem club...
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by yungryce(m): 11:40am
our team is now filled with away born players compared to home born
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by Pronmix(m): 11:40am
Rohr should also go after Tammy Abraham, the lure of playing at the World Cup would entice him since England have way too many players right now.
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by jotey(m): 11:41am
nice one ola
echijiele is crap BTW
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by Eventoned: 11:41am
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by chemicalDisease: 11:41am
Ola Aina.
a lovely name.
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by Nutase(f): 11:42am
Dunno him
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by delerx(m): 11:42am
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by adebrave1(m): 11:42am
Let's Go there!
What time is it for Monday's Game?
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by ovovskid(m): 11:43am
Una want just kill Cameroon..Nigeria self
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by tooth4tooth: 11:43am
Good development Still waiting for Solanke and lookman to pledge their allegiance as well. Those guys are good.
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by pweshboi(m): 11:43am
Is OK.. If dem like make dem go bring Antetokounmpo from Greece.. My own Sha nah make we dey win.
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by Fadiga24(m): 11:45am
Definitely an upgrade on Echiejile, that guy is a mess!!!
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by Kenetumori: 11:45am
Good for him.welcome home Aina
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by phillips1959: 11:46am
Gud news.Echiejine need to be on d bench as back up while a younger player takes 1st team shirt.Dats d only gap in our defence.Gud luck Super Eagles in yaounde.Pls which channel will show yaounde return leg.?
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by Hakeemnadel: 11:46am
seunmohmoh:
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by Doctorphil: 11:48am
This guy that can score own goal
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by Livefreeordieha(m): 11:48am
Ejehjoe:υ goттa вe ѕιcĸ oғ ѕoмe ѕorт..
|Re: Ola Aina Cleared By FIFA To Represent Nigeria by iyke926(m): 11:51am
Good.
