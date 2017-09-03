My wife knows I’m the head of the house — Nigerian married to older American





US-based Muiz Adebiyi is married to an older American, Susan Smith. He talks about the over two-year-old marriage and why he took the decision to marry an older partner with GBENGA ADENIJI



What attracted you to your wife despite the obvious disparity in your ages?



I am attracted to her because she is very cool, loving, understanding and protective. She has a better behaviour than slay mamas.



How long did you know her before you proposed?



We had known each other for two years before we decided to get married three years after.



Was there any initial opposition from either your family or hers?



There were issues like that but our family members later understood that age is just a number and that love does not have limit. We are quite in love and happy with ourselves.



How did you convince your parents to accept your choice?



I never convinced anyone. I got happiness from what I did.



Are you saying you didn’t try to make your parents understand why you made the choice?



I did not say that. I only said I am happy with my decision. I am happy with her because she also makes me happy.



What is the exact age difference between the two of you?



I will not disclose that.



Your marriage is over two years old. How has the union been?



It has been really awesome. We are going through hard and easy times.



What lessons have you learnt from the union so far?



I have learnt how to live the life of a couple. Marriage makes me more mature and I have more wisdom.



What profession are you into?



I am a soccer player and also a car dealer.



When there are disagreements between the two of you, who apologies first?



We both apologise when there are disagreements. But she does that first and more than I do because she is a wise wife who knows that the husband is the head of the house. She knows what marriage means.





Some people would expect you to marry a younger lady. How would you react to that view?



I usually do not reply them because they do not know what love is all about. Everybody has their choice. I know that some will praise us and some will not.



Has there been any embarrassing moment on account of your marriage to her?



No, there has been no such thing.



Tell us about her.



She is a nurse and from the United States of America. She is a short person but with a high intellect. She is quite understanding and the best woman in my life after my mother.



Some people believe you chose her to get a permanent stay or something related. What do you have to say to that?



Yes, I know that most people will think that way. But I do not care because I was already a US citizen and that’s not from her.





Was she ever married?



Yes, she was married.



Africans are particular about children. Did you put that into consideration in making your decision?



It is a self-decision and that does not concern anyone.



You called some people haters while celebrating the second anniversary of your marriage on Facebook recently. Who are they and what roles did they play in the entire affair to be so labelled?



I will not disclose that.



Does she speak Yoruba?



Yes, she speaks Yoruba.



Tell us some of the Yoruba you have taught her.



I only teach her the simple ones.



What is her impression of Nigeria and its citizens after she visited?



She loves Nigeria and its culture.



How do you celebrate your wedding anniversary?



We celebrate our wedding anniversary the same way godly people do theirs. We always go to the mall, do shopping and visit the pool side.



Having dated a Nigerian lady and now married to an older American, what comparison can you make between the two?



My wife is far better than Nigerian ladies in every positive way. She is a wife material.



How do your in-laws relate with you?



My relationship with my in-laws is very good and cordial. They relate with me well. We chat most of the time. I speak with her mother on the phone always.



What position is she in her family?



I think she is number three or four.



What Yoruba name do you call her?



I call her Ayisat.



Why did you choose the name?



I listed 10 names and asked her to pick one. That was the name she picked.



Did she tell you why she chose the name since she couldn’t have known the meaning?



She chose the name because she likes it. That action has a tangible (impact) impression on our relationship.

