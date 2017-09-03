₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by Wobegist: 7:41am
My wife knows I’m the head of the house — Nigerian married to older American
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/my-wife-knows-im-the-head-of-the-house-nigerian-married-to-older-american/amp/
2 Likes
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by smartty68(m): 7:45am
All lies, nothing but lies.
Enjoy your shuga-mummy
31 Likes
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by Partnerbiz3: 7:47am
Just for papers.
Say the truth now or...
14 Likes
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by 7inches: 8:22am
Olodo
8 Likes
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by FemiEddy(m): 8:22am
The hustle is real
16 Likes
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by Michael004: 8:25am
Why all this lies when you can tell us what we know before.
6 Likes
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by IamKashyBaby(f): 8:28am
FemiEddy:
Love has no barrier Baba...who knows one day you too will find such endless love with a british woman and ur story will be FP for a week
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by walepackage(m): 8:30am
Love conquers all
1 Like
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by FemiEddy(m): 8:32am
IamKashyBaby:Not me and you o, I have already found love, keep the British old woman's love o
17 Likes
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by MhizzAJ(f): 8:34am
How's she better than Nigerian ladies
Lies!!..
1 Like
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by IamKashyBaby(f): 8:46am
FemiEddy:
Love is everywhere sha..
We can even found love in a hopeless place..who knows one day while u are eating suya, there is this woman will be attracted to u and things will change like a whirlwind
Hahahahaha...so much love today..chaaai..
2 Likes
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by FemiEddy(m): 9:05am
IamKashyBaby:Then I will not eat suya
8 Likes
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by IamKashyBaby(f): 9:05am
FemiEddy:
#SAVAGE
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by Oghenedoh: 11:58am
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by Fadiga24(m): 11:58am
Muiz Adebiyi wants to collect the green card as well as the skull
9 Likes
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by iyke926(m): 11:58am
What's wrong with Nigerians??
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by Flashh: 11:59am
Keep deceiving that old woman.
5 Likes
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by MrIrohKenedy: 11:59am
lazy yeroba Muslims looking for a cheap way out
chaii what a people
10 Likes
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by kullozone(m): 12:00pm
Lmao... Baba dey do legit. All na work sha.
2 Likes
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by mightyhazell: 12:01pm
his life,.. his choice
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by DJperdurabo: 12:01pm
Wobegist:
C'mon men!
What do you take us for? Fools!
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by wickyyolo: 12:02pm
MhizzAJ:
No lies, oyibo women are far better than Nigerian girls
3 Likes
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by Ndlistic(m): 12:02pm
I smell Lies, well in another word only Afonja's Can do this kind thing. But the Lady Cute shaa
5 Likes
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by Pampasi: 12:02pm
Words of a drowning man but one thing I am sure of. She is better than most Nigerian slay queens not pussycally though.
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by Robbin7(m): 12:02pm
She love Nigeria and its Culture.
You taught her Yoruba but she didn't teach you English.
That means she doesn't love.
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by slurity1(m): 12:03pm
see business in marriage
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by handsomebanana(m): 12:05pm
Shut da Fûck up u stupid giggolo Fûcktard wey dey find free money .
Bastardized ewu
Wu b d fool wey dey ask yeye questions who apologizes first ?
Dey're all bullshitterz
Bastardized sons of a thousand fadaz
1 Like
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by UncutSk(m): 12:06pm
Things that our people do for money!!!
Shangimalay
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by BumbleBee2ice(f): 12:06pm
Eleriboo omo Ole, Kontinew u go soon old.
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by ALAYORMII: 12:06pm
DiD YOU STEAL MEAT FROM THE POT?
*Americans:No, Mum,I didn't steal meat from the pot
*Nigerians: Who?.....Me?.....Steal?.....Pot?.....When?.....How?......
Is a lie ohh
#Naija...I hail oooh
2 Likes
|Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by UnknownT: 12:06pm
[b][/b]2
