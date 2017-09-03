₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,282 members, 3,765,899 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 September 2017 at 01:12 PM

Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies - Family - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies (10548 Views)

Adebiyi Muiz Celebrates Susan Smith, His Elderly Oyinbo Wife / Mohammed Masaba Is Dead. The Islamic Cleric Who Married 97 Wives Dies At Age 93 / The Pretty Banker Who Married A Danfo Driver: True Love Story (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by Wobegist: 7:41am
My wife knows I’m the head of the house — Nigerian married to older American


US-based Muiz Adebiyi is married to an older American, Susan Smith. He talks about the over two-year-old marriage and why he took the decision to marry an older partner with GBENGA ADENIJI

What attracted you to your wife despite the obvious disparity in your ages?

I am attracted to her because she is very cool, loving, understanding and protective. She has a better behaviour than slay mamas.

How long did you know her before you proposed?

We had known each other for two years before we decided to get married three years after.

Was there any initial opposition from either your family or hers?

There were issues like that but our family members later understood that age is just a number and that love does not have limit. We are quite in love and happy with ourselves.

How did you convince your parents to accept your choice?

I never convinced anyone. I got happiness from what I did.

Are you saying you didn’t try to make your parents understand why you made the choice?

I did not say that. I only said I am happy with my decision. I am happy with her because she also makes me happy.

What is the exact age difference between the two of you?

I will not disclose that.

Your marriage is over two years old. How has the union been?

It has been really awesome. We are going through hard and easy times.

What lessons have you learnt from the union so far?

I have learnt how to live the life of a couple. Marriage makes me more mature and I have more wisdom.

What profession are you into?

I am a soccer player and also a car dealer.

When there are disagreements between the two of you, who apologies first?

We both apologise when there are disagreements. But she does that first and more than I do because she is a wise wife who knows that the husband is the head of the house. She knows what marriage means.


Some people would expect you to marry a younger lady. How would you react to that view?

I usually do not reply them because they do not know what love is all about. Everybody has their choice. I know that some will praise us and some will not.

Has there been any embarrassing moment on account of your marriage to her?

No, there has been no such thing.

Tell us about her.

She is a nurse and from the United States of America. She is a short person but with a high intellect. She is quite understanding and the best woman in my life after my mother.

Some people believe you chose her to get a permanent stay or something related. What do you have to say to that?

Yes, I know that most people will think that way. But I do not care because I was already a US citizen and that’s not from her.


Was she ever married?

Yes, she was married.

Africans are particular about children. Did you put that into consideration in making your decision?

It is a self-decision and that does not concern anyone.

You called some people haters while celebrating the second anniversary of your marriage on Facebook recently. Who are they and what roles did they play in the entire affair to be so labelled?

I will not disclose that.

Does she speak Yoruba?

Yes, she speaks Yoruba.

Tell us some of the Yoruba you have taught her.

I only teach her the simple ones.

What is her impression of Nigeria and its citizens after she visited?

She loves Nigeria and its culture.

How do you celebrate your wedding anniversary?

We celebrate our wedding anniversary the same way godly people do theirs. We always go to the mall, do shopping and visit the pool side.

Having dated a Nigerian lady and now married to an older American, what comparison can you make between the two?

My wife is far better than Nigerian ladies in every positive way. She is a wife material.

How do your in-laws relate with you?

My relationship with my in-laws is very good and cordial. They relate with me well. We chat most of the time. I speak with her mother on the phone always.

What position is she in her family?

I think she is number three or four.

What Yoruba name do you call her?

I call her Ayisat.

Why did you choose the name?

I listed 10 names and asked her to pick one. That was the name she picked.

Did she tell you why she chose the name since she couldn’t have known the meaning?

She chose the name because she likes it. That action has a tangible (impact) impression on our relationship.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/my-wife-knows-im-the-head-of-the-house-nigerian-married-to-older-american/amp/

2 Likes

Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by smartty68(m): 7:45am
All lies, nothing but lies.

Enjoy your shuga-mummy

31 Likes

Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by Partnerbiz3: 7:47am
Just for papers.

Say the truth now or...

14 Likes

Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by 7inches: 8:22am
Olodo

8 Likes

Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by FemiEddy(m): 8:22am
The hustle is real grin

16 Likes

Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by Michael004: 8:25am
Why all this lies when you can tell us what we know before.

6 Likes

Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by IamKashyBaby(f): 8:28am
FemiEddy:
The hustle is real grin


grin

Love has no barrier Baba...who knows one day you too will find such endless love with a british woman and ur story will be FP for a week wink

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by walepackage(m): 8:30am
Love conquers all

1 Like

Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by FemiEddy(m): 8:32am
IamKashyBaby:



grin

Love has no barrier Baba...who knows one day you too will find such endless love with a british woman and ur story will be FP for a week wink

Not me and you o, I have already found love, keep the British old woman's love o grin

17 Likes

Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by MhizzAJ(f): 8:34am
How's she better than Nigerian ladies
Lies!!..

1 Like

Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by IamKashyBaby(f): 8:46am
FemiEddy:

Not me and you o, I have already found love, keep the British old woman's love o grin


grin

Love is everywhere sha.. grin

We can even found love in a hopeless place..who knows one day while u are eating suya, there is this woman will be attracted to u and things will change like a whirlwind grin

Hahahahaha...so much love today..chaaai..

2 Likes

Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by FemiEddy(m): 9:05am
IamKashyBaby:



grin

Love is everywhere sha.. grin

We even found love in a hopeless place..who knows one day while u are eating suya, there is this woman will be attracted to u and things will change like a whirlwind grin

Hahahahaha...so much love today..chaaai..
Then I will not eat suya grin

8 Likes

Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by IamKashyBaby(f): 9:05am
FemiEddy:

Then I will not eat suya grin

#SAVAGE

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by Oghenedoh: 11:58am
smiley
Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by Fadiga24(m): 11:58am
Muiz Adebiyi wants to collect the green card as well as the skull grin

9 Likes

Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by iyke926(m): 11:58am
What's wrong with Nigerians?? embarassed undecided
Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by Flashh: 11:59am
Keep deceiving that old woman.

5 Likes

Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by MrIrohKenedy: 11:59am
lazy yeroba Muslims looking for a cheap way out

chaii what a people grin

10 Likes

Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by kullozone(m): 12:00pm
Lmao... Baba dey do legit. All na work sha.

2 Likes

Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by mightyhazell: 12:01pm
his life,.. his choice
Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by DJperdurabo: 12:01pm
Wobegist:


https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/my-wife-knows-im-the-head-of-the-house-nigerian-married-to-older-american/amp/

C'mon men!

What do you take us for? Fools!
Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by wickyyolo: 12:02pm
MhizzAJ:
How's she better than Nigerian ladies
Lies!!..

No lies, oyibo women are far better than Nigerian girls

3 Likes

Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by Ndlistic(m): 12:02pm
I smell Lies, well in another word only Afonja's Can do this kind thing. But the Lady Cute shaa

5 Likes

Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by Pampasi: 12:02pm
Words of a drowning man but one thing I am sure of. She is better than most Nigerian slay queens not pussycally though.
Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by Robbin7(m): 12:02pm
She love Nigeria and its Culture.

You taught her Yoruba but she didn't teach you English.

That means she doesn't love.
Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by slurity1(m): 12:03pm
see business in marriage
Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by handsomebanana(m): 12:05pm
Shut da Fûck up u stupid giggolo Fûcktard wey dey find free money .

Bastardized ewu

Wu b d fool wey dey ask yeye questions who apologizes first ?

Dey're all bullshitterz

Bastardized sons of a thousand fadaz

1 Like

Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by UncutSk(m): 12:06pm
Things that our people do for money!!! grin grin grin
Shangimalay
Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by BumbleBee2ice(f): 12:06pm
Eleriboo omo Ole, Kontinew u go soon old.
Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by ALAYORMII: 12:06pm
DiD YOU STEAL MEAT FROM THE POT?

*Americans:No, Mum,I didn't steal meat from the pot

*Nigerians: Who?.....Me?.....Steal?.....Pot?.....When?.....How?......
Is a lie ohh
#Naija...I hail oooh

2 Likes

Re: Muiz Adebiyi, Nigerian Who Married Old Oyinbo: She's Better Than Nigerian Ladies by UnknownT: 12:06pm
[b][/b]2

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Which Do You Support: Marrying The One You Love Or Loving The One You Marry / Snake In The Stomach / Things Parents Use To Scare Their Children!

Viewing this topic: Papasmal(m), Ladiva, docconceptscom, mtprofessor5(m), VLongstrider(m), kizolo(m), frinx, okopido, Mybettingtips(m), kense88, Bobbybabs(m), Kulgirl, Iamabimbola, matrixA, Universities, Phy017(m), bokunrawo(m), rainylad(f), stnkembu(m), Cherish100(f), Abubanty, lovemeohlord(m), seye15627(m), floxy2020, obo389(m), Chase2903, Kevwelize, aviationguy(m), jujutom(m), tdayof(m), phymeon(m), ladnyce, Chubhie, Omagzee(m), nwamehn, Smylyn(m), truesignal(m), niri(m), chidiebere2020(m), slinkman(m), Goridoe(m), guardian09(m), Ajakayekoke(m), babyface98, stexsy(m), hitleraldof(m), joe17, sunnymighty(m), wilfredadahor, IHATEPUZZY(m), Hyfer(m), tuwayz(m), pepsyoku, MrEdimulo82(m), chibowobbed(m), lugado, onlyme07(m), cosmic22(m), Saintsquare(m), movaze89(m), Menyi, Tongsman(m), Livefreeordieha(m), dad007(m), iVentHub(f), Akposkibo, sulaimon22, FSU, Chstel(m), simplejayy(m), Eyewonda, datribune, BlackMaria, doubleZ88(m), Mc1807, Eze2000(m), wizelink(m), KwembehAndrew4, Fkforyou(m), abuabdullah1(m), dapzo340, EvenInFreetown, chigoziem10, Aiykay(m), sexyboocalher(f), Doneze, neoapocalypse, emshaw, Mickyboiz, vickzie(m), Laredojohn(m), richeeyo(m), donemenike, Dontrapatolli(m), KelvinC1(m), overdrive(m), onatisi(m), perfectme, spelleti, samsono30, Johnsegun54(m), spardee(m), amosnaira, terimakasih(m), Midgut(m), olashilek(m) and 157 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.