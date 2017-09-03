₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Sunday, 03 September 2017 at 03:47 PM
|Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by yorex2011: 8:48am


Welcome to the live broadcast/commentary of the Fide Chess Championship Match between Norwegian GM, Magnus Carlsen and Nigerian FM, Femi Balogun holding at Hualing Hotel in Tbilisi, Georgia.
Some bit of iniformation from the official tournament site tbilisi2017.fide.com
"The 2017 FIDE World Chess Cup is taking place in Hualing Hotel (and Biltmore Hotel for the final) in Tbilisi, Georgia from 3-27 September. The 128-player knockout tournament features World Champion Magnus Carlsen, defending World Cup Champion Sergey Karjakin and almost all of the world's best players. The total prize fund is $1.6 million, with $120,000 for the winner and $6,000 for first round losers. The finalists will qualify for the 2018 Candidates Tournament.
The format is six knockout rounds of 2-game classical matches before a 4-game final. The time control is 90 minutes for 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, with a 30-second increment from move 1. If the score is tied the players then play two 25-minute + 10-second increment rapid games, then two 10+10 games, then two 5+3 and, finally, Armageddon, where White has 5 minutes to Black's 4 but a draw qualifies Black for the next round".
Of the 128 players we have
120 GMs (Grandmasters)
6 IMs (international masters)
1 FM (Fide Master)
1 untitled player
The highest ELO rating is 2822 (Carlsen, world champion).
The lowest ELO rating is 2255 (Balogun, Africa Zone 4.4 Individual Chess Championship winner)
Note that Balogun is 100 points lower than the next lowest ranking and 567 points lower than his opponent
Cc AlBaqir
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by yorex2011: 8:49am
Balogun Oluwafemi
Nationality : Nigerian
DOB : 1987
Title: Fide Master
You can check some of his past games here
http://www.chessgames.com/perl/chessplayer?pid=140226
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by yorex2011: 8:49am
Sven Magnus Carlsen
Nationality : Norwegian
DOB : 30 November 1990
Title: Grandmaster (Current World Chess Champion).
A chess prodigy, Carlsen earned his grandmaster title at the age of 13 years and 148 days. He had at some point been known as "The Mozart of Chess".
Known for his attacking style as a teenager, Carlsen has since developed into a more universal player. He uses a variety of openings in order to make it more difficult for opponents to prepare against him, and, according to Jan Timman, he "aims for middlegames that lend themselves to a strategic approach". His positional mastery and endgame prowess have drawn comparisons to those of former World Champions Bobby Fischer, Anatoly Karpov, Vasily Smyslov, and José Raúl Capablanca.
Carlsen was taught to play chess at the age of 5 by his father, and had been reported to have exceptional memory even at a tender age (he was able to recall the areas, population numbers, flags and capitals of all the countries in the world by the age of five).
Carlsen's peak rating stands at 2882 (May 2014).
Style of play
Magnus is an exceptional positional player who relies on his mastery of positional principles aided by sound tactical play. He rarely allows the tension in a position to dissipate by mindless exchanges.
"Magnus Carlsen is the quintessential pragmatic chess player. He will do whatever it takes to get the best possible result.
His goal in any chess game is to win (or sometimes draw), not to create a masterpiece.
He is well aware that you don't get any points for style in chess, so he doesn't take the artistic beauty of a move into consideration when deciding which move to play (unless choosing between two equally winning moves)" - (Håkon Hapnes Strand, 2177 FIDE. Friend and clubmate of Magnus Carlsen).
He is also a deeply psychological player and can grind out advantages from seemingly balanced positions against the strongest of opponents.
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by yorex2011: 8:49am

|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by yorex2011: 8:50am


|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by Tolexander: 9:00am
Booked for Nigeria's victory.
The fact that there is a very wide gap between Balogun and Carlsen makes it intriguing.
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by babyfaceafrica: 9:21am
Hmm..let the castling begin
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by KevinDein: 10:03am
After reading about the Magnus Carlsene I just realise what a mismatch this is. It's like FC Barcelona Vs Ogudu FC.
.
.
.
Modified
Balogun is doing very well. Dude should be proud of himself
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by Omonoba1: 10:11am
It's a walkover for Carlsen though...but the Balogun guy has made a reputation for himself.
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by yorex2011: 11:55am
yorex2011:
Carlsen playing white in the first game.
There is very little Balogun can do. Generally in chess especially in GM games, playing as white has a minor advantage. Hence you see many players trying to draw as black. I doubt if there will be a draw here. Carlsen's game is just too strong (especially as he is a business minded player - He doesnt care so much about beauty but about results...)
Game 1 may not get up to 50 moves but would be a huge boost for Balogun if he can hold on
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by yorex2011: 11:56am
Game 1 starts in 5 mins
Game can be followed live on
https://chess24.com/en/watch/live-tournaments
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by babyfaceafrica: 11:59am
yorex2011:is femi a fide master or untitled?..
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by yorex2011: 12:02pm
babyfaceafrica:
He is a Fide Master
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by yorex2011: 12:04pm
Game underway with
1.e4
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by yorex2011: 12:06pm
Game underway with
1.e4 d6
2. d4 g6
The Pirc Defence ( A long time favourite of Femi)
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by babyfaceafrica: 12:07pm
yorex2011:who then is untitled?
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by yorex2011: 12:08pm
babyfaceafrica:one chinese dude like that
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by yorex2011: 12:11pm
3. Bc4 Nf6
4. Qe2
Balogun taking a long while to think, prolly because white deviated a little from standard book move on move 3
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by yorex2011: 12:15pm
Carlsen has started his psychological game.. Taking so long to think...
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by babyfaceafrica: 12:25pm
Lolz..abeg mynd44.Seun,Lalasticlala. .front page
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by yorex2011: 12:28pm
current game position
White to move
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by babyfaceafrica: 12:46pm
Seems carlsen is controlling.midfield..but femi back strong karaka
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by AlBaqir(m): 12:46pm
seun, front page please
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by yorex2011: 12:51pm
Game just about balanced...
Femi to move
He should castle now (standard stuff)
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by babyfaceafrica: 12:56pm
Hmmm
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by yorex2011: 12:56pm
Femi taking too long to think about castling...Na wa o
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by babyfaceafrica: 12:57pm
yorex2011:lolz...
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by Isaacpyo04(m): 12:58pm
Following keenly...
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by Cybertext(m): 12:58pm
Nice update. ... it will be a major upset if Femi wins tho...
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by Isaacpyo04(m): 12:59pm
yorex2011:Please where are you following the game live?
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by yorex2011: 1:00pm
Isaacpyo04:https://chess24.com/en/watch/live-tournaments/tbilisi-fide-world-cup-2017/1/1/1
|Re: Magnus Carlsen Vs Femi Balogun - Live Chess Cup Match - 12pm by babyfaceafrica: 1:00pm
Cybertext:even Draw will be wonderful
