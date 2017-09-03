Booked for introduction **clears throat** Welcome to the live broadcast/commentary of the Fide Chess Championship Match between Norwegian GM, Magnus Carlsen and Nigerian FM, Femi Balogun holding at Hualing Hotel in Tbilisi, Georgia. Some bit of iniformation from the official tournament site tbilisi2017.fide.com " The 2017 FIDE World Chess Cup is taking place in Hualing Hotel (and Biltmore Hotel for the final) in Tbilisi, Georgia from 3-27 September. The 128-player knockout tournament features World Champion Magnus Carlsen, defending World Cup Champion Sergey Karjakin and almost all of the world's best players. The total prize fund is $1.6 million, with $120,000 for the winner and $6,000 for first round losers. The finalists will qualify for the 2018 Candidates Tournament. The format is six knockout rounds of 2-game classical matches before a 4-game final. The time control is 90 minutes for 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, with a 30-second increment from move 1. If the score is tied the players then play two 25-minute + 10-second increment rapid games, then two 10+10 games, then two 5+3 and, finally, Armageddon, where White has 5 minutes to Black's 4 but a draw qualifies Black for the next round ". Of the 128 players we have 120 GMs (Grandmasters) 6 IMs (international masters) 1 FM (Fide Master) 1 untitled player The highest ELO rating is 2822 (Carlsen, world champion). The lowest ELO rating is 2255 (Balogun, Africa Zone 4.4 Individual Chess Championship winner) Note that Balogun is 100 points lower than the next lowest ranking and 567 points lower than his opponent Cc AlBaqir

Sven Magnus Carlsen

Nationality : Norwegian

DOB : 30 November 1990

Title: Grandmaster (Current World Chess Champion).



A chess prodigy, Carlsen earned his grandmaster title at the age of 13 years and 148 days. He had at some point been known as "The Mozart of Chess".



Known for his attacking style as a teenager, Carlsen has since developed into a more universal player. He uses a variety of openings in order to make it more difficult for opponents to prepare against him, and, according to Jan Timman, he "aims for middlegames that lend themselves to a strategic approach". His positional mastery and endgame prowess have drawn comparisons to those of former World Champions Bobby Fischer, Anatoly Karpov, Vasily Smyslov, and José Raúl Capablanca.





Carlsen was taught to play chess at the age of 5 by his father, and had been reported to have exceptional memory even at a tender age (he was able to recall the areas, population numbers, flags and capitals of all the countries in the world by the age of five).



Carlsen's peak rating stands at 2882 (May 2014).



Style of play

Magnus is an exceptional positional player who relies on his mastery of positional principles aided by sound tactical play. He rarely allows the tension in a position to dissipate by mindless exchanges.



"Magnus Carlsen is the quintessential pragmatic chess player. He will do whatever it takes to get the best possible result.

His goal in any chess game is to win (or sometimes draw), not to create a masterpiece.



He is well aware that you don't get any points for style in chess, so he doesn't take the artistic beauty of a move into consideration when deciding which move to play (unless choosing between two equally winning moves)" - (Håkon Hapnes Strand, 2177 FIDE. Friend and clubmate of Magnus Carlsen).



He is also a deeply psychological player and can grind out advantages from seemingly balanced positions against the strongest of opponents.