|Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by CastedDude: 10:03am
It seems the political rift between the former governor and the present governor of Kano state has taken another shape. Here are some of the photos from recent bloody clash between supporters of former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and his successor, Governor Umar Ganduje, in Kano state during the Sallah celebration.
Former Secretary to Kano State government, Dr Rabi”u Sulaiman Bichi and junior brother to Dr Rabi”u Musa Kwankwaso were among the scores injured yesterday following a clash between the supporters.
The injured have been taken to the hospital and are currently being treated.
Kwankwaso has been at loggerheads with his successor, Umar Ganduje.
In March last year, the leadership of the APC in Kano chapter had initiated moves to suspend him over what it termed anti-party activities.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/kwankwaso-and-gov-ganduje-supporters-clash-in-kano.html
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by HisSexcellency(m): 10:05am
What a shame, the youths will never learn all because of 1k
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 10:07am
Nice one!
Just that nobody died!
Toy soldiers!
They should keep fighting for same politicians who made there life miserable!
Idioots!
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 10:07am
Beautiful pictures
Keep them coming
Good one from the land of the ever increasing zombies
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by malware: 10:15am
It is a pity
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by CastedDude: 10:16am
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 10:16am
SMH
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by OjukwuWarBird: 10:19am
The only industry the North exports
The only image the North presents to the world
Can anything good come out from the North.?
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:23am
Thus, illiteracy is a “disease” that can last for generations.
Only fools fight over politician.
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by NorthSide: 10:25am
OjukwuWarBird:
This is the problem I hav with you guys, few people that didn't even made up .05% of the northern population will commit a crime and you guys will blame a whole region for it. No one from the north has ever blamed the south for rituals, baby factories, kidnapping, badoo gang, militants, drug trafficking, human trafficking, yahoo, prostitution etc
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by zionmade1: 10:26am
lol
Since the youths have chosen to be dummies for their oppressors they are free to by themselves destroy themselves. In emmanuellas voice "it's a free world"
see the faces of hooligans Nigeria breed. Comparing them with their counterparts in the south one would be forced to ask, Is it the same Nigeria?
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by EnEnPeecee: 10:32am
useless almajiri militants.
politicians of northern extraction would gather these illiterates and buy them a hard drug named solution. The next is to start spilling blood.
what a humans
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by ZKOSOSO(m): 10:35am
The image makers of the Born to Rule in Core Northern Nigeria ....
Continue the Legacy of Othman Danfodiyo....insha Allahu...Ameenaa.
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by raker300: 10:39am
I don't care...
I only see zombies fighting like zombies
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by abokibuhari: 10:52am
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by EmeeNaka: 10:53am
Arewa Yoots
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by aolawale025: 11:40am
They should please settle. In the end, innocent southerners end up bearing the brunt
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by etebefia: 12:54pm
Tomorrow the same people will tell us that Igbos will drag power and kill themselves if biafra is given to them, please someone tell me when this kind thing happen last for south east?
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by thundafire: 1:00pm
Party of thugs
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by Omeokachie: 1:02pm
Tower of Babel
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by otubulu2017: 1:19pm
Kwankwaso and Ganduje are busy chilling in mansions, and these... SHM
One word for them,
FOOLS
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by oneeast: 1:19pm
Only dumb illiterates engage in physical fight on behalf of politicians.
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by Keneking: 1:19pm
The Emir would settle them
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by velai(m): 1:20pm
Children of violence. Even after seeing rivers of blood while sacrificing innocent rams to Allah, they are still bloodthirsty. Peace fall on them.
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by Aldebaran(m): 1:21pm
Does supporters are DUMB and IDIOTS
No sane person should sacrifice him/herself for those SATANIC politicians in Nigeria.
Effects of Poverty and selfishness
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by Sleyanya1(m): 1:21pm
People are truly suffering (perishing) for lack of Knowledge.
Did Kwankwaso or the Governor suffered any injuries??
Even the slightest headache? No They didn't
Even if you support them so much that you must it result to violence, why not ask your leaders to lead by example and do a one on one. OK they can't, they're in their mansions.
I can't even stain my shirt for any Nigerian politician.
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by beautiful232(f): 1:22pm
when will they have sense? this people don't care about you .. cause no send them
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by Chidexsco8448(m): 1:22pm
Na dem...
Even there children follow join...
|Re: Kwankwaso And Governor Ganduje's Supporters Clash In Kano, Many Wounded (Photos) by feezy(m): 1:22pm
IPOB would be like "o-boy no be shere shere ooo"
