Former Secretary to Kano State government, Dr Rabi”u Sulaiman Bichi and junior brother to Dr Rabi”u Musa Kwankwaso were among the scores injured yesterday following a clash between the supporters.



The injured have been taken to the hospital and are currently being treated.



Kwankwaso has been at loggerheads with his successor, Umar Ganduje.



In March last year, the leadership of the APC in Kano chapter had initiated moves to suspend him over what it termed anti-party activities.



What a shame, the youths will never learn all because of 1k 49 Likes 3 Shares

Nice one!



Just that nobody died!



Toy soldiers!



They should keep fighting for same politicians who made there life miserable!





Idioots! 116 Likes 7 Shares

Beautiful pictures

Keep them coming



Good one from the land of the ever increasing zombies 94 Likes 6 Shares

It is a pity 3 Likes

cc; lalasticlala

SMH

The only industry the North exports

The only image the North presents to the world



Can anything good come out from the North.? 71 Likes 5 Shares

Thus, illiteracy is a “disease” that can last for generations.



Only fools fight over politician. 10 Likes

OjukwuWarBird:

The only industry the North exports



The only image the North presents to the world





Can anything good come out from the North.?



This is the problem I hav with you guys, few people that didn't even made up .05% of the northern population will commit a crime and you guys will blame a whole region for it. No one from the north has ever blamed the south for rituals, baby factories, kidnapping, badoo gang, militants, drug trafficking, human trafficking, yahoo, prostitution etc This is the problem I hav with you guys, few people that didn't even made up .05% of the northern population will commit a crime and you guys will blame a whole region for it. No one from the north has ever blamed the south foretc 47 Likes 2 Shares

lol

Since the youths have chosen to be dummies for their oppressors they are free to by themselves destroy themselves. In emmanuellas voice "it's a free world"

see the faces of hooligans Nigeria breed. Comparing them with their counterparts in the south one would be forced to ask, Is it the same Nigeria? 2 Likes 1 Share





politicians of northern extraction would gather these illiterates and buy them a hard drug named solution. The next is to start spilling blood.



what a humans useless almajiri militants.politicians of northern extraction would gather these illiterates and buy them a hard drug named solution. The next is to start spilling blood.what a humans 12 Likes

The image makers of the Born to Rule in Core Northern Nigeria ....



Continue the Legacy of Othman Danfodiyo....insha Allahu...Ameenaa. 10 Likes

I don't care...



I only see zombies fighting like zombies 13 Likes 1 Share

Arewa Yoots 12 Likes 2 Shares

They should please settle. In the end, innocent southerners end up bearing the brunt 3 Likes

Tomorrow the same people will tell us that Igbos will drag power and kill themselves if biafra is given to them, please someone tell me when this kind thing happen last for south east? 33 Likes 4 Shares

Party of thugs 2 Likes

Tower of Babel 2 Likes

Kwankwaso and Ganduje are busy chilling in mansions, and these... SHM

One word for them,

FOOLS 10 Likes

Only dumb illiterates engage in physical fight on behalf of politicians. 7 Likes

The Emir would settle them 1 Like

Children of violence. Even after seeing rivers of blood while sacrificing innocent rams to Allah, they are still bloodthirsty. Peace fall on them. 6 Likes

Does supporters are DUMB and IDIOTS



No sane person should sacrifice him/herself for those SATANIC politicians in Nigeria.



Effects of Poverty and selfishness 4 Likes







People are truly suffering (perishing) for lack of Knowledge.



Did Kwankwaso or the Governor suffered any injuries??

Even the slightest headache? No They didn't



Even if you support them so much that you must it result to violence, why not ask your leaders to lead by example and do a one on one. OK they can't, they're in their mansions.



I can't even stain my shirt for any Nigerian politician. 6 Likes

when will they have sense? this people don't care about you .. cause no send them 3 Likes

Na dem...



Even there children follow join... 5 Likes