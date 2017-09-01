Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo (7780 Views)

According to reports, Andy who works at the Otukpo branch of Benue Links, was said to have gone to the dam on August 31st, 2017 in the company of 3 other friends to wash a company car but dived into the water after washing the vehicle.



He did not surface till the next day when his lifeless body was seen floating on the dam, a source told our reporter.



The body was taken the morgue at Otukpo general hospital, while investigation to uncover the misery that led to the death of the deceased is still ongoing.



A man identified as Andy has lost his life after he reportedly dived into a dam in Akpegede area of Otukpo, Benue State. It was gathered that Andy was until his demise a staff of the Benue Links Transport Limited. The company is owned by the Benue State government.

According to reports, Andy who works at the Otukpo branch of Benue Links, was said to have gone to the dam on August 31st, 2017 in the company of 3 other friends to wash a company car but dived into the water after washing the vehicle.

He did not surface till the next day when his lifeless body was seen floating on the dam, a source told our reporter.

The body was taken the morgue at Otukpo general hospital, while investigation to uncover the misery that led to the death of the deceased is still ongoing.

But why did he do that

May his soul RIP

I smell voodoo. Probably someone remotely pushed him inside the dam through the help of Africa remote control.



RIP MAN.





Just like that

washing with river, toor.. mamiwater don vex be dat nah, RIP dead..!





i dont konw why i keep suspecting the two drivers he went to the river with, i mean.. he cant just jump into the dam, its not swimming pool nah.! 2 Likes

Today is all round benue affair



The should query those that went with him



This story get as e be

Whenever I see posts on Nairaland about unidentified bodies found in unfanthomable circumstances I just shake my head knowing how it will just be attributed to either suicide or a freak accident. We live in a third world country guys just know that. I saw an episode of CSI:NY some years back where forensic scientists with state of the art equipment solved an eleven year murder case.Whenever I see posts on Nairaland about unidentified bodies found in unfanthomable circumstances I just shake my head knowing how it will just be attributed to either suicide or a freak accident. We live in a third world country guys just know that. 2 Likes

May his soul RIP, having said this... why are people so careless. You see a dam, you don't know how shallow the water is or what lies beneath, there could be rocks, stumps, any thing... you dive inside probably head first, knocks you out cold and you drown... now your kids are fatherless and your wife a widow, she now has to struggle to bring up the kids on her own. So sad. The moral of the story is that before you make any decision as a man or a woman, whether rational or irrational, moral or immoral, please remember you have loved ones that look up to you for support and warmth. 1 Like 1 Share

So sad

Benue state again, omenka leave IPOB alone and go and solve the problems bedevilling your state. 1 Like

Never play with water, it respects nobody....... Even noobody no go play with river .....

He dived and only surfaced the next day dead, abi?



What happened we will never know He dived and only surfaced the next day dead, abi?What happened we will never know

Buhari shld b held responsible for man's death, he committed suicide out f frustration

They hacked that dude, maybe one mammy water they eyee him before he dived into d river.

dive ke? do dey swim in d dam?

Rip

Rest in peace





RIP Andy More to this story................... Then the two other people are suspectRIP Andy

