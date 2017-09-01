₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by CastedDude: 11:30am
A man identified as Andy has lost his life after he reportedly dived into a dam in Akpegede area of Otukpo, Benue State. It was gathered that Andy was until his demise a staff of the Benue Links Transport Limited. The company is owned by the Benue State government.
According to reports, Andy who works at the Otukpo branch of Benue Links, was said to have gone to the dam on August 31st, 2017 in the company of 3 other friends to wash a company car but dived into the water after washing the vehicle.
He did not surface till the next day when his lifeless body was seen floating on the dam, a source told our reporter.
The body was taken the morgue at Otukpo general hospital, while investigation to uncover the misery that led to the death of the deceased is still ongoing.
|Re: Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by dingbang(m): 11:32am
|Re: Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by MhizzAJ(f): 11:32am
But why did he do that
May his soul RIP
|Re: Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by madridguy(m): 11:34am
I smell voodoo. Probably someone remotely pushed him inside the dam through the help of Africa remote control.
RIP MAN.
|Re: Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by AngelicDamsel(f): 11:39am
I would have reserved my comment not until I saw...................
CastedDude:
Naija investigation ehn.............
|Re: Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by ufuosman(m): 12:01pm
Just like that
|Re: Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by vchykp(m): 2:05pm
washing with river, toor.. mamiwater don vex be dat nah, RIP dead..!
i dont konw why i keep suspecting the two drivers he went to the river with, i mean.. he cant just jump into the dam, its not swimming pool nah.!
|Re: Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by AFONJAPIG(m): 2:41pm
dont worry he will resurrect
|Re: Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by maxiuc(m): 2:47pm
Today is all round benue affair
The should query those that went with him
This story get as e be
|Re: Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by Keneking: 2:47pm
Amazing diving
|Re: Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by GreatEvilBeast(m): 2:48pm
I saw an episode of CSI:NY some years back where forensic scientists with state of the art equipment solved an eleven year murder case.
Whenever I see posts on Nairaland about unidentified bodies found in unfanthomable circumstances I just shake my head knowing how it will just be attributed to either suicide or a freak accident. We live in a third world country guys just know that.
|Re: Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by Philipmems(m): 2:49pm
May his soul RIP, having said this... why are people so careless. You see a dam, you don't know how shallow the water is or what lies beneath, there could be rocks, stumps, any thing... you dive inside probably head first, knocks you out cold and you drown... now your kids are fatherless and your wife a widow, she now has to struggle to bring up the kids on her own. So sad. The moral of the story is that before you make any decision as a man or a woman, whether rational or irrational, moral or immoral, please remember you have loved ones that look up to you for support and warmth.
|Re: Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by free2ryhme: 2:50pm
So sad
|Re: Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by Evergreen4(m): 2:51pm
Benue state again, omenka leave IPOB alone and go and solve the problems bedevilling your state.
|Re: Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by Chidexsco8448(m): 2:51pm
|Re: Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by Lexusgs430: 2:51pm
Never play with water, it respects nobody....... Even noobody no go play with river .....
|Re: Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by free2ryhme: 2:51pm
He dived and only surfaced the next day dead, abi?
What happened we will never know
|Re: Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by carpmam: 2:52pm
Buhari shld b held responsible for man's death, he committed suicide out f frustration
|Re: Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by sewizzy(m): 2:53pm
They hacked that dude, maybe one mammy water they eyee him before he dived into d river.
|Re: Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by Doctorphil: 2:53pm
|Re: Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by Hakeemnadel: 2:54pm
|Re: Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by petitejolie(f): 2:55pm
dive ke? do dey swim in d dam?
|Re: Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by simbol: 2:55pm
Rip
|Re: Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by Kenetumori: 2:55pm
Rest in peace
|Re: Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by doctorkush(m): 2:55pm
the dude looks fat in the pic .... or is he still storing the water in his body
if so. he must be the type of visitors that comes to your house and finish your things leaving you empty.
that aside, is he thinking he will float with that beer filled tummy??
but all same, I smell village people...
|Re: Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by ajalawole(m): 2:56pm
More to this story................... Then the two other people are suspect
RIP Andy
|Re: Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by ajalawole(m): 2:59pm
|Re: Man Found Dead In A Dam In Benue State. Graphic Photo by Originalsly: 3:00pm
Hmmm.....man dived into dam. ... body found floating on dam.....smh (scratching my head!) .... how long will it take for the Police to get his 3 friends to confess to the murder?
