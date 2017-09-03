₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
What Is The Significance Of 40 In The Bible? by mattyboy007(m): 11:52am
So I was in Sunday school this morning and a question was ask on the significance of 40 in the Bible and no one could give a vivid explanation.
Here are some examples of the Bible’s use of the number 40.
In the Old Testament, when God destroyed the
earth with water, He caused it to rain 40 days and 40 nights (Genesis 7:12). After Moses killed the Egyptian, he fled to Midian, where he spent 40 years in the desert tending flocks (Acts 7:30). Moses was on Mount Sinai for 40 days and 40 nights (Exodus 24:18). Moses interceded on Israel’s behalf for 40 days and 40 nights (Deuteronomy 9:18, 25). The Law specified a maximum number of lashes a man could receive for a crime, setting the limit at 40 (Deuteronomy 25:3). The Israelite spies took 40 days to spy out Canaan (Numbers 13:25). The Israelites wandered for 40 years (Deuteronomy 8:2-5). Before Samson’s deliverance, Israel served the Philistines for 40 years (Judges 13:1). Goliath taunted Saul’s army for 40 days before David arrived to slay him (1 Samuel 17:16). When Elijah fled from Jezebel, he traveled 40 days and 40 nights to Mt. Horeb (1 Kings 19:.
The number 40 also appears in the prophecies of Ezekiel (4:6; 29:11-13) and Jonah (3:4).
In the New Testament, Jesus was tempted for 40 days and 40 nights (Matthew 4:2). There were 40 days between Jesus’ resurrection and ascension (Acts 1:3)
Bible scholer in the house come and help out.
Re: What Is The Significance Of 40 In The Bible? by THUNDAR(m): 11:55am
40 days signifies trial, testing, or judgment!
"40"....endtime number
A fool at 40
Nice research
Isn't numerology a sin?
nice work
Thought the bible said something about age 40...
...Bible Scholars
A Fool at 40
all my exams in school I got 40 .
no wonder i didn't graduate with distinction
good one
wow this is great attention and lesson for me i must find out and make meaningful out of it meh
So we have those who works in Google company here abi dem block Google for ur fone?
mattyboy007:.
Welldone.
Its a book of numerology nobody today actually understands....... except money making pastors,
40 is a significant number no wonder they say a fool at 40 is a fool forever,some of the present dullard leaders have been fools since their 40 years ,it is not surprising to know that they will be fools forever.
Are you serious? Well nice to know even though my mind the do me double.
.
.
mattyboy007:
You have started with your lies
The number 40 (days or years) signifies sufficient time for maturity and readiness to launch out.
Oga, 40 is just 40 leave it at that and don't attach any sensationalism to it.
The bible didnot attach any significance to it and so it is unnecessary
A fool at 40 is a fool forever.
$40 million ni mo fe o
Praise God!
Great news!
ehimeayeni:How is this news?
The Bible specified a maximum number of lashes a man could receive for a crime as "40 lashes".......
mattyboy007:
The number 40 is a watershed in divinity. In simple terms it means that it signifies a limit or turning point in a man's situation. That's why it usually shows up in remarkable situations in the Bible to portray that a limit has reached for the particular ordeal to change. YOU CAN CALL IT A TRANSITION POINT.
Bible is one book that portrays the importance of some numbers e.g. Numbers 7 signifies perfection, 6 signifies the number of man (man was created on the sixth day. Bible even said it when describing antichrist ala 666 in Revelations 13:18). Numbers 3, 12 etc also have various symbolisms in the Bible.
JESUS Christ fasted for 40days and 40nights
Many people that stood out in the bible fasted for 40 days and 40 night
Jesus
Joshua
Moses
Elijah
