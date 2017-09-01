₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,410 members, 3,766,387 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 September 2017 at 06:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) (3622 Views)
Ayo Olaiya In Ghastly Motor Accident (Photos) / Ashley Yusuf Involved In Motor Accident (Photos) / Nollywood Actor Ceejay Perez Dies In Fatal Motor Accident(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by Classicjadon(m): 1:26pm
A gruesome motor accident has just occurred on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway today, Sunday, September 3, 2017 leaving several people injured. Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) responded swiftly.
They arrived at the location and the injured were ferried to a hospital nearby. The accident which occurred at Tafa local government area of Niger state involved a red Volkswagen saloon car which appeared totally damaged.
As at the time of this report, no deaths have been recorded. A crowd of people were already at the scene.
Below are some pictures from the scene:
http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2017/09/photos-breaking-horror-motor-accident.html
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by RIPEnglish: 5:43pm
This is a horrible, I just hoped people are survivor it and nobody death in the accident.
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by coldsummer: 5:43pm
Sorry o
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by BuhariNaWah: 5:44pm
God save your children
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by Jarus(m): 5:44pm
This road again.
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by veacea: 5:44pm
Wish the injured a speedy recovery
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by Sunofgod(m): 5:44pm
How manage?
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by emeijeh(m): 5:44pm
Wow!
See as the car pieces
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by doctorkush(m): 5:44pm
don't tell me someone didn't die in this... I will be very disappointed...
more almajiri idiots reduced by the day.
no good news from north
fear north - NKJV
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by adelowor(f): 5:44pm
May God help us
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by BTT(m): 5:44pm
May God protect us all.
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by Cowmilk(m): 5:44pm
Since buhari Got back ....been one bad news to another
May God protect us dis EMBER months
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by tee83: 5:45pm
God have mercy
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by SHALLREIGN(m): 5:45pm
Thank God no life was lost...
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by Ekakamba: 5:45pm
doctorkush:It's well.
1 Like
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by Malikko(m): 5:45pm
doctorkush:Your village people don finally catch up on you
3 Likes
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by mofeoluwadassah: 5:45pm
eh.....bad news everywhere may God continue to keep us o
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by domnipac: 5:45pm
Bad roads - mhmmm
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by LockDown69(m): 5:45pm
Where are the pics
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by dond411: 5:45pm
Is pity
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by ctex4real: 5:46pm
doctorkush:
1 Like
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by favourmic(m): 5:46pm
Ha ha omase ilenjeniyan
Rip
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by emekanairaland(m): 5:46pm
Overspending.... overtaking kills...
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by dayleke(m): 5:46pm
Na wah o...
It is well...
Btw,
Is dat a lawyer's gown or smtin else hanging on dat car?
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by ctex4real: 5:47pm
LockDown69:Seems you are using 2G to browse
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 5:47pm
Some accidents will happen and will get you wondering if these vehicles are made of plastic
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by LockDown69(m): 5:50pm
ctex4real:
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by pautex: 5:51pm
RIPEnglish:Jesus. .. this is grammatical totological musinism
2 Likes
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by wellmax(m): 5:53pm
I pray. None of the injured will die in Jesus name.
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by bitingbody: 5:53pm
RIPEnglish:
take it easy wit ur English I beg, lest it causes grammatical accident in nairaland
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by cosby02(m): 5:53pm
RIPEnglish:Has Jennifer registered on Nairaland?
|Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by maafen: 5:54pm
doctorkush:When I hear some mortals talk !!!!
It could just be you or your family member next
1 Like
Do Wish To Study, Go On Business Trip, Tourism/holiday In Malaysia? / Nigerians Are Getting Proud / Study In Georgia
Viewing this topic: Cokesboy, Opharhe, Estimable(m), malawi101(m), Kizyte(m), hippyj(m), BiggieSmallsVI, Farrang, aro1(m), Rich4god(m), ophilly, Kingphenome(m), Dabigbroda(m), kessdivine4all, mrabula, Ateeku06, origima, dclinton01(m), Chevronstaff, emma3shaka, AYINDOS, nwajesus12(m), dust144(m), Tapout(m), Ambassadorseyi, tochilastborn(m), livingg(m), zagadat1, Oblitz(m), taheer88(m), Disneylady(f), euroboy95, haryorbarmie83(m), Generalyemi(m), Talenteuex05, maafen, hisenjos, benn94(m), Movichabiodun(m), mikedimeji, lloydoshalee(m), Kbworld, yahmohy27, Godwinshina(m), Realists(m), giles14(m), holygeral(m), dtruth50(m), ABJDOT(m), Ensho, stjsd(m), powerben(m), Intelcorei7, Charleschidera(m), cremeandchic, Godwin4celeb(m), Johnbusky, lomprico(m), nelson86, enginer050(m), agbonkamen(f), hapheeyxz, Angy55(f), ogbada33, sw, Beesluv, Lacelash, samuel3818, Eben04(m), coolcatty, alen4smith(m) and 115 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16