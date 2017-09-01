Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) (3622 Views)

They arrived at the location and the injured were ferried to a hospital nearby. The accident which occurred at Tafa local government area of Niger state involved a red Volkswagen saloon car which appeared totally damaged.



As at the time of this report, no deaths have been recorded. A crowd of people were already at the scene.



Below are some pictures from the scene:



This is a horrible, I just hoped people are survivor it and nobody death in the accident.

Sorry o

God save your children

This road again.

Wish the injured a speedy recovery

How manage?

Wow!

See as the car pieces

don't tell me someone didn't die in this... I will be very disappointed...









more almajiri idiots reduced by the day.

no good news from north





fear north - NKJV

May God help us

May God protect us all.

Since buhari Got back ....been one bad news to another





May God protect us dis EMBER months

God have mercy

Thank God no life was lost...

doctorkush:

don't tell me someone didn't die in this... I will be very disappointed...





It's well. 1 Like

doctorkush:

don't tell me someone didn't die in this... I will be very disappointed...





Your village people don finally catch up on you Your village people don finally catch up on you 3 Likes

may God continue to keep us o eh.....bad news everywheremay God continue to keep us o

Bad roads - mhmmm

Where are the pics

Is pity

doctorkush:

don't tell me someone didn't die in this... I will be very disappointed...





1 Like





Rip Ha ha omase ilenjeniyanRip

Overspending.... overtaking kills...

Na wah o...

It is well...



Btw,

Is dat a lawyer's gown or smtin else hanging on dat car?

LockDown69:

Where are the pics Seems you are using 2G to browse Seems you are using 2G to browse

Some accidents will happen and will get you wondering if these vehicles are made of plastic

ctex4real:



Seems you are using 2G to browse

RIPEnglish:

This is a horrible, I just hoped people are survivor it and nobody death in the accident. Jesus. .. this is grammatical totological musinism Jesus. .. this is grammatical totological musinism 2 Likes

I pray. None of the injured will die in Jesus name.

RIPEnglish:

This is a horrible, I just hoped people are survivor it and nobody death in the accident.







take it easy wit ur English I beg, lest it causes grammatical accident in nairaland take it easy wit ur English I beg, lest it causes grammatical accident in nairaland

RIPEnglish:

This is a horrible, I just hoped people are survivor it and nobody death in the accident. Has Jennifer registered on Nairaland? Has Jennifer registered on Nairaland?