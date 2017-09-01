₦airaland Forum

Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by Classicjadon(m): 1:26pm
A gruesome motor accident has just occurred on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway today, Sunday, September 3, 2017 leaving several people injured. Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) responded swiftly.

They arrived at the location and the injured were ferried to a hospital nearby. The accident which occurred at Tafa local government area of Niger state involved a red Volkswagen saloon car which appeared totally damaged.

As at the time of this report, no deaths have been recorded. A crowd of people were already at the scene.

Below are some pictures from the scene:

http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2017/09/photos-breaking-horror-motor-accident.html




Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by RIPEnglish: 5:43pm
This is a horrible, I just hoped people are survivor it and nobody death in the accident.
Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by coldsummer: 5:43pm
Sorry o
Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by BuhariNaWah: 5:44pm
God save your children
Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by Jarus(m): 5:44pm
This road again.
Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by veacea: 5:44pm
Wish the injured a speedy recovery
Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by Sunofgod(m): 5:44pm
How manage?
Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by emeijeh(m): 5:44pm
Wow!
See as the car pieces
Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by doctorkush(m): 5:44pm
don't tell me someone didn't die in this... I will be very disappointed...




more almajiri idiots reduced by the day.
no good news from north


fear north - NKJV
Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by adelowor(f): 5:44pm
May God help us
Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by BTT(m): 5:44pm
May God protect us all.
Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by Cowmilk(m): 5:44pm
Since buhari Got back ....been one bad news to another


May God protect us dis EMBER months
Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by tee83: 5:45pm
God have mercy
Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by SHALLREIGN(m): 5:45pm
Thank God no life was lost...
Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by Ekakamba: 5:45pm
doctorkush:
don't tell me someone didn't die in this... I will be very disappointed...


It's well.

1 Like

Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by Malikko(m): 5:45pm
doctorkush:
don't tell me someone didn't die in this... I will be very disappointed...


Your village people don finally catch up on you

3 Likes

Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by mofeoluwadassah: 5:45pm
eh.....bad news everywhere cry may God continue to keep us o
Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by domnipac: 5:45pm
Bad roads - mhmmm
Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by LockDown69(m): 5:45pm
Where are the pics

Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by dond411: 5:45pm
Is pity
Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by ctex4real: 5:46pm
doctorkush:
don't tell me someone didn't die in this... I will be very disappointed...


1 Like

Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by favourmic(m): 5:46pm
Ha ha omase ilenjeniyan

Rip cry
Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by emekanairaland(m): 5:46pm
Overspending.... overtaking kills...
Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by dayleke(m): 5:46pm
Na wah o...
It is well...

Btw,
Is dat a lawyer's gown or smtin else hanging on dat car?
Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by ctex4real: 5:47pm
LockDown69:
Where are the pics
Seems you are using 2G to browse
Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 5:47pm
Some accidents will happen and will get you wondering if these vehicles are made of plastic
Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by LockDown69(m): 5:50pm
ctex4real:

Seems you are using 2G to browse
grin
Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by pautex: 5:51pm
RIPEnglish:
This is a horrible, I just hoped people are survivor it and nobody death in the accident.
Jesus. .. this is grammatical totological musinism grin

2 Likes

Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by wellmax(m): 5:53pm
I pray. None of the injured will die in Jesus name.
Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by bitingbody: 5:53pm
RIPEnglish:
This is a horrible, I just hoped people are survivor it and nobody death in the accident.




take it easy wit ur English I beg, lest it causes grammatical accident in nairaland
Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by cosby02(m): 5:53pm
RIPEnglish:
This is a horrible, I just hoped people are survivor it and nobody death in the accident.
Has Jennifer registered on Nairaland?

Re: Horror Motor Accident Along Kaduna-abuja Expressway (photos) by maafen: 5:54pm
doctorkush:
don't tell me someone didn't die in this... I will be very disappointed...




more almajiri idiots reduced by the day.
no good news from north


fear north - NKJV
When I hear some mortals talk !!!!
It could just be you or your family member next

1 Like

