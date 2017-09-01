Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue (8235 Views)

#BBNaija: Efe Covers ThisDay Style Magazine / Rahama Sadau Meets Akon In USA (Photos) / Agege-Bread Model, Olajumoke Orisaguna On Thisday Style Cover (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See more photos below...



http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/09/dija-rahama-sadau-salma-phillips-cover.html?m=1



Cc: Lalasticlala ThisDay Style magazine's latest issue features 3 pretty ladies from the northern part of Nigeria who are making their mark in the entertainment industry: Singer Aphrodija, Actress Rahama Sadau and TV presenter, Salma Phillips.See more photos below...Cc: Lalasticlala 1 Like

They is all looked beautiful, but the lady on that last picture should went and reduction her fatnesses. It is irritation me. 2 Likes

See as the gal for the last picture be like manmade god 2 Likes

Hmmm... @Last picture that babe is looking like she is ready to collect one or two. 4 Likes 1 Share

where are their hijabs 11 Likes 1 Share

Tomorrow na, they will say why are they exposing their body and hair any how and declare Fatua on them 6 Likes

Beautiful Women Indeed. 1 Like

Hausa beauties 2 Likes

And it's on frontpage! 1 Like

pussy galore

lesbianism and homosexual is gaining ground in that desert TUFIAKWA 2 Likes

Saclux Paints! 6 Likes

Hiya!

See beauty. Rahama Sadau looks exactly like my ex.

Which kind nonsense be dis on Sunday 1 Like

Congrats to them



Hope dem go win award

Dija need some flesh. 1 Like

Cute

badassProdigy:

ThisDay Style magazine's latest issue features 3 pretty ladies from the northern part of Nigeria who are making their mark in the entertainment industry: Singer Aphrodija, Actress Rahama Sadau and TV presenter, Salma Phillips.



See more photos below...



http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/09/dija-rahama-sadau-salma-phillips-cover.html?m=1



Cc: Lalasticlala

If those Northerners see this dem go riot for north ooooo If those Northerners see this dem go riot for north ooooo 1 Like

Dija looks like a doll

Beautiful

This phillips na better nack sha.. Chai see bobby 5 Likes

nice concepts

Emulsıon paınt akarıa 2 Likes

RIPEnglish:

They is all looked beautiful, but the lady on that last picture should went and reduction her fatnesses. It is irritation me.

I no mind ur damn English

but bro



u called that one fatness?

irritating?



witch dei do yu



she damn look sexy I no mind ur damn Englishbut brou called that one fatness?irritating?witch dei do yushe damn look sexy 5 Likes

nice...thumbs up

Hmmm

Nonsense 1 Like

RIPEnglish:

They is all looked beautiful, but the lady on that last picture should went and reduction her fatnesses. It is irritation me. guy why guy why