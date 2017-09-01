₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,410 members, 3,766,388 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 September 2017 at 06:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue (8235 Views)
#BBNaija: Efe Covers ThisDay Style Magazine / Rahama Sadau Meets Akon In USA (Photos) / Agege-Bread Model, Olajumoke Orisaguna On Thisday Style Cover (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by badassProdigy(m): 1:46pm
ThisDay Style magazine's latest issue features 3 pretty ladies from the northern part of Nigeria who are making their mark in the entertainment industry: Singer Aphrodija, Actress Rahama Sadau and TV presenter, Salma Phillips.
See more photos below...
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/09/dija-rahama-sadau-salma-phillips-cover.html?m=1
Cc: Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by badassProdigy(m): 1:46pm
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by RIPEnglish: 4:21pm
They is all looked beautiful, but the lady on that last picture should went and reduction her fatnesses. It is irritation me.
2 Likes
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by pyyxxaro: 4:21pm
See as the gal for the last picture be like manmade god
2 Likes
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by peterswagg(m): 4:22pm
Hmmm... @Last picture that babe is looking like she is ready to collect one or two.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by peculiar3(m): 4:22pm
where are their hijabs
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by bamite(m): 4:22pm
Tomorrow na, they will say why are they exposing their body and hair any how and declare Fatua on them
6 Likes
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by Sleyanya1(m): 4:22pm
Beautiful Women Indeed.
1 Like
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by KayDEAN: 4:23pm
Hausa beauties
2 Likes
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by BTT(m): 4:23pm
And it's on frontpage!
1 Like
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by aventura: 4:23pm
pussy galore
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by AFONJACOW(f): 4:23pm
lesbianism and homosexual is gaining ground in that desert TUFIAKWA
2 Likes
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by Coldfeets: 4:23pm
Saclux Paints!
6 Likes
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by anyebedgreat: 4:23pm
Hiya!
See beauty. Rahama Sadau looks exactly like my ex.
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by stcool(m): 4:24pm
Which kind nonsense be dis on Sunday
1 Like
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by free2ryhme: 4:24pm
Congrats to them
Hope dem go win award
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by darlenese(f): 4:24pm
Dija need some flesh.
1 Like
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by blackbeau1(f): 4:25pm
Cute
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by free2ryhme: 4:26pm
badassProdigy:
If those Northerners see this dem go riot for north ooooo
1 Like
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by Foodforthought(m): 4:26pm
Dija looks like a doll
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by rossyc(f): 4:26pm
Beautiful
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by bamite(m): 4:26pm
This phillips na better nack sha.. Chai see bobby
5 Likes
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by AY121: 4:26pm
nice concepts
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by obaival(m): 4:27pm
Emulsıon paınt akarıa
2 Likes
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by skysailor(m): 4:28pm
RIPEnglish:
I no mind ur damn English
but bro
u called that one fatness?
irritating?
witch dei do yu
she damn look sexy
5 Likes
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by mickeymimi: 4:30pm
nice...thumbs up
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by fk001: 4:30pm
Hmmm
Nonsense
1 Like
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by Foodforthought(m): 4:31pm
RIPEnglish:guy why
|Re: Dija, Rahama Sadau & Salma Phillips Cover Thisday Style Magazine's Latest Issue by RIPEnglish: 4:31pm
Foodforthought:what
I Need To Marry- Dakore Egbuson / Toni Payne & Rugged Man Tries To Clear Her Name From 9ice's Accusation / See Reasons Why Shaving Your Vag!na Is Bad
Viewing this topic: duch12(m), kaytola(m), BE811APP, eemjay76(m), abdul4sunnah(m), ahmodu4real(m), Rosyfina, malowsky(m), Onikkalaw, bravo007(m), sheky24, modupeleke(f), nura15, intu5(f), Danielmoore(m), Chikabel(f), dagreat4(f), simplymat, nawtielizzie(f), Henry240, dpolymath and 42 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9