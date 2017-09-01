₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 1:52pm
The wedding of celebrity fashion designer, Yomi Makun aka Yomi Casual and his woman, Grace, would be holding on the 14th of October, 2017. The couple who had their introduction ceremony on August 20, 2017, released a beautiful pre-wedding video to announce their wedding date.
See photos from the video shoot below;
Watch video here;
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/check-out-beautiful-pre-wedding-video.html
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by YourImaginaryBF: 1:55pm
Jaguar
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 1:55pm
....
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by Kowor(f): 2:02pm
I wish you happily ever after o.
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 2:14pm
hml
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by Tamarapetty(f): 2:46pm
.
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by Tunndeh(m): 4:30pm
Next level
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by RIPEnglish: 4:30pm
I just hoped they don't came back later to broken up.
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by KayDEAN: 4:30pm
Which one is now pre wedding video shoot
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by Divay22(f): 4:30pm
Wish them all the best
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by Houseofglam7: 4:31pm
Happy married life
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by doctorkush(m): 4:31pm
my ex eventually found a maga..
see as the mumu dey Happy
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by solid3(m): 4:31pm
Mine too loading.
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 4:31pm
Beautiful
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by introvertme: 4:31pm
Pre wedding video ?
Ah don die
....
anyone geh Any idea when the pre wedding cake go come
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 4:32pm
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by LastSurvivor11: 4:32pm
This one na news??
Mtcheèew
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:33pm
Video shoot photo shoot
Na una sabi
Na una wedding
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:33pm
RIPEnglish:
Shame to bad people
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by Billyonaire: 4:33pm
It usually begins so romantic, but 2 years down the line, they become punching bags and boxing gloves of each other. Humans, when will you learn to channel your resources into the mechanics of marriages instead of pre-weddings, weddings and receptions brouhaha.
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:34pm
Tamarapetty:
And u no get anything wey you wan tell dem whether good or bad
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by quiyyah: 4:36pm
Classy
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:36pm
Billyonaire:
See as u take form analysis for two people you have never met base on your own self conceived notion of what goes on in a marriage.
Oga until u get marriage u don't know what you are into and besides no two marriages are ever the same.
And I am sure u are single then you don't have a say in marriage
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by MrDoGood: 4:36pm
YourImaginaryBF:
My next ride.
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by SillyeRabbit: 4:36pm
Instead of focusing on making a great couple, na pictures una dey snap. Doesn't make sense.
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by holluphemydavid(m): 4:40pm
Come May 2018 for my own wedding
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by Crixina(f): 4:47pm
They have moved from pre wedding photos to videos.
Okay nau
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by mykel25(m): 4:53pm
Many NAIRALANDERS pre-wedding photoshoot better pass Diz one wella
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by Vikky014(f): 5:01pm
doctorkush:keep dreaming.
|Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by doctorkush(m): 5:06pm
Vikky014:you can never tell. well today is your lucky day sweetie, I just divorced my new girlfriend. come be my wife
