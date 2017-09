The wedding of celebrity fashion designer, Yomi Makun aka Yomi Casual and his woman, Grace, would be holding on the 14th of October, 2017. The couple who had their introduction ceremony on August 20, 2017, released a beautiful pre-wedding video to announce their wedding date.See photos from the video shoot below;Watch video here;Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/check-out-beautiful-pre-wedding-video.html

It usually begins so romantic, but 2 years down the line, they become punching bags and boxing gloves of each other. Humans, when will you learn to channel your resources into the mechanics of marriages instead of pre-weddings, weddings and receptions brouhaha.