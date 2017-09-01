Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) (11510 Views)

The wedding of celebrity fashion designer, Yomi Makun aka Yomi Casual and his woman, Grace, would be holding on the 14th of October, 2017. The couple who had their introduction ceremony on August 20, 2017, released a beautiful pre-wedding video to announce their wedding date.



See photos from the video shoot below;































Watch video here;



Jaguar 3 Likes

.... 1 Like

I wish you happily ever after o.

hml

.

Next level

I just hoped they don't came back later to broken up.

Which one is now pre wedding video shoot

Wish them all the best

Happy married life





see as the mumu dey Happy my ex eventually found a maga..see as the mumu dey Happy 3 Likes

Mine too loading.

Beautiful

?



Ah don die

....



anyone geh Any idea when the pre wedding cake go come Pre wedding videoAh don die....anyone geh Any idea when the pre wedding cake go come

This one na news??

Mtcheèew

Video shoot photo shoot



Na una sabi



Na una wedding

RIPEnglish:

I just hoped they don't came back later to broken up.

Shame to bad people Shame to bad people

It usually begins so romantic, but 2 years down the line, they become punching bags and boxing gloves of each other. Humans, when will you learn to channel your resources into the mechanics of marriages instead of pre-weddings, weddings and receptions brouhaha. 1 Like

Tamarapetty:

.

And u no get anything wey you wan tell dem whether good or bad And u no get anything wey you wan tell dem whether good or bad

Classy

Billyonaire:

It usually begins so romantic, but 2 years down the line, they become punching bags and boxing gloves of each other. Humans, when will you learn to channel your resources into the mechanics of marriages instead of pre-weddings, weddings and receptions brouhaha.

See as u take form analysis for two people you have never met base on your own self conceived notion of what goes on in a marriage.



Oga until u get marriage u don't know what you are into and besides no two marriages are ever the same.



And I am sure u are single then you don't have a say in marriage See as u take form analysis for two people you have never met base on your own self conceived notion of what goes on in a marriage.Oga until u get marriage u don't know what you are into and besides no two marriages are ever the same.And I am sure u are single then you don't have a say in marriage 2 Likes

YourImaginaryBF:

Jaguar

My next ride. My next ride. 1 Like

Instead of focusing on making a great couple, na pictures una dey snap. Doesn't make sense.

Come May 2018 for my own wedding

They have moved from pre wedding photos to videos.



Okay nau

Many NAIRALANDERS pre-wedding photoshoot better pass Diz one wella

doctorkush:

my ex eventually found a maga..



see as the mumu dey Happy keep dreaming. keep dreaming.