₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,410 members, 3,766,391 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 September 2017 at 06:10 PM

Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) (11510 Views)

Yomi Casual And Grace Marriage Introduction Ceremony Photos / Yomi Casual And His Fiancee, Faith Dope In New Picture / Rita Dominic Step Out In Stylish,casual And Sporty Look. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 1:52pm


The wedding of celebrity fashion designer, Yomi Makun aka Yomi Casual and his woman, Grace, would be holding on the 14th of October, 2017. The couple who had their introduction ceremony on August 20, 2017, released a beautiful pre-wedding video to announce their wedding date.

See photos from the video shoot below;















Watch video here;

Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/check-out-beautiful-pre-wedding-video.html

1 Like

Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by YourImaginaryBF: 1:55pm
Jaguar

3 Likes

Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 1:55pm
....

1 Like

Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by Kowor(f): 2:02pm
I wish you happily ever after o.
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 2:14pm
hml
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by Tamarapetty(f): 2:46pm
.
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by Tunndeh(m): 4:30pm
Next level
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by RIPEnglish: 4:30pm
I just hoped they don't came back later to broken up.
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by KayDEAN: 4:30pm
Which one is now pre wedding video shoot
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by Divay22(f): 4:30pm
Wish them all the best
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by Houseofglam7: 4:31pm
Happy married life
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by doctorkush(m): 4:31pm
my ex eventually found a maga.. cheesy

see as the mumu dey Happy

3 Likes

Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by solid3(m): 4:31pm
Mine too loading.
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 4:31pm
Beautiful
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by introvertme: 4:31pm
Pre wedding video ?

Ah don die
....

anyone geh Any idea when the pre wedding cake go come cheesy
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 4:32pm
angry
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by LastSurvivor11: 4:32pm
This one na news??
Mtcheèew
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:33pm
Video shoot photo shoot

Na una sabi

Na una wedding
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:33pm
RIPEnglish:
I just hoped they don't came back later to broken up.

Shame to bad people
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by Billyonaire: 4:33pm
It usually begins so romantic, but 2 years down the line, they become punching bags and boxing gloves of each other. Humans, when will you learn to channel your resources into the mechanics of marriages instead of pre-weddings, weddings and receptions brouhaha.

1 Like

Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:34pm
Tamarapetty:
.

And u no get anything wey you wan tell dem whether good or bad undecided
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by quiyyah: 4:36pm
Classy grin
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:36pm
Billyonaire:
It usually begins so romantic, but 2 years down the line, they become punching bags and boxing gloves of each other. Humans, when will you learn to channel your resources into the mechanics of marriages instead of pre-weddings, weddings and receptions brouhaha.

See as u take form analysis for two people you have never met base on your own self conceived notion of what goes on in a marriage.

Oga until u get marriage u don't know what you are into and besides no two marriages are ever the same.

And I am sure u are single then you don't have a say in marriage

2 Likes

Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by MrDoGood: 4:36pm
YourImaginaryBF:
Jaguar

My next ride.

1 Like

Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by SillyeRabbit: 4:36pm
Instead of focusing on making a great couple, na pictures una dey snap. Doesn't make sense.
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by holluphemydavid(m): 4:40pm
Come May 2018 for my own wedding
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by Crixina(f): 4:47pm
They have moved from pre wedding photos to videos.

Okay nau
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by mykel25(m): 4:53pm
Many NAIRALANDERS pre-wedding photoshoot better pass Diz one wella
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by Vikky014(f): 5:01pm
doctorkush:
my ex eventually found a maga.. cheesy

see as the mumu dey Happy
keep dreaming.
Re: Yomi Casual And Grace's Pre-Wedding Video Shoot (Photos) by doctorkush(m): 5:06pm
Vikky014:
keep dreaming.
you can never tell. well today is your lucky day sweetie, I just divorced my new girlfriend. come be my wifecheesy

(0) (1) (Reply)

SHOCKING! SEE The Ungodly Acts Which Take Place At Parties In Nairobi [PHOTOS] / Who Is More Richer? Footballers Or Musicians / See Cute Photo Of Olamide And His New Born Son

Viewing this topic: Mamabigboy, Eldeethedon, TechAddiction, wendyberry(m), BNM1(m), starwar(m), lara1(f), IamShiningStar(f), goodson(m), maxmillions, boomssey(f), emiarire(f), IdiAmin2(m), Kemimarch16(f), obynocute(m), Emmanuel2806, tosin999999(f), smilinguy, doctorkush(m), TLisieux, perfectgen(m), janepet, msmarty(f), DuruCee, VanLucius(m), bigsandz(f) and 79 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.