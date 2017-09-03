₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by 40ng: 2:00pm
@VivianGist
As shared On Instagram with caption ..
Happy Sunday guys....... May this new week bring you unimaginable blessings
Source : http://www.viviangist.com.ng/bbnaija-cocoice-shares-sunday-picture
Cc; lalasticlala
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by OrestesDante: 2:08pm
I'll buy this doll for my child.
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by Tunndeh(m): 4:32pm
Is this news
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by KayDEAN: 4:33pm
Sweet message
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by Ladymacbee(f): 4:33pm
Person come here to come read beta news, na picture I wan come look?
Abeg, next!!!
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by Holyfield1(m): 4:33pm
Bassey where are you?? Comman suck your sagged and flaccid boobs again o
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by Divay22(f): 4:33pm
How do they clean this makeup off their face
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by nairalandfreak(m): 4:33pm
Ku tag today big brother Sunday
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by Annie2059: 4:33pm
cute
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by Ladymacbee(f): 4:33pm
Tunndeh:
Follow me ask oo
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by tellmoon(m): 4:33pm
She looks good here.
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by modelmike7(m): 4:33pm
Lovely
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by Haphard(m): 4:34pm
She wants her bosoms to be sucked again
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by RIPEnglish: 4:34pm
all this modern oloshos always are seeker our attentions online. rubbish
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by legitimatefrank1(m): 4:34pm
OrestesDante:No Be Only Doll, Na Dom Baby
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by chudi55: 4:34pm
OrestesDante:Lol.... no mercy at all
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by Holyfield1(m): 4:34pm
Divay22:o
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by Nutase(f): 4:34pm
Bae
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by Donjazzy12(m): 4:35pm
40ng:You mean the lesbian whose boobs was sucked on national television?
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by Holyfield1(m): 4:35pm
Divay22:Soap and water
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by AY121: 4:35pm
I no go surprise if dem put am for nairaland say celebrity dey go poo for toilet.........hw dis one take reduce price of semo
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by PissedOffWeed(m): 4:35pm
What is this one A bitch?
Ptiff!!!
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by mofeoluwadassah: 4:36pm
who is this one?is she a porn star?
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by Evaberry(f): 4:36pm
..
Coco is my kind of girl
smokes
drinks
parties
hustle
makes her own money
doesn't give a flying fvck what you think and live her life in her own way.
continue slaying sister
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by MhizzAJ(f): 4:36pm
Cocoice
This one no get shame
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by PissedOffWeed(m): 4:36pm
Mehn dem go need sand paper with hydraulic to clean this one makeup oh
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by Goddygee(m): 4:37pm
Please what's the name of the paint she used to paint her face?
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by gurunlocker: 4:37pm
How many hours does it takes ladies to paint there face?
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by stcool(m): 4:37pm
WELCOME 2 BIB BROTHER SUNDAY
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by Divay22(f): 4:38pm
Holyfield1:That means it must be a full bucket of water and one soap and the both must finish....
Is just too much abeg.
|Re: #bbnaija : Cocoice Shares Sunday Picture by muller101(m): 4:38pm
U can locate both primary and secondary colors on her face
