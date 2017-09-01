Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa (4987 Views)

She said the continuous killings showed that South African government was downplaying possible retaliation by Nigeria.



In a statement on Saturday by her special assistant on media, Abdurrahman Balogun, the presidential aide said “this is one death, too many.”



She said diplomatic talks between Nigeria and South Africa to put an early warning signal in place “doesn’t seem to be working”.



Recall that the Nigeria Union in South Africa confirmed the killing of another member, Kingsley Ikeri, at Vryheid town in Kwazulu Natal Province of South Africa on August 30.



Ikeri, 27, a businessman and native of Mbaitolu in Imo State, is the second Imo indigene to be so killed in the last two weeks.



Reacting, Dabiri-Erewa described the latest extra judicial killing of another Nigerian in South Africa as “worrying and condemnable”.



She said that the latest gruesome killing of Ikeri by the Police in South Africa, is “unacceptable to the people and government of Nigeria”.



While reiterating President Buhari’s calls to Nigerians to avoid crimes like drug peddling which attracts stiff penalties, sometimes death, she lamented that the latest incident has increased the number of Nigerians killed in South Africa through extrajudicial means in one year.



“The barbaric behaviour of the perpetrators is not only unacceptable, but also calls for urgent attention by diplomatic authorities in Nigeria and South Africa”, she said.



Dabiri-Erewa urged the South African government to ensure that justice prevails by carrying out investigation and bring the culprit to book.



She reiterated her calls to Nigerians living abroad to always respect the laws of their host countries and be good ambassadors of Nigeria.



“My heart goes out to the families of the deceased and pray God to grant the departed soul eternal rest”, the SSA prayed.



Dabiri-Erewa had in February during a meeting in Abuja with South Africa High Commissioner, Mr Lulu Louis Mnguni, said a total of 116 Nigerians have been killed in South Africa through extrajudicial means in the last two years.



Seven in 10 of the killings were carried out by the South African Police.

They always claim businessmen. 6 Likes

Useless xenophobic country 7 Likes 1 Share



Nigerian government cannot even protect her own citizens here in Nigeria from the Brutality of our security agents...

They have forgotten that charity begins at home... Mtcheeeeeeew Why won't theyNigerian government cannot even protect her own citizens here in Nigeria from the Brutality of our security agents...They have forgotten that charity begins at home... Mtcheeeeeeew 23 Likes 3 Shares

The government should go beyond mere talking. Why not summon the ambassador?



This has to stop.

lalasticlala,Mynd44

Naija no even get rating at all

... The citizens of south Africa are feeling insecure... the unity and success of Nigerians tend to pose some sort of threat to dem.... dey should enjoy..... 2 Likes

How wont they underrate us.



When the country has choosen to remain stup1d 1 Like





not just this media stunt! Madam face them literally, call for their ambassador,not just this media stunt! 8 Likes

This is because they now know better the type and attitude the Nigerian government have towards the lives of it citizens. 2 Likes

abelprice:

The citizens of south Africa are feeling insecure... the unity and success of Nigerians tend to pose some sort of threat to dem.... dey should enjoy.. ... The South Africans allege that Nigerians lure their citizens into drugs. The South Africans allege that Nigerians lure their citizens into drugs.

Madam, Southy no send you oo o.

This is because they now know better the type and attitude the Nigerian government have towards the lives of it citizens.

You cant deal with ordinay arewa youth, and its South Africa you want to confront? 4 Likes

abelprice:

The citizens of south Africa are feeling insecure... the unity and success of Nigerians tend to pose some sort of threat to dem.... dey should enjoy.. ... Which Unity? Which Unity?

Omeokachie:

You cant deal with ordinay arewa youth, and its South Africa you want to confront?





Lmao Bros I tire ooh Lmao Bros I tire ooh

Abike Dabiri is only good in going after ipob members abroad. Go and tackle South Africa and stop making noise. 1 Like

Rizstar:

Abike Dabiri is only good in going after ipob members abroad. Go and tackle South Africa and stop making noise.



Sad you have no tangible thing to say. Sad you have no tangible thing to say. 1 Like

Something must be done....

Make dem come nah

Just making noise as usual

All incidences in the past that she's made noise what has been done?



Abegi...

Again?

The country should send diplomats there

When we as citizens don't place any values on human lives, do we now expect foreigners to treat us any different?.

They are not just killing Nigerians in South Africa alone, DSTV have monopolised the market and killed the only viable competitor they had then, HiTV thanks to their Nigerian collaborators!



Our Government have been known not to protect Nigerians in diaspora or Nigerians even in Nigeria! 2 Likes 1 Share

It's all the Nigerian Bad leader fault...

OneHead:

Can the Chairman of the union tell is what business he was doing in South Africa?



What contract was he getting?



What services was he offering?



What kind of consulting was he engaging in?



What was he buying/importing and selling/exporting? Can the Chairman of the union tell is what business he was doing in South Africa?What contract was he getting?What services was he offering?What kind of consulting was he engaging in?What was he buying/importing and selling/exporting?

And so, what will u do?

Nigerians 'behave' yourselves in another man's country, una nor go hear! Let us stop deceiving ourselves and say the truth! The people getting killed are not 'entirely' law abiding individuals. 1 Like

Is it by force to stay abroad?We have to rediscover ourselves as a people before we will discover our nation.