Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by OneHead: 2:14pm
Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora has again condemned the incessant extra judicial killing of Nigerians living in South Africa.
She said the continuous killings showed that South African government was downplaying possible retaliation by Nigeria.
In a statement on Saturday by her special assistant on media, Abdurrahman Balogun, the presidential aide said “this is one death, too many.”
She said diplomatic talks between Nigeria and South Africa to put an early warning signal in place “doesn’t seem to be working”.
Recall that the Nigeria Union in South Africa confirmed the killing of another member, Kingsley Ikeri, at Vryheid town in Kwazulu Natal Province of South Africa on August 30.
Ikeri, 27, a businessman and native of Mbaitolu in Imo State, is the second Imo indigene to be so killed in the last two weeks.
Reacting, Dabiri-Erewa described the latest extra judicial killing of another Nigerian in South Africa as “worrying and condemnable”.
She said that the latest gruesome killing of Ikeri by the Police in South Africa, is “unacceptable to the people and government of Nigeria”.
While reiterating President Buhari’s calls to Nigerians to avoid crimes like drug peddling which attracts stiff penalties, sometimes death, she lamented that the latest incident has increased the number of Nigerians killed in South Africa through extrajudicial means in one year.
“The barbaric behaviour of the perpetrators is not only unacceptable, but also calls for urgent attention by diplomatic authorities in Nigeria and South Africa”, she said.
Dabiri-Erewa urged the South African government to ensure that justice prevails by carrying out investigation and bring the culprit to book.
She reiterated her calls to Nigerians living abroad to always respect the laws of their host countries and be good ambassadors of Nigeria.
“My heart goes out to the families of the deceased and pray God to grant the departed soul eternal rest”, the SSA prayed.
Dabiri-Erewa had in February during a meeting in Abuja with South Africa High Commissioner, Mr Lulu Louis Mnguni, said a total of 116 Nigerians have been killed in South Africa through extrajudicial means in the last two years.
Seven in 10 of the killings were carried out by the South African Police.
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by otokx(m): 2:17pm
They always claim businessmen.
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by richidinho(m): 2:19pm
Useless xenophobic country
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by eezeribe(m): 2:19pm
Why won't they
Nigerian government cannot even protect her own citizens here in Nigeria from the Brutality of our security agents...
They have forgotten that charity begins at home... Mtcheeeeeeew
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by Ijaya123: 2:22pm
The government should go beyond mere talking. Why not summon the ambassador?
This has to stop.
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by eezeribe(m): 2:25pm
lalasticlala,Mynd44
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by DickDastardLION(m): 2:30pm
Naija no even get rating at all
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by abelprice(m): 2:38pm
The citizens of south Africa are feeling insecure... the unity and success of Nigerians tend to pose some sort of threat to dem.... dey should enjoy.. ...
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by madenigga(m): 3:04pm
How wont they underrate us.
When the country has choosen to remain stup1d
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by tayebest(m): 3:08pm
Madam face them literally, call for their ambassador,
not just this media stunt!
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by Paperwhite(m): 3:11pm
This is because they now know better the type and attitude the Nigerian government have towards the lives of it citizens.
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by freshest4live: 3:12pm
abelprice:The South Africans allege that Nigerians lure their citizens into drugs.
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by omowolewa: 3:13pm
Madam, Southy no send you oo o.
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by Paperwhite(m): 3:13pm
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by Omeokachie: 3:16pm
You cant deal with ordinay arewa youth, and its South Africa you want to confront?
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by YoungDaNaval(m): 3:27pm
abelprice:Which Unity?
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by YoungDaNaval(m): 3:28pm
Omeokachie:Lmao Bros I tire ooh
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by Rizstar: 3:31pm
Abike Dabiri is only good in going after ipob members abroad. Go and tackle South Africa and stop making noise.
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by vedaxcool(m): 3:39pm
Rizstar:
Sad you have no tangible thing to say.
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by modelmike7(m): 4:52pm
Something must be done....
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by agboskipool(m): 4:52pm
Make dem come nah
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by refreshrate: 4:53pm
Just making noise as usual
All incidences in the past that she's made noise what has been done?
Abegi...
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by Doctorphil: 4:53pm
Again?
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by Kenetumori: 4:53pm
The country should send diplomats there
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by Lollipop247(f): 4:53pm
When we as citizens don't place any values on human lives, do we now expect foreigners to treat us any different?.
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by admax(m): 4:54pm
They are not just killing Nigerians in South Africa alone, DSTV have monopolised the market and killed the only viable competitor they had then, HiTV thanks to their Nigerian collaborators!
Our Government have been known not to protect Nigerians in diaspora or Nigerians even in Nigeria!
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by lathrowinger: 4:54pm
It's all the Nigerian Bad leader fault...
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by Gamesmart: 4:55pm
OneHead:
Can the Chairman of the union tell is what business he was doing in South Africa?
What contract was he getting?
What services was he offering?
What kind of consulting was he engaging in?
What was he buying/importing and selling/exporting?
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by mekaboy(m): 4:55pm
And so, what will u do?
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by soberdrunk(m): 4:55pm
Nigerians 'behave' yourselves in another man's country, una nor go hear! Let us stop deceiving ourselves and say the truth! The people getting killed are not 'entirely' law abiding individuals.
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by onadana: 4:55pm
Is it by force to stay abroad?We have to rediscover ourselves as a people before we will discover our nation.
|Re: Abike Dabiri-Erewa Reacts To Killing Of Nigerians In South Africa by Gamesmart: 4:57pm
abelprice:
You need your mental health reviewed.
