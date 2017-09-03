Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife (10198 Views)

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





Uniformed men suspected to be men of the Nigerian Army have reportedly beaten to death a young man in Awka, Anambra State on the order of his father.



THISDAY gathered that the man, identified as Chibuzor, who is the only son had an altercation with his father after he brought home a lady he wanted to marry.



Our correspondent gathered that the man had refused the choice of wife brought home by his son, insisting that the lady was older than his son.



A source said the deceased had earlier married with a child, but decided to remarry after separation from the first wife, but was however disappointed when the father refused to give his approval to the marriage.



“As the rift between the man and his father escalated, the father invited men in uniform, which resulted to the annoyance of the son who poured hot water on his father”, the source added.



According to the source, the action of the deceased resulted in his being beaten up by the uniformed men, and was rushed to the hospital when he collapsed, but later died.



Meanwhile, tension rose Saturday in Umuayom village Awka, following the death of the young man as youths of the community went on rampage, making bonfire in protest of the death of their colleague.



Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Princess Nkeiruka Nwode, said the command had quickly deployed men to the scene, adding that the proposed wife of the deceased has also been rescued from the area.

I blame the father. RIP Chibuzor. 7 Likes 1 Share

The father insisted he won't marry that lady and I guess he got what he wanted.



What kind of annoyance will make a son pour hot water on his father?They let anger and violence ruin everything. 13 Likes 1 Share

madridguy:

I blame the father. RIP Chibuzor. Nigerians must look for who to blame before anything else... Nigerians must look for who to blame before anything else... 5 Likes

The so called farther and soldiers must be punished for this barbaric act...

Human life in Nigeria is now almost at the same level with Agama lizard... 8 Likes 1 Share

Rip to d dead.

I wonder why a father would want to choose a wife for his son... It is his life... He's old enough to know what he wants... Some parents are just so unreasonable... Imagine his stupid reason for not allowing his son marry the lady is because "SHE'S OLDER THAN HIM" What nonsense... 3 Likes





eezeribe:



Nigerians must look for who to blame before anything else... Do you read the story or you just quote for quoting sake? 1 Like

what is wrong with most of our nigerian parents sef.....they think they can just make decisions for us on whom to marry and whom not to marry 4 Likes

Oh no too bad 1 Like

Which kind of anger will make a son pour hot water on the dad. It's an abomination.



I think it's a lie, though. I suspect it is something cooked up by the dad to justify him siccing rabid soldiers on his own son. Shameful and tragic. Actions taken in anger usually have far reaching consequences.



There's no winner here. Just losers 2 Likes

Anger is so terrible . Wat a tragedy... His dad didnt act well . The young went too far with his action.RIP to him.

i only read the topic, but i guess the father is happy now?? 2 Likes

The father is the loser at both end. Lost his only son and lost his freedom. Double wahala for dead body. 1 Like







Some people think they must be able to decide your life. Father, mother or anyone has no right to force themselves or opinion on you. So crazy. I hope they all get the death sentence. 1 Like

The kind of news I read on Nairaland these days is really alarming.





Next Headline- "Son didn't die but in a bad condition" OR "I didn't order Soldiers to beat up my son- Father" 2 Likes

Army also a customary court?





But, why will an ipob use a zoo army to kill his child? I had expected him to use ipob secret service, confused lots



Imagine a well brought up child pouring hot water on his OWN FATHER because of a woman, chai, see upbringing!



Isn't that an irony.



eezeribe:

The so called farther and soldiers must be punished for this barbaric act...

Human life in Nigeria is now almost at the same level with Agama lizard... why punish the Father?

This is why I encourage people not to marry who their parents disapprove of



The trouble and headache is simply not worth it





why would he marry a girl he's older than sef



Nonsense!

mofeoluwadassah:

what is wrong with most of our nigerian parents sef.....they think they can just make decisions for us on whom to marry and whom not to marry

You are under no obligation to follow their orders, unless they are

responsible for your welfare.



There was a story on FP some days ago about a guy whose mother

rejects his fiancee, it may interest you to note that many nairalanders

Children obey your father so that you may live long on the earth which the lord has given you.



Before opting for marriage,

Try and put all factors into fair consideration.

When you think you've seen and heard it all...BOOM! Another surprise



I am speechless, just speechless!



Noo pic?

Yanga dey sleep. Trouble go wake am. Na watin him dey find?!!! Wahala!!!

Why beat him to death. Now everyone will be in regret..Too bad 1 Like

Yoropigs did it. Yoropigs did it.