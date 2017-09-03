₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by dre11(m): 2:41pm
David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by madridguy(m): 2:43pm
I blame the father. RIP Chibuzor.
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by thorpido(m): 2:50pm
The father insisted he won't marry that lady and I guess he got what he wanted.
What kind of annoyance will make a son pour hot water on his father?They let anger and violence ruin everything.
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by eezeribe(m): 2:50pm
madridguy:Nigerians must look for who to blame before anything else...
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by eezeribe(m): 2:52pm
The so called farther and soldiers must be punished for this barbaric act...
Human life in Nigeria is now almost at the same level with Agama lizard...
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by ebujany(m): 2:53pm
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by akunjohn(m): 2:59pm
Rip to d dead.
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by greatmarshall(m): 3:06pm
I wonder why a father would want to choose a wife for his son... It is his life... He's old enough to know what he wants... Some parents are just so unreasonable... Imagine his stupid reason for not allowing his son marry the lady is because "SHE'S OLDER THAN HIM" What nonsense...
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by madridguy(m): 3:14pm
Do you read the story or you just quote for quoting sake?
eezeribe:
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by mofeoluwadassah: 3:18pm
what is wrong with most of our nigerian parents sef.....they think they can just make decisions for us on whom to marry and whom not to marry
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by Evablizin(f): 3:34pm
Oh no too bad
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by Ishilove: 3:42pm
Which kind of anger will make a son pour hot water on the dad. It's an abomination.
I think it's a lie, though. I suspect it is something cooked up by the dad to justify him siccing rabid soldiers on his own son. Shameful and tragic. Actions taken in anger usually have far reaching consequences.
There's no winner here. Just losers
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by Nickymezor(f): 3:50pm
Anger is so terrible . Wat a tragedy... His dad didnt act well . The young went too far with his action.RIP to him.
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by vchykp(m): 4:32pm
i only read the topic, but i guess the father is happy now??
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by morbeta(m): 5:03pm
The father is the loser at both end. Lost his only son and lost his freedom. Double wahala for dead body.
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by Eventoned: 7:22pm
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by baby124: 7:22pm
Some people think they must be able to decide your life. Father, mother or anyone has no right to force themselves or opinion on you. So crazy. I hope they all get the death sentence.
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by Chascop: 7:23pm
The kind of news I read on Nairaland these days is really alarming.
Next Headline- "Son didn't die but in a bad condition" OR "I didn't order Soldiers to beat up my son- Father"
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by Omeokachie: 7:23pm
Army also a customary court?
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by transient123(m): 7:24pm
Sad story.
But, why will an ipob use a zoo army to kill his child? I had expected him to use ipob secret service, confused lots
Imagine a well brought up child pouring hot water on his OWN FATHER because of a woman, chai, see upbringing!
Isn't that an irony.
Both the commander(father) and the commanded(army) should face the full wrath of the law.
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by EmeeNaka: 7:24pm
eezeribe:why punish the Father?
Did he kill his son? The soldiers are,by law,not supposed to take order from civilian who has no authority to issue order to them. So the father can only be questioned and left to mourn his loss.
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by Evaberry(f): 7:25pm
...
This is why I encourage people not to marry who their parents disapprove of
The trouble and headache is simply not worth it
why would he marry a girl he's older than sef
Nonsense!
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by ivolt: 7:25pm
mofeoluwadassah:
You are under no obligation to follow their orders, unless they are
responsible for your welfare.
There was a story on FP some days ago about a guy whose mother
rejects his fiancee, it may interest you to note that many nairalanders
mostly men encourage the guy to respect and follow his mother's command.
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by edeXede: 7:25pm
Children obey your father so that you may live long on the earth which the lord has given you.
By this I declare the father was right to send soldiers to kill his son
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by flamingREED(m): 7:26pm
Before opting for marriage,
Try and put all factors into fair consideration.
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by donlucabrazi(m): 7:26pm
When you think you've seen and heard it all...BOOM! Another surprise
I am speechless, just speechless!
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by greatiyk4u(m): 7:28pm
Noo pic?
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by IMASTEX: 7:29pm
Yanga dey sleep. Trouble go wake am. Na watin him dey find?!!! Wahala!!!
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by EmekaBlue(m): 7:30pm
Why beat him to death. Now everyone will be in regret..Too bad
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by Diamond65: 7:31pm
|Re: Soldiers Beat Man To Death In Awka On Father's Order Over Choice Of Wife by segeti247: 7:32pm
akraym its segeti247, i was banned from the thread
