



The Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Chris Ezike said a body was discovered in a bush in Omuma Village in Orlu East Local Government Area on Saturday and the corpse has been positively identified as that of father Onunkwo, while investigations are still on to unveil his killers.



Police say the late cleric’s car was discovered intact, with nothing removed from it. Neither did the body bear any gunshot or stab wounds, leading to speculations that he may have been strangled.



http://www.looknaija.com/2017/09/catholic-priest-reverend-father-cyriacus-onunkwo-kidnapped-killed-imo-state/



