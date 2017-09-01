₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by EDonHappen: 3:26pm
Imo State command confirms that Reverend father Cyriacus Onunkwo was kidnapped from his vehicle in Orlu town in Orlu Local Government Area on Friday morning by unknown gunmen.
The Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Chris Ezike said a body was discovered in a bush in Omuma Village in Orlu East Local Government Area on Saturday and the corpse has been positively identified as that of father Onunkwo, while investigations are still on to unveil his killers.
Police say the late cleric’s car was discovered intact, with nothing removed from it. Neither did the body bear any gunshot or stab wounds, leading to speculations that he may have been strangled.
http://www.looknaija.com/2017/09/catholic-priest-reverend-father-cyriacus-onunkwo-kidnapped-killed-imo-state/
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by igbodefender: 3:28pm
So sad!
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by MhizzAJ(f): 3:41pm
Too bad
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by NgeneUkwenu(f): 3:43pm
Blame Nnamdi Kanu's BSS!
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by kingDavidda1st(m): 3:44pm
Imo state now in the news for bad reasons
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by Balkan(m): 3:46pm
I hope he is not sleeping with someones wife
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by ifyalways(f): 3:47pm
Hmmn.
Killed, just like that?
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by Tolexander: 3:48pm
Fulani herdsmen killed him?
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by powerkey: 4:17pm
Tolexander:Posibly
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by powerkey: 4:17pm
NgeneUkwenu:You must be a Fulani terrorist herdsman
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by Keneking: 4:18pm
Who kidnapped him?
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by Nutase(f): 5:04pm
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by EnEnPeecee: 5:12pm
okorohausa has turned imo to a conflict zone. may Chukwu judge him
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by RIPEnglish: 6:19pm
aaah, those who kills him shall not go unpunishment. what sort of of heartlesses
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by domnipac: 6:20pm
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by princedmiayer(m): 6:20pm
I heard there is now inter-LGA fighting going on in owerri, via Owerri and Ohaji/Egbema youths.due to the demolition.
Okoroacha please let IMO be peaceful,
This hasn't happened in IMO before,
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by MztrChukwu(m): 6:20pm
I guess this is the priest that was talked about at mass today.
I understand he went to arrange for his father's burial.
This Life eh! I weak
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by Primenet(m): 6:22pm
Not good for anyone! But why?
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by epospiky(m): 6:22pm
so pathetic. Which way Nigeria? May his soul rest in peace and may the perpetrators never go unpunished
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by TheInsignia: 6:22pm
Insecurity......everywhere.
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by steveyoungwealth: 6:22pm
end time is here
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by 7inches: 6:22pm
Haa
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by Josh44s(m): 6:22pm
I will sooon leave this country for good.
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by iambabaG: 6:22pm
Eternal rest grant unto your servant's soul o Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him..
May the soul of the departed Priest and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God Rest In Peace.. Amen!!
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by sotall(m): 6:22pm
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by Sermwell(m): 6:22pm
NgeneUkwenu:Do you have sense at all
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by Evaberry(f): 6:22pm
I'm just using style to kill time here,
mama yusuf usually start selling weed by 7pm
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by 7inches: 6:22pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Ur brain is filled with expired butter.
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by Omofvin: 6:22pm
Worldly wickedness!
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by chiamaka4g: 6:22pm
No, your fulani boy friends.
NgeneUkwenu:
|Re: Father Cyriacus Onunkwo Kidnapped And Killed In Imo by oneeast: 6:23pm
kingDavidda1st:
Udopasa:
You will never see the cursed frustrated homeless and poverty inflicted old man called abagworo on this thread to come and talk about this.
Just look at this terrifying situation.
RIP
