Can Bloggers In Other Niches Have This Many Posts? (Picture by olarababi(f): 5:03pm On Sep 03
I just landed on an entertainment blog (not too popular and managed by only one guy) and read some post. Then i decided to check out its site achive because rhe homepage was fulled with lots of post. Behold i saw this(screenshot)
The blog URL: http://thearticle.com.ng
Never underestimate the power of copy and paste..
If you're talking about copy and paste, then it's possible. If you're working with a team of about 5 writers, it's also possible. But the Nigerian bloggers that I know will rather copy and paste than to sit their ass down and write. That's how they have been copying my post without credit.. It's very heartbreaking to see your hard work copied within a space of seconds.
Just because of them, I have to make my post uncopyable. These guys can be annoying. Writing is not easy, but with practice, you'll become exceptional. If I tell them that 99.9% of my post are mine, they see it as an impossible thing.
SAY NO TO COPY AND PASTE.
I think we bloggers need to run the above campaign. These copy and paste bloggers have given us bad names and it's time to deal with them. It's time to shown them that to reap, you must sow.
op you are an amebor... is it your blog ??
the blogger must be master of copy and paste
You can even have 1000 post in a month once you set your blog to auto
It is all copy and paste
lawrenzi.com does not have half of that.
Master of copy and paste.
On http://blog.projectshamba.com ... it's not quantity but quality.
Anyway check out my own blog www.allsportart.wordpress.com
Op if you ate the owner of the blog try change the wordpress logo.
sir how did u make ur post uncopyable
ElTommyBlaq:
If you're in WordPress, there's a plugin that can do hate.
HenryDion:bro. How do you make ur postd uncopyable?
