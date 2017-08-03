₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) by Angelanest: 5:59pm
An online campaign has been initiated to identify the family or relatives of a young woman who gave up the ghost during her Hajj trip to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Mumuni Iddisah who is currently on pilgrimage in the Holy land, shared a photo of the deceased and wrote;
this young lady lost her life in mecca during hajj pilgrimage, if you know her kindly inform her family. please try to share this picture so that we can easily locate her family. Thank you.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/unidentified-woman-dies-during-hajj-trip-to-mecca.html
|Re: Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) by Keneking: 6:01pm
She does not look Nigerian...
But why do people die in Mecca?
Is it not supposed to be a miracle centre?
But she is too young for this ...maybe 26yrs..
This Buhari govt sef
|Re: Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) by mikky4764(f): 6:10pm
Pple are always dying in mecca each year they go for their pilgrimage, I just pray they locate her family asap
|Re: Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) by greatmarshall(m): 6:14pm
RIP
|Re: Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) by vedaxcool(m): 6:20pm
Kind of far fetched, wouldn't the authorities easily identify her? Her traveling documents nko? Her companion on the journey? This news is doubtful.
|Re: Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) by SaiNigeria: 6:27pm
One day, the god behind the mysterious mecca deaths will be unraveled.
Africa should stop growing Saudi Arabian economy sheepishly.
|Re: Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) by jerryunit48: 6:31pm
Na wa o , they go to perform hajj according to their religion and die there Isn't it supposed to be a Holy place to seek refuge from iniquities
|Re: Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) by madridguy(m): 6:40pm
Inna lilahi waheena ilehin raji'un. The hadj commission should contact her family and stop bringing issue like this on FB. Are you telling she did not have passport or she trek to KSA
|Re: Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) by petroldollar: 6:42pm
Keneking:She looks like what then and upload a PIC of what u think Nigerians look like
Nawa ooo! ignorance is indeed a very deadly disease
|Re: Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) by hoodmenconcept(m): 6:42pm
May Allah (SW) forgive her and grant her Al Janah fridaus. Ameen
May allah give her family the fortitude to bear the loss.
|Re: Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) by Mubby4luv(m): 6:43pm
Keneking:God please dash this guy sense. I'm shaming for you.
|Re: Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) by Lilcentt(f): 6:44pm
Is mecca suppose to be a place people die? okay someone should explain the cause of death of this one
|Re: Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) by NLbully(m): 6:44pm
Lemme see the first idiot to say she will make heaven coz she died in Mecca
|Re: Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) by pmc01(m): 6:47pm
Keneking:Why do medical practitioners fall ill and die in hospitals?
|Re: Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) by Hurlarzan139(m): 6:47pm
What concern buhari govt in this And for your information it's a miracle centre.. Death don't know wherever you're are, when it's your time it will surely catch you up where you are OK. And for her to die while performing hajj Allah will surely reward her.
Keneking:
|Re: Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) by vedaxcool(m): 6:47pm
jerryunit48:
And the church collapse early this year is what to you? Anyway you can only speak to the extent your intelligence permits
|Re: Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) by olihilistic(m): 6:47pm
Keneking:How has Buhari government caused her death?
|Re: Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) by pmc01(m): 6:48pm
NLbully:It's Allah's promise that she will be in Jannah and your ranting will change that in no way.
|Re: Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) by Hurlarzan139(m): 6:49pm
You're an idiot for saying that. for your information every Muslim's who died in mecca while performing hajj will surely make heaven.
NLbully:
|Re: Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) by pmc01(m): 6:50pm
jerryunit48:People don't die in Jerusalem, they don't die in Rome? Grow up boy.
|Re: Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) by simbol(f): 6:51pm
Almighty Allah will grant her Aljanah fridaus.
|Re: Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) by pmc01(m): 6:52pm
Pharaoh9:You probably won't hear it, cos it's bad press, not good for the "business".
|Re: Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) by pmc01(m): 6:55pm
KhalDroggo:You want some?
|Re: Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) by mlkraj(m): 6:55pm
the news looks very fake no source link no news paper reporting i smell lies
|Re: Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) by pmc01(m): 6:57pm
Lilcentt:
When you're done explaining this http://www.redigionng.com/2017/08/03/34-christian-pilgrims-die-tragic-bus-crash-madagascar/
we can talk
|Re: Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) by stuffs4me(m): 6:58pm
hoodmenconcept:
Ameen.
|Re: Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) by KhalDroggo: 7:00pm
pmc01:
I'm a disciplined human being. I have the self-control to do without 72 kpekus.
