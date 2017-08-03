Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / Unidentified Woman Who Died During Hajj Trip To Mecca (Photo) (14615 Views)

Asmau Iyawo Abdullahi, Nigerian Pilgrim Dies In Mecca (Photo) / Exhumed Corpse Of Woman Who Died 4Years Ago Shocks Ibadan Residents.Graphic Pics / Nigeria Man From Kebbi Dies In Medina During Hajj, After A Brief Illness (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





this young lady lost her life in mecca during hajj pilgrimage, if you know her kindly inform her family. please try to share this picture so that we can easily locate her family. Thank you.



Source; An online campaign has been initiated to identify the family or relatives of a young woman who gave up the ghost during her Hajj trip to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Mumuni Iddisah who is currently on pilgrimage in the Holy land, shared a photo of the deceased and wrote;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/unidentified-woman-dies-during-hajj-trip-to-mecca.html 1 Like 3 Shares





But why do people die in Mecca?



Is it not supposed to be a miracle centre?



But she is too young for this ...maybe 26yrs..



This Buhari govt sef She does not look Nigerian...But why do people die in Mecca?Is it not supposed to be a miracle centre?But she is too young for this ...maybe 26yrs..This Buhari govt sef 26 Likes 2 Shares

Pple are always dying in mecca each year they go for their pilgrimage, I just pray they locate her family asap 2 Likes

RIP 1 Like

Kind of far fetched, wouldn't the authorities easily identify her? Her traveling documents nko? Her companion on the journey? This news is doubtful. 17 Likes

One day, the god behind the mysterious mecca deaths will be unraveled.

Africa should stop growing Saudi Arabian economy sheepishly. 25 Likes 1 Share

Isn't it supposed to be a Holy place to seek refuge from iniquities Na wa o , they go to perform hajj according to their religion and die thereIsn't it supposed to be a Holy place to seek refuge from iniquities 5 Likes 1 Share

Inna lilahi waheena ilehin raji'un. The hadj commission should contact her family and stop bringing issue like this on FB. Are you telling she did not have passport or she trek to KSA 11 Likes

Keneking:

She does not look Nigerian...



But why do people die in Mecca?



Is it not supposed to be a miracle centre?



But she is too young for this ...maybe 26yrs..



This Buhari govt sef She looks like what then and upload a PIC of what u think Nigerians look like



Nawa ooo! ignorance is indeed a very deadly disease She looks like what then and upload a PIC of what u think Nigerians look likeNawa ooo! ignorance is indeed a very deadly disease 8 Likes

May Allah (SW) forgive her and grant her Al Janah fridaus. Ameen

May allah give her family the fortitude to bear the loss. 13 Likes

Keneking:

She does not look Nigerian...



But why do people die in Mecca?



Is it not supposed to be a miracle centre?



But she is too young for this ...maybe 26yrs..



This Buhari govt sef God please dash this guy sense. I'm shaming for you. God please dash this guy sense. I'm shaming for you. 7 Likes

Is mecca suppose to be a place people die? okay someone should explain the cause of death of this one 2 Likes

Lemme see the first idiot to say she will make heaven coz she died in Mecca 2 Likes

Keneking:

She does not look Nigerian...



But why do people die in Mecca?



Is it not supposed to be a miracle centre?



But she is too young for this ...maybe 26yrs..



This Buhari govt sef Why do medical practitioners fall ill and die in hospitals? Why do medical practitioners fall ill and die in hospitals? 13 Likes

And for your information it's a miracle centre.. Death don't know wherever you're are, when it's your time it will surely catch you up where you are OK. And for her to die while performing hajj Allah will surely reward her. Keneking:

She does not look Nigerian...



But why do people die in Mecca?



Is it not supposed to be a miracle centre?



But she is too young for this ...maybe 26yrs..



This Buhari govt sef What concern buhari govt in thisAnd for your information it's a miracle centre.. Death don't know wherever you're are, when it's your time it will surely catch you up where you are OK. And for her to die while performing hajj Allah will surely reward her. 7 Likes

jerryunit48:

Na wa o , they go to perform hajj according to their religion and die there Isn't it supposed to be a Holy place to seek refuge from iniquities



And the church collapse early this year is what to you? Anyway you can only speak to the extent your intelligence permits And the church collapse early this year is what to you? Anyway you can only speak to the extent your intelligence permits 12 Likes

Keneking:

She does not look Nigerian...



But why do people die in Mecca?



Is it not supposed to be a miracle centre?



But she is too young for this ...maybe 26yrs..



This Buhari govt sef How has Buhari government caused her death? How has Buhari government caused her death?

NLbully:

Lemme see the first idiot to say she will make heaven coz she died in Mecca It's Allah's promise that she will be in Jannah and your ranting will change that in no way. It's Allah's promise that she will be in Jannah and your ranting will change that in no way. 6 Likes

NLbully:

Lemme see the first idiot to say she will make heaven coz she died in Mecca You're an idiot for saying that. for your information every Muslim's who died in mecca while performing hajj will surely make heaven. 7 Likes

jerryunit48:

Na wa o , they go to perform hajj according to their religion and die there Isn't it supposed to be a Holy place to seek refuge from iniquities People don't die in Jerusalem, they don't die in Rome? Grow up boy. People don't die in Jerusalem, they don't die in Rome? Grow up boy. 4 Likes

Almighty Allah will grant her Aljanah fridaus. 6 Likes

Pharaoh9:

Never heard that a Christian died in Israel, whether in the Holy grand or on plane crash while going for their pilgrimage,





Why is death associate with one peaceful religion You probably won't hear it, cos it's bad press, not good for the "business". You probably won't hear it, cos it's bad press, not good for the "business". 3 Likes

KhalDroggo:

Will she get 72 virgin studs? You want some? You want some?

the news looks very fake no source link no news paper reporting i smell lies 2 Likes

Lilcentt:

Is mecca suppose to be a place people die?

okay someone should explain the cause of death of this one

When you're done explaining this

we can talk When you're done explaining this http://www.redigionng.com/2017/08/03/34-christian-pilgrims-die-tragic-bus-crash-madagascar/ we can talk 1 Like

hoodmenconcept:

May Allah (SW) forgive her and grant her Al Janah fridaus. Ameen

May allah give her family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Ameen. Ameen.