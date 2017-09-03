Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu (1137 Views)

Aliyu, who was governor of Niger from May 2007 to May 2015, noted on Sunday that Nigerians should not condemn the actions of the Federal Government, considering the fact that if some of these contents are not well monitored on social media, there is a tendency that it could be used to create religious and ethnic tension amongst Nigerians.



"I support monitoring of the social media by the security agencies to control negative stories that can influence the lives of unsuspecting subscribers to do the wrong thing they never intended to do.



You cannot say negative things about a person or an institution especially when they are false without being challenged.



Some governments close the social media or part of it when they are in crisis in order to save their countries from collapse because of people who may not understand the use of social media," he said.



....



I will be back

they won't face the pending issues in nigeria,it's the unnecessary they'd like to do. smh 7 Likes

Does he know what social media is? frog eye. 9 Likes

yes it should be monitored since people are abusing it. foolish talks and coarse jest like flat..head, skulminer, cannibal,head warmers,pigs an idiots and others we are seeing everyday on nairaland and other social media platforms are the reasons i think sanity has to be brought back to the cyber world.

we human do things better when monitored. so nobody should think this move is politically inspired. 1 Like 2 Shares





When is he having his date in court



Useless politician Abeg where is EFCC sef?When is he having his date in courtUseless politician 2 Likes

If the govt is doing well there won't be need for that we are the one that will even help tweet and retweet the achievements

richidinho:

If the govt is doing well there won't be need for that Yeah bro.Absolute no need.Useless government with misplaced priority. Yeah bro.Absolute no need.Useless government with misplaced priority.

Opolo eye e no be open eye.





Now na to use military for yahoo duties ba? 1 Like

Really??

How do we kill the mosquito that perch on the scrotum? If we don't kill corruption, it will kill Nigeria soon.

Omeokachie:

Opolo eye e no be open eye.





Now na to use military for yahoo duties ba?



See perfect set up See perfect set up

Why wouldn't he support it, birds of a feather. Opolo eyes

its one of the I diot who used media propanda to boo gej out of aso rock. he is an APC member,so surprise.

itsdumebi:

Corrupt frog Corrupt frog

Hate is the opposite of love and until equality, justice and fairness is restored in the country there must be hate speeches all over..

That's the only way the oppressed reduce their pains..

Meanwhile, why must it be the military and not the police? Are we at war already?

Politically useless persons talking

If you like monitor only nairaland, I don't care. But first let the government give Nigeria a flourishing economy and a country to be proud of. Then u can assert intelligence anywhere and we would hail and not wail.

all these old men sef

Yeye fowl...

Over two years ago it wasn't a problem. What changed? 1 Like

Why didnt you support it during your tenure? 1 Like

We should monitor him after he finished our money in Minna, after all that traditnal titles SUDENGI NUPE, TALBA MINNA, CHIEF THIEF SORRY SERVANT.



I HOPE EFCC WILL PUT HIM IN PRISON

Anya awo 1 Like

personal interest.

If anybody monitor me i will lead them astrayed... I thought it's freedom of speech (communication)

If the security agencies started monitoring the social media means no room for freedom of speech again na no sir

The hate speech is emanating from them the government officials not the people





plainol:

Does he know what social media is? frog eye. lol

What is this thief saying?!

social media dy expose them wella, now dy wan tu sanitize it

Evaberry:

....



I will be back

foolish man...who seek for your opinion.

It doesnt count anymore...you embezzled your state fun.In an idle country,you should be cooling off in the jail foolish man...who seek for your opinion.It doesnt count anymore...you embezzled your state fun.In an idle country,you should be cooling off in the jail