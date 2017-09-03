₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by itsdumebi(m): 6:26pm
Former Niger State Governor, Dr. Babangida Aliyu has backed the government's decision to use the military to monitor all social media activities in the country.
Aliyu, who was governor of Niger from May 2007 to May 2015, noted on Sunday that Nigerians should not condemn the actions of the Federal Government, considering the fact that if some of these contents are not well monitored on social media, there is a tendency that it could be used to create religious and ethnic tension amongst Nigerians.
"I support monitoring of the social media by the security agencies to control negative stories that can influence the lives of unsuspecting subscribers to do the wrong thing they never intended to do.
You cannot say negative things about a person or an institution especially when they are false without being challenged.
Some governments close the social media or part of it when they are in crisis in order to save their countries from collapse because of people who may not understand the use of social media," he said.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/03/theres-no-harm-military-monitors-social-media-babangida/
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by Evaberry(f): 6:37pm
....
I will be back
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by Tamarapetty(f): 6:40pm
they won't face the pending issues in nigeria,it's the unnecessary they'd like to do. smh
7 Likes
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by plainol(m): 6:48pm
Does he know what social media is? frog eye.
9 Likes
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by Cinkq: 6:48pm
yes it should be monitored since people are abusing it. foolish talks and coarse jest like flat..head, skulminer, cannibal,head warmers,pigs an idiots and others we are seeing everyday on nairaland and other social media platforms are the reasons i think sanity has to be brought back to the cyber world.
we human do things better when monitored. so nobody should think this move is politically inspired.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by Keneking: 6:49pm
Abeg where is EFCC sef?
When is he having his date in court
Useless politician
2 Likes
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by richidinho(m): 6:51pm
If the govt is doing well there won't be need for that we are the one that will even help tweet and retweet the achievements
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by Paperwhite(m): 6:53pm
richidinho:Yeah bro.Absolute no need.Useless government with misplaced priority.
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by PehaKaso: 7:05pm
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by Omeokachie: 7:14pm
Opolo eye e no be open eye.
Now na to use military for yahoo duties ba?
1 Like
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by auntysimbiat(f): 10:05pm
Really??
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by CocoaOla: 10:06pm
How do we kill the mosquito that perch on the scrotum? If we don't kill corruption, it will kill Nigeria soon.
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by jimohattab: 10:06pm
Omeokachie:
See perfect set up
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by besticality: 10:06pm
Why wouldn't he support it, birds of a feather. Opolo eyes
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by IloveTrump(m): 10:06pm
its one of the I diot who used media propanda to boo gej out of aso rock. he is an APC member,so surprise.
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by Badonasty(m): 10:06pm
itsdumebi:
Corrupt frog
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by LastSurvivor11: 10:07pm
Hate is the opposite of love and until equality, justice and fairness is restored in the country there must be hate speeches all over..
That's the only way the oppressed reduce their pains..
Meanwhile, why must it be the military and not the police? Are we at war already?
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by magoo10: 10:07pm
Politically useless persons talking
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by Odianose13(m): 10:08pm
If you like monitor only nairaland, I don't care. But first let the government give Nigeria a flourishing economy and a country to be proud of. Then u can assert intelligence anywhere and we would hail and not wail.
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by 1shortblackboy: 10:08pm
all these old men sef
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by Firefire(m): 10:09pm
Yeye fowl...
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by Sapiosexuality(m): 10:09pm
Over two years ago it wasn't a problem. What changed?
1 Like
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by ekems2017(f): 10:09pm
Why didnt you support it during your tenure?
1 Like
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by Guilderland1: 10:09pm
We should monitor him after he finished our money in Minna, after all that traditnal titles SUDENGI NUPE, TALBA MINNA, CHIEF THIEF SORRY SERVANT.
I HOPE EFCC WILL PUT HIM IN PRISON
Anya awo
1 Like
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by lawalosky: 10:09pm
personal interest.
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by tolulance(m): 10:10pm
If anybody monitor me i will lead them astrayed... I thought it's freedom of speech (communication)
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by Ilemona93(m): 10:11pm
If the security agencies started monitoring the social media means no room for freedom of speech again na no sir
The hate speech is emanating from them the government officials not the people
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by ChukwukaChijiokeJerri(m): 10:12pm
lol
plainol:
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by emeijeh(m): 10:12pm
What is this thief saying?!
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by achivs(m): 10:12pm
social media dy expose them wella, now dy wan tu sanitize it
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by sinola: 10:12pm
Evaberry:
foolish man...who seek for your opinion.
It doesnt count anymore...you embezzled your state fun.In an idle country,you should be cooling off in the jail
|Re: I Support Monitoring Of Social Media By Security Agencies- Babangida Aliyu by Oluwaseyi456(m): 10:13pm
If u do well pple ll nt caus u on social media....
