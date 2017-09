The plant is built to recycle waste products in the state.



Ebonyi waste to wealth plant is said to be the biggest in the country after it is completed. It located at Umuoghara, Ezza North LGA in Ebonyi State.



The governor has also announced immediate commencement of EXCO estate and many other establishments withing the waste to wealth plant at Umuoghara.



http://igbobia.com/?q=ebonyi-state-governor-toured-waste-recycling-plant-said-to-be-the-biggest-in-nigeria.html Ebonyi state governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi toured the Waste to Wealth Plant with other state government officials which is soon to be completed.The plant is built to recycle waste products in the state.Ebonyi waste to wealth plant is said to be the biggest in the country after it is completed. It located at Umuoghara, Ezza North LGA in Ebonyi State.The governor has also announced immediate commencement of EXCO estate and many other establishments withing the waste to wealth plant at Umuoghara.