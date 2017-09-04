₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|David Umahi Tours Waste Recycling Plant Said To Be The Biggest In Nigeria (Photo by Youngadvocate: 7:13pm On Sep 03
Ebonyi state governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi toured the Waste to Wealth Plant with other state government officials which is soon to be completed.
The plant is built to recycle waste products in the state.
Ebonyi waste to wealth plant is said to be the biggest in the country after it is completed. It located at Umuoghara, Ezza North LGA in Ebonyi State.
The governor has also announced immediate commencement of EXCO estate and many other establishments withing the waste to wealth plant at Umuoghara.
http://igbobia.com/?q=ebonyi-state-governor-toured-waste-recycling-plant-said-to-be-the-biggest-in-nigeria.html
|Re: David Umahi Tours Waste Recycling Plant Said To Be The Biggest In Nigeria (Photo by eezeribe(m): 7:23pm On Sep 03
He is touring... To see iron rods,bamboo sticks and aluminum roofing sheets...
Good development.
8 Likes
|Re: David Umahi Tours Waste Recycling Plant Said To Be The Biggest In Nigeria (Photo by auntysimbiat(f): 7:41pm On Sep 03
Umahi is working
1 Like
|Re: David Umahi Tours Waste Recycling Plant Said To Be The Biggest In Nigeria (Photo by greatiyk4u(m): 7:43pm On Sep 03
Shame be unto bloggers misleading the wailing weak minds all in the name of hustling for traffic
|Re: David Umahi Tours Waste Recycling Plant Said To Be The Biggest In Nigeria (Photo by sarrki(m): 7:44pm On Sep 03
Did I hear biggest recycled plants ?
That means waste products are much in that end
Having said that
Nice one umahi
1 Like
|Re: David Umahi Tours Waste Recycling Plant Said To Be The Biggest In Nigeria (Photo by greatmarshall(m): 7:52pm On Sep 03
Nice one... Ride on my Governor
|Re: David Umahi Tours Waste Recycling Plant Said To Be The Biggest In Nigeria (Photo by Jlow2: 7:59pm On Sep 03
wer will dey get d waste from?its only the gullible will nod der heads to such mediocrity.
1 Like
|Re: David Umahi Tours Waste Recycling Plant Said To Be The Biggest In Nigeria (Photo by stcool(m): 6:24pm
Na wa Oh! What is biggest about iron pillars with no visible machinery.
God please deliver NIGERIA from the spirit of mediocrity
Which kind nonsense be dis ...OP don't make me insult you. This Caption is misleading.
1 Like
|Re: David Umahi Tours Waste Recycling Plant Said To Be The Biggest In Nigeria (Photo by nduboss: 6:24pm
Seen
|Re: David Umahi Tours Waste Recycling Plant Said To Be The Biggest In Nigeria (Photo by takenadoh: 6:25pm
Nigerians are not safety conscious.
You enter a construction site with no safety helmet , what if one of those things give way?
|Re: David Umahi Tours Waste Recycling Plant Said To Be The Biggest In Nigeria (Photo by Wanice: 6:25pm
|Re: David Umahi Tours Waste Recycling Plant Said To Be The Biggest In Nigeria (Photo by oluwamitomisin: 6:25pm
Where's the plant?
|Re: David Umahi Tours Waste Recycling Plant Said To Be The Biggest In Nigeria (Photo by CannyBrainy: 6:25pm
Oga go and work. Leave touring to wizkid...
|Re: David Umahi Tours Waste Recycling Plant Said To Be The Biggest In Nigeria (Photo by KingsleyCEO: 6:27pm
Lol Did you see what I saw?
Nigeria o... U YAN YEVER SHE CHUMCHIN!
|Re: David Umahi Tours Waste Recycling Plant Said To Be The Biggest In Nigeria (Photo by Lorechino(m): 6:27pm
Is IMO an app. Or state in Nigeria?
|Re: David Umahi Tours Waste Recycling Plant Said To Be The Biggest In Nigeria (Photo by konfused: 6:28pm
sarrki:
Nwa ndi ara
idi sure na igara nke bu akwukwo...?
|Re: David Umahi Tours Waste Recycling Plant Said To Be The Biggest In Nigeria (Photo by goingape1: 6:28pm
Youngadvocate:you haven't constructed it finish but yet making mouth
what is wrong with our block head leaders
|Re: David Umahi Tours Waste Recycling Plant Said To Be The Biggest In Nigeria (Photo by coolestchris(m): 6:28pm
disgrace
|Re: David Umahi Tours Waste Recycling Plant Said To Be The Biggest In Nigeria (Photo by EmekaBlue(m): 6:31pm
still under construction i guess
Viewing this topic: SaAbbas(m), erico2k2(m), enyice(m), coolestchris(m), Splashme, agabaI23(m), GCFR696(m), SHTFguy, Kufie(m), diamondbody(m), rhazur(m), kayuseful, chidaike(m), smithval(m), Machiny, Vycko(f), pTomz(m), megababajo, jonadaft, LilTyRoNe, mikkylondon, wrench, GentlemanAyo(m), MartialArt2(m), justifeany, jangola08(m), Zukoslim(m), Jephz(m), Arinze96(m), Kancybernet, sammycarz(m), kufre2010, seunawo1(m), Princedapace(m), redcross, markwil(m), xpressng(m), pedo360, Emeritusseun(m), angelawoko(m), Igbasonproff1(m), cyrilfosy(m), yomilike(m), Cyberbaze(m), XTLikeNat777, tobisonia2(m), obafemee80(m), EmekaBlue(m), mediaspy, NorthSide, justino57(m), minijasper03(m), elmajor(m), mrsiso, CDCEO001(m), stcool(m), guccitype, eliyke(m), Auxilliary(m), slenderdude, Oxenomy, abdulshakur(m), denuda, gigante, bishop4life(m), Emperor119(m), EYIBLESSN(m), MPEROR, Olusojisorunmu(m), number75(m), slizzyb(m), ogoh4(m), avaa(m), Eugosc1(m), mashoit, Unseen(m), Marsnizz, Krestkross, jojo1415, REB3L(m), mediatorboy(m), rayblings(m), victorvezx(m) and 137 guest(s)
