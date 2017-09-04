Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / David Umahi Tours Waste Recycling Plant Said To Be The Biggest In Nigeria (Photo (1777 Views)

The plant is built to recycle waste products in the state.



Ebonyi waste to wealth plant is said to be the biggest in the country after it is completed. It located at Umuoghara, Ezza North LGA in Ebonyi State.



The governor has also announced immediate commencement of EXCO estate and many other establishments withing the waste to wealth plant at Umuoghara.



He is touring... To see iron rods,bamboo sticks and aluminum roofing sheets...

Good development. 8 Likes

Umahi is working 1 Like

Shame be unto bloggers misleading the wailing weak minds all in the name of hustling for traffic

Did I hear biggest recycled plants ?



That means waste products are much in that end



Having said that



Nice one umahi 1 Like

Nice one... Ride on my Governor

wer will dey get d waste from?its only the gullible will nod der heads to such mediocrity. 1 Like





God please deliver NIGERIA from the spirit of mediocrity



Which kind nonsense be dis ...OP don't make me insult you. This Caption is misleading. Na wa Oh! What is biggest about iron pillars with no visible machinery. 1 Like

Seen

Nigerians are not safety conscious.

You enter a construction site with no safety helmet , what if one of those things give way?

Where's the plant?

Oga go and work. Leave touring to wizkid...

Lol Did you see what I saw?



Nigeria o... U YAN YEVER SHE CHUMCHIN!

Is IMO an app. Or state in Nigeria?

Nwa ndi ara



idi sure na igara nke bu akwukwo...? Nwa ndi araidi sure na igara nke bu akwukwo...?

Youngadvocate:

you haven't constructed it finish but yet making mouth



what is wrong with our block head leaders you haven't constructed it finish but yet making mouthwhat is wrong with our block head leaders

disgrace