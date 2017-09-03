



The journalists and actor contributed to television programs. Few of the movies included Akasi, Queen Amina English, and some of them are Fathers, Karanbana, Talks and so on. if you can remember the 1980's NTA kaduna award winning drama production "MAGANAN JARI CE" then you will remember him.



RIP Sir.





