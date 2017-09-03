₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Burial Of Kasimu Yaro Aka Uncle Gaga (Photos) by MrNollyzone: 8:24pm
Veteran Hausa/English actor, Kasimu Yaro (aka Uncle Gaga in the 80's movie rooster Crow at Dawn) is dead. The actor died in Kaduna after a protracted illness and has since been buried according to Islamic rites.
The journalists and actor contributed to television programs. Few of the movies included Akasi, Queen Amina English, and some of them are Fathers, Karanbana, Talks and so on. if you can remember the 1980's NTA kaduna award winning drama production "MAGANAN JARI CE" then you will remember him.
RIP Sir.
|Re: Burial Of Kasimu Yaro Aka Uncle Gaga (Photos) by Nollyzonenews: 8:25pm
|Re: Burial Of Kasimu Yaro Aka Uncle Gaga (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 8:25pm
|Re: Burial Of Kasimu Yaro Aka Uncle Gaga (Photos) by kidap: 8:28pm
|Re: Burial Of Kasimu Yaro Aka Uncle Gaga (Photos) by GidifeedNews: 8:32pm
|Re: Burial Of Kasimu Yaro Aka Uncle Gaga (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:34pm
|Re: Burial Of Kasimu Yaro Aka Uncle Gaga (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 8:34pm
|Re: Burial Of Kasimu Yaro Aka Uncle Gaga (Photos) by GidifeedNews: 8:35pm
|Re: Burial Of Kasimu Yaro Aka Uncle Gaga (Photos) by GidifeedNews: 8:35pm
|Re: Burial Of Kasimu Yaro Aka Uncle Gaga (Photos) by Mrsoundoro(m): 8:49pm
|Re: Burial Of Kasimu Yaro Aka Uncle Gaga (Photos) by fk001: 8:55pm
|Re: Burial Of Kasimu Yaro Aka Uncle Gaga (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 8:56pm
|Re: Burial Of Kasimu Yaro Aka Uncle Gaga (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 9:01pm
|Re: Burial Of Kasimu Yaro Aka Uncle Gaga (Photos) by unitysheart(m): 10:20pm
|Re: Burial Of Kasimu Yaro Aka Uncle Gaga (Photos) by duroc(m): 10:22pm
