|Aisha Buhari Returns From Mecca, Spotted In Daura For Sallah Celebration. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:47pm
Nigeria's First Lady Aisha Buhari has returned from her trip to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The First lady left Abuja on Monday, August 28, 2017, to take part in this year's hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.
Mrs. Buhari was seen with family, friends and others as she took part in the Sallah celebration with her husband who is already in his hometown in Daura, Katsina state.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/aisha-buhari-returns-mecca-spotted-daura-sallah-celebration-photos.html
|Re: Aisha Buhari Returns From Mecca, Spotted In Daura For Sallah Celebration. Photos by fk001: 8:49pm
First lady of federal republic of Nigeria.
Welcome back ma
|Re: Aisha Buhari Returns From Mecca, Spotted In Daura For Sallah Celebration. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 8:50pm
Okay
|Re: Aisha Buhari Returns From Mecca, Spotted In Daura For Sallah Celebration. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:50pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Aisha Buhari Returns From Mecca, Spotted In Daura For Sallah Celebration. Photos by makdcash(m): 8:52pm
Welcome aisha
|Re: Aisha Buhari Returns From Mecca, Spotted In Daura For Sallah Celebration. Photos by ojun50(m): 8:54pm
Were is patient jona
|Re: Aisha Buhari Returns From Mecca, Spotted In Daura For Sallah Celebration. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 8:54pm
Welcome back
|Re: Aisha Buhari Returns From Mecca, Spotted In Daura For Sallah Celebration. Photos by Tolexander: 8:55pm
***singing***
Aisha
Baarika re o e
Baarika e
Too lo mecca, too bo
Baarika re
poo licker below me
|Re: Aisha Buhari Returns From Mecca, Spotted In Daura For Sallah Celebration. Photos by Firefire(m): 8:56pm
Ass lickers spotted above ^^^^
|Re: Aisha Buhari Returns From Mecca, Spotted In Daura For Sallah Celebration. Photos by Yyeske(m): 9:01pm
See how well fed humans are supposed to be and not those hungry looking BSS okada and wheelbarrow men they've been staining our eyes with.
Welcome ma'am and hope you prayed for us as the mother of the nation
|Re: Aisha Buhari Returns From Mecca, Spotted In Daura For Sallah Celebration. Photos by emeijeh(m): 10:22pm
B
|Re: Aisha Buhari Returns From Mecca, Spotted In Daura For Sallah Celebration. Photos by Hashimyussufamao(m): 10:22pm
hot woman *slay first lady
