₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,539 members, 3,766,863 topics. Date: Monday, 04 September 2017 at 12:17 AM

UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties (6110 Views)

James Ibori Hangs Out With Friends In London After Being Cleared UK Court. PICS / Diezani Alison-madueke Back In UK Court / Diezani Alison-madueke Appears In UK Court - BBC Correspondent (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by ijustdey: 9:03pm On Sep 03
Documents issued by a UK court that restrain former Petroleum Resources Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, and her business fronts, Jide Omokore and Kolawole Aluko, from disposing of properties acquired through the dodgy Strategic Alliance Agreements (SAAs) facilitated by the erstwhile minister have been released.

The assets in question were acquired via companies listed as third parties in the matter being handled in the UK under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002. Also subject to the order are Messrs. Benedict Peters, Christopher Illuobe, a California-based attorney, Donald Amagbo, and three companies, Collingwood Limited, Rosewood Investments Limited and Miranda Investment Limited.

The court papers, exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters, show that Judge Taylor of the Southwark Crown Court issued the restraint following an application by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). The CPS is prosecuting the defendants and third parties for alleged acts of corruption. The order, issued on September 13, 2016, bars the defendants and third parties from disposing or dealing in the affected assets or diminishing their value.

The affected properties, according to the court papers, include 5 Parkview, 83-86 Prince Albert Road, St. John’s Wood, London NW8 7RU.

The property is registered at the Land Registry under title number NGL745834 in the name of Collingwood Limited. Also on the restraint list is Flat 58 Harley House, Marylebone Road, London NW15HL, which is registered at the land registry under number NGL729440 and held in the name of Rosewood Investments Limited.

Equally affected is 96 Camp Road, Gerrard Cross, Buckinghamshire, SL9BP. It is registered at the registry under title number BM180105 and held in the name of Miranda Limited. The last listed asset is a land identified as lying to the south of Lyttelton Road, Finchley.

In his order, Judge Taylor warned the defendants that it would amount to contempt of his court if any of the notified persons acted in breach of the court order. Such breach, the judge warned, could earn the offending party a term of imprisonment, fine and even prosecution for money laundering.

The restraint order, however, neither prevents banks from exercising rights of set off they may have in respect of any facility given to the defendants before the order was issued nor prevent a financial institution from taking steps to enforce an existing charge in respect of a property.

Court papers reveal that the restraint order will remain in force until it is varied or vacated by another order of the court.

Prosecutors in the United States recently provided details of how Mrs. Alison-Madueke and her fronts splashed millions of dollars on homes and luxury items in the US and UK. A civil forfeiture notice filed by the US Department of Justice seeks to have assets valued at $144 million seized from Ms. Alison-Madueke, Mr. Omokore, and Mr. Aluko. The forfeiture notice showed how Mr. Omokore and Mr. Aluko, who improperly received more than $1.5 billion in revenues via a questionable agreement that empowered them to sell Nigeria’s crude oil and pocket the proceeds, used shell companies to conceal the ownership of properties and luxury items purchased.

Nigerian authorities have also obtained court orders authorizing the government to seize billions of naira in assets, including real estate, illicitly acquired by Ms. Alison-Madueke.

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2017/09/03/uk-court-stops-alison-madueke-associates-selling-properties/


lalasticlala

1 Like 1 Share

Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by eezeribe(m): 9:07pm On Sep 03
She may end up being 'James Iboried' in the UK...

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by life2017: 9:09pm On Sep 03
Just imagine if most of the money stolen by Deziani were used to build factory , world class hospital or serious investment into agriculture in Bayelsa State, and it employs thousand of Bayelsans, can federal government call her a thief?

Even if federal government try to, the whole south south would have been on her defense in all sincerity with total conviction that she did nothing wrong. As a south south son myself, I would have lead a protest on her defence that all she did was noble considering the level of exploitation we have experienced.

As a person who come from a region and state which have suffered a lot of exploitation, if she doesn't care about the suffering of poor Bayelsans, why should politicians from other regions care about the suffering of Bayelsans?

I know the whole Nigerians are corrupt. It pains me more when our people who got to power of position due to agitation of Niger delta militants get there and steal for their individual pocket in collaboration with people exploitating us. Why can't south south people steal to develop south south? Must we steal for our individual pocket? Cant we do a noble cause with our stealing or corruption?

34 Likes 6 Shares

Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by Tolexander: 9:15pm On Sep 03
eezeribe:
She may end up being 'James Iboried' in the UK...

I wish the UK can send back all the loots of these people back to Nigeria!
Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by greatiyk4u(m): 9:25pm On Sep 03
This is woman is a devil incarnate

No atom of mercy on our resources


No motherly heart


These are the real sponsors of all the hate speeches in a quest to incite Buhari against the masses


Why won't there be hunger and recession in the land with all these revelations?


Can we eat our cake and have it?

12 Likes

Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by AntiIPOB: 9:34pm On Sep 03
very soon the ipobs will invades this thread to defendc their corrupt sister.

9 Likes

Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by xtianh(m): 10:15pm On Sep 03
life2017:
Just imagine if most of the money stolen by Deziani were used to build factory , world class hospital or serious investment into agriculture in Bayelsa State, and it employs thousand of Bayelsans, can federal government call her a thief?

Even if federal government try to, the whole south south would have been on her defense in all sincerity with total conviction that she did nothing wrong. As a south south son myself, I would have lead a protest on her defence that all she did was noble considering the level of exploitation we have experienced.

As a person who come from a region and state which have suffered a lot of exploitation, if she doesn't care about the suffering of poor Bayelsans, why should politicians from other regions care about the suffering of Bayelsans?

I know the whole Nigerians are corrupt. It pains me more when our people who got to power of position due to agitation of Niger delta militants get there and steal for their individual pocket in collaboration with people exploitating us. Why can't south south people steal to develop south south? Must we steal for our individual pocket? Cant we do a noble cause with our stealing or corruption?


True talk

5 Likes

Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by kn23h(m): 10:22pm On Sep 03
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin



They're coming...


9 Likes

Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by auntysimbiat(f): 10:22pm On Sep 03
IT SHALL NOT BE WELL WITH DIEZANI - AREMU



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNNHE7SV9qI

5 Likes

Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by brainpulse: 10:22pm On Sep 03
This is how judiciary is done in a sane society and country. This woman still wants to sell those properties and run away with monies.
Where are the ipod pigs crying media trail.

4 Likes

Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by hardywaltz(m): 10:23pm On Sep 03
Wailers will call this one media trial again.

The whole world is wrong about Deziani only Wailers know the truth.

Defenders of fraud come and do ur work

4 Likes

Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by ekems2017(f): 10:23pm On Sep 03
This woman get liver o
Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by jimohattab: 10:23pm On Sep 03
God bless the true friends of Nigeria

1 Like

Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by Thobiy(m): 10:24pm On Sep 03
This woman just wicked
Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by RoyalBoutique(m): 10:24pm On Sep 03
I doubt that
Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by ChuksEpells: 10:26pm On Sep 03
.
Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by AlienWriter(m): 10:26pm On Sep 03
I just can't believe this.

Are You Into Sports Betting? Join My Facebook Group For Free Daily 3.00 Tips.. We've Won Again Today! grin

See My Signature For Link

Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 10:26pm On Sep 03
People from rom we know whr... Were busy supporting her up n down

1 Like

Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by GoroTango: 10:26pm On Sep 03
I say leave our sister alone, na only her thief money? What about Tinubu, fashola, elrufai and Buhari? This UK govt is targeting us because we asked for Biafra, and we will not take it! Tomorrow first thing we head straight to the ICC and file a lawsuit against her majesty's govt claiming £200 billion as punitive damages

1 Like

Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by gebest: 10:27pm On Sep 03
Beautiful
Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by quiverfull(m): 10:27pm On Sep 03
This woman had it all, marriage, children, enviable career in a multinational. What did she need all these huge wealth for?
Shameless woman! Now she has brought shame upon herself and her family. Ole.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:27pm On Sep 03
Live Her Alone Buhari.....How Much Did She Stole?

APC and Propaganda!

Nnamdi Kanu Is Our Chukwu Okike Abiama!

3 Likes

Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by emeijeh(m): 10:27pm On Sep 03
Smart thief
Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by nairalandfreak(m): 10:29pm On Sep 03
eezeribe:
She may end up being 'James Iboried' in the UK...

They are from the same region
Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by kaykaymcb(m): 10:29pm On Sep 03
Premium logo designs
http://www.nairaland.com/4006548/rate-logo-designs
08083108100

1 Like

Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by abbaapple: 10:29pm On Sep 03
undecided

Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by EgunMogaji(m): 10:31pm On Sep 03
I have been out of the country for a while so I don't have my fingers on the pulse on happenings but I do have a serious question.

Why do these thieves take the money out of Nigeria instead of using it to develop the country?

I am thinking that if this female thief, alleged for gods sakes, builds, for example, a world class hospital in her village where she employs nurses, doctors and support staff. Charges a decent scaled fee, then the populace might turn a blind eye.

The stolen money would still be in circulation and earning interest and creating industry and stuff.

5 Likes

Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by Lexusgs430: 10:32pm On Sep 03
Once report is placed at the land registry, no way forward. Then think say nah small thing abi ?
Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by 3rdavefarms(m): 10:32pm On Sep 03
I give up
Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by free2ryhme: 10:36pm On Sep 03
This woman is corrupt to the teeth, chai grin
Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by uvie66: 10:37pm On Sep 03
Allison Madueke come out and defend yourself, if you're not a thief. I know you, your family and associates have access to this forum. What you have done to the Madueke name is to paint it with an indelible ink associated with corruption, theft and greed. Five years from now if I Google Madueke guess what will come out.

1 Like

Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by jude300(m): 10:38pm On Sep 03
As 2017 is moving swiftly, lets us try and be squared and understand that it takes courage faith love and obedient to mode a good man into a better man. therefore the Grand lodge of Nigeria has opened its doors to good individuals who which to become better men and give back to the society.
if you're such persons who want to identify with the high and mighty in the society and eat of it's fruit thereof kindly contact..ugleprovincialmasons@gmail.com or call 2347011476175 .
Directives will be giving to you on how you can be admitted into the noble brotherhood of the ancient free masons in Nigeria. Remember 2B1ASK1.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Talking On Al Jazeera / End Of The Road As JONATHAN Confirms Buhari’s True Identity….. READ MORE / Nominate Your Worst Politician Of The Past 5 Decade

Viewing this topic: Atamo, EnkayDezign, monechuks, blackbriar, chiwex(m), OAM4J, Eu24(m), Seunspyder(m), Jelal0007(m), kenolyolajide, Iranoladun(f), eliyke(m), cosade(m), Ghost1759, Dynamitehimself(m), Haywirezzz, basty and 30 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.