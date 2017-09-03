₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by ijustdey: 9:03pm On Sep 03
Documents issued by a UK court that restrain former Petroleum Resources Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, and her business fronts, Jide Omokore and Kolawole Aluko, from disposing of properties acquired through the dodgy Strategic Alliance Agreements (SAAs) facilitated by the erstwhile minister have been released.
https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2017/09/03/uk-court-stops-alison-madueke-associates-selling-properties/
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by eezeribe(m): 9:07pm On Sep 03
She may end up being 'James Iboried' in the UK...
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by life2017: 9:09pm On Sep 03
Just imagine if most of the money stolen by Deziani were used to build factory , world class hospital or serious investment into agriculture in Bayelsa State, and it employs thousand of Bayelsans, can federal government call her a thief?
Even if federal government try to, the whole south south would have been on her defense in all sincerity with total conviction that she did nothing wrong. As a south south son myself, I would have lead a protest on her defence that all she did was noble considering the level of exploitation we have experienced.
As a person who come from a region and state which have suffered a lot of exploitation, if she doesn't care about the suffering of poor Bayelsans, why should politicians from other regions care about the suffering of Bayelsans?
I know the whole Nigerians are corrupt. It pains me more when our people who got to power of position due to agitation of Niger delta militants get there and steal for their individual pocket in collaboration with people exploitating us. Why can't south south people steal to develop south south? Must we steal for our individual pocket? Cant we do a noble cause with our stealing or corruption?
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by Tolexander: 9:15pm On Sep 03
eezeribe:I wish the UK can send back all the loots of these people back to Nigeria!
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by greatiyk4u(m): 9:25pm On Sep 03
This is woman is a devil incarnate
No atom of mercy on our resources
No motherly heart
These are the real sponsors of all the hate speeches in a quest to incite Buhari against the masses
Why won't there be hunger and recession in the land with all these revelations?
Can we eat our cake and have it?
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by AntiIPOB: 9:34pm On Sep 03
very soon the ipobs will invades this thread to defendc their corrupt sister.
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by xtianh(m): 10:15pm On Sep 03
life2017:
True talk
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by kn23h(m): 10:22pm On Sep 03
They're coming...
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by auntysimbiat(f): 10:22pm On Sep 03
IT SHALL NOT BE WELL WITH DIEZANI - AREMU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNNHE7SV9qI
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by brainpulse: 10:22pm On Sep 03
This is how judiciary is done in a sane society and country. This woman still wants to sell those properties and run away with monies.
Where are the ipod pigs crying media trail.
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by hardywaltz(m): 10:23pm On Sep 03
Wailers will call this one media trial again.
The whole world is wrong about Deziani only Wailers know the truth.
Defenders of fraud come and do ur work
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by ekems2017(f): 10:23pm On Sep 03
This woman get liver o
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by jimohattab: 10:23pm On Sep 03
God bless the true friends of Nigeria
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by Thobiy(m): 10:24pm On Sep 03
This woman just wicked
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by RoyalBoutique(m): 10:24pm On Sep 03
I doubt that
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by ChuksEpells: 10:26pm On Sep 03
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by AlienWriter(m): 10:26pm On Sep 03
I just can't believe this.
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 10:26pm On Sep 03
People from rom we know whr... Were busy supporting her up n down
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by GoroTango: 10:26pm On Sep 03
I say leave our sister alone, na only her thief money? What about Tinubu, fashola, elrufai and Buhari? This UK govt is targeting us because we asked for Biafra, and we will not take it! Tomorrow first thing we head straight to the ICC and file a lawsuit against her majesty's govt claiming £200 billion as punitive damages
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by gebest: 10:27pm On Sep 03
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by quiverfull(m): 10:27pm On Sep 03
This woman had it all, marriage, children, enviable career in a multinational. What did she need all these huge wealth for?
Shameless woman! Now she has brought shame upon herself and her family. Ole.
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by NgeneUkwenu(f): 10:27pm On Sep 03
Live Her Alone Buhari.....How Much Did She Stole?
APC and Propaganda!
Nnamdi Kanu Is Our Chukwu Okike Abiama!
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by emeijeh(m): 10:27pm On Sep 03
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by nairalandfreak(m): 10:29pm On Sep 03
eezeribe:They are from the same region
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by kaykaymcb(m): 10:29pm On Sep 03
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by abbaapple: 10:29pm On Sep 03
I have been out of the country for a while so I don't have my fingers on the pulse on happenings but I do have a serious question.
Why do these thieves take the money out of Nigeria instead of using it to develop the country?
I am thinking that if this female thief, alleged for gods sakes, builds, for example, a world class hospital in her village where she employs nurses, doctors and support staff. Charges a decent scaled fee, then the populace might turn a blind eye.
The stolen money would still be in circulation and earning interest and creating industry and stuff.
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by Lexusgs430: 10:32pm On Sep 03
Once report is placed at the land registry, no way forward. Then think say nah small thing abi ?
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by 3rdavefarms(m): 10:32pm On Sep 03
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by free2ryhme: 10:36pm On Sep 03
This woman is corrupt to the teeth, chai
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by uvie66: 10:37pm On Sep 03
Allison Madueke come out and defend yourself, if you're not a thief. I know you, your family and associates have access to this forum. What you have done to the Madueke name is to paint it with an indelible ink associated with corruption, theft and greed. Five years from now if I Google Madueke guess what will come out.
|Re: UK Court Stops Alison-madueke, Associates From Selling Properties by jude300(m): 10:38pm On Sep 03
