Documents issued by a UK court that restrain former Petroleum Resources Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, and her business fronts, Jide Omokore and Kolawole Aluko, from disposing of properties acquired through the dodgy Strategic Alliance Agreements (SAAs) facilitated by the erstwhile minister have been released.



The assets in question were acquired via companies listed as third parties in the matter being handled in the UK under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002. Also subject to the order are Messrs. Benedict Peters, Christopher Illuobe, a California-based attorney, Donald Amagbo, and three companies, Collingwood Limited, Rosewood Investments Limited and Miranda Investment Limited.



The court papers, exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters, show that Judge Taylor of the Southwark Crown Court issued the restraint following an application by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). The CPS is prosecuting the defendants and third parties for alleged acts of corruption. The order, issued on September 13, 2016, bars the defendants and third parties from disposing or dealing in the affected assets or diminishing their value.



The affected properties, according to the court papers, include 5 Parkview, 83-86 Prince Albert Road, St. John’s Wood, London NW8 7RU.



The property is registered at the Land Registry under title number NGL745834 in the name of Collingwood Limited. Also on the restraint list is Flat 58 Harley House, Marylebone Road, London NW15HL, which is registered at the land registry under number NGL729440 and held in the name of Rosewood Investments Limited.



Equally affected is 96 Camp Road, Gerrard Cross, Buckinghamshire, SL9BP. It is registered at the registry under title number BM180105 and held in the name of Miranda Limited. The last listed asset is a land identified as lying to the south of Lyttelton Road, Finchley.



In his order, Judge Taylor warned the defendants that it would amount to contempt of his court if any of the notified persons acted in breach of the court order. Such breach, the judge warned, could earn the offending party a term of imprisonment, fine and even prosecution for money laundering.



The restraint order, however, neither prevents banks from exercising rights of set off they may have in respect of any facility given to the defendants before the order was issued nor prevent a financial institution from taking steps to enforce an existing charge in respect of a property.



Court papers reveal that the restraint order will remain in force until it is varied or vacated by another order of the court.



Prosecutors in the United States recently provided details of how Mrs. Alison-Madueke and her fronts splashed millions of dollars on homes and luxury items in the US and UK. A civil forfeiture notice filed by the US Department of Justice seeks to have assets valued at $144 million seized from Ms. Alison-Madueke, Mr. Omokore, and Mr. Aluko. The forfeiture notice showed how Mr. Omokore and Mr. Aluko, who improperly received more than $1.5 billion in revenues via a questionable agreement that empowered them to sell Nigeria’s crude oil and pocket the proceeds, used shell companies to conceal the ownership of properties and luxury items purchased.



Nigerian authorities have also obtained court orders authorizing the government to seize billions of naira in assets, including real estate, illicitly acquired by Ms. Alison-Madueke.

She may end up being 'James Iboried' in the UK... 12 Likes 1 Share

Just imagine if most of the money stolen by Deziani were used to build factory , world class hospital or serious investment into agriculture in Bayelsa State, and it employs thousand of Bayelsans, can federal government call her a thief?



Even if federal government try to, the whole south south would have been on her defense in all sincerity with total conviction that she did nothing wrong. As a south south son myself, I would have lead a protest on her defence that all she did was noble considering the level of exploitation we have experienced.



As a person who come from a region and state which have suffered a lot of exploitation, if she doesn't care about the suffering of poor Bayelsans, why should politicians from other regions care about the suffering of Bayelsans?



I know the whole Nigerians are corrupt. It pains me more when our people who got to power of position due to agitation of Niger delta militants get there and steal for their individual pocket in collaboration with people exploitating us. Why can't south south people steal to develop south south? Must we steal for our individual pocket? Cant we do a noble cause with our stealing or corruption? 34 Likes 6 Shares

I wish the UK can send back all the loots of these people back to Nigeria! I wish the UK can send back all the loots of these people back to Nigeria!

This is woman is a devil incarnate



No atom of mercy on our resources





No motherly heart





These are the real sponsors of all the hate speeches in a quest to incite Buhari against the masses





Why won't there be hunger and recession in the land with all these revelations?





Can we eat our cake and have it? 12 Likes

very soon the ipobs will invades this thread to defendc their corrupt sister. 9 Likes

IT SHALL NOT BE WELL WITH DIEZANI - AREMU







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNNHE7SV9qI 5 Likes

This is how judiciary is done in a sane society and country. This woman still wants to sell those properties and run away with monies.

Where are the ipod pigs crying media trail. 4 Likes

Wailers will call this one media trial again.



The whole world is wrong about Deziani only Wailers know the truth.



Defenders of fraud come and do ur work 4 Likes

This woman get liver o

God bless the true friends of Nigeria 1 Like

This woman just wicked

I doubt that

People from rom we know whr... Were busy supporting her up n down 1 Like

I say leave our sister alone, na only her thief money? What about Tinubu, fashola, elrufai and Buhari? This UK govt is targeting us because we asked for Biafra, and we will not take it! Tomorrow first thing we head straight to the ICC and file a lawsuit against her majesty's govt claiming £200 billion as punitive damages 1 Like

Beautiful

This woman had it all, marriage, children, enviable career in a multinational. What did she need all these huge wealth for?

Shameless woman! Now she has brought shame upon herself and her family. Ole. 4 Likes 1 Share

Live Her Alone Buhari.....How Much Did She Stole?



APC and Propaganda!



Nnamdi Kanu Is Our Chukwu Okike Abiama! 3 Likes

Smart thief



I have been out of the country for a while so I don't have my fingers on the pulse on happenings but I do have a serious question.



Why do these thieves take the money out of Nigeria instead of using it to develop the country?



I am thinking that if this female thief, alleged for gods sakes, builds, for example, a world class hospital in her village where she employs nurses, doctors and support staff. Charges a decent scaled fee, then the populace might turn a blind eye.



The stolen money would still be in circulation and earning interest and creating industry and stuff. 5 Likes

Once report is placed at the land registry, no way forward. Then think say nah small thing abi ?

I give up

This woman is corrupt to the teeth, chai

Allison Madueke come out and defend yourself, if you're not a thief. I know you, your family and associates have access to this forum. What you have done to the Madueke name is to paint it with an indelible ink associated with corruption, theft and greed. Five years from now if I Google Madueke guess what will come out. 1 Like