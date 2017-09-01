

Chimamanda Adichie who debunked the rumour through her Facebook page has this to say... Read below

This headline below, and other similar headlines, which appeared on some websites: are false. They are completely invented; along with some accompanying quotes which have been attributed to me. I did not say or write those words.

-CNA.



If wishes can turn to reality , give me an opportunity to date Tboss, and after dating, get married to chimamanda adichie. i will be the happiest man

okey....we don hear u

Some will not be happy to see this

why force it on her? The next thing they will threaten to stop buying (boycott) her books

Of course, its not yet ripe enough for people of her calibre to reveal their true identity. We shall come to that. Chimamanda was mentored and inspired by Chinua Achebe who wrote There Was a Country on his dying bed-there he revealed where his heart has been all these years. That book actually reignited the call for Biafra. Chimamanda wrote half of a yellow sun-another Biafra inspired book. She doesnt need to tell you where she belongs in words before you get it except you are a fool. Action speaks louder than voice 85 Likes 4 Shares

Source : http://ndigboblog.blogspot.is/2017/09/i-did-not-say-am-biafran-chimamanda.html?m=1 We know, our Sister! The lie was spotted by some intelligent people as son as it was posted.



We know, our Sister! The lie was spotted by some intelligent people as son as it was posted.

Nya gaziere GI nke OMA!

i dont even know why they are celebrating that she said so, what's the essense and of what difference does it make. You guys should be serious for once

BlackMbakara1:

why force it on her? The next thing they will threaten to stop buying (boycott) her books Shameful to put the words into her mouth!

OkpekeBeauty:

she is educated, successful and well enlightened...she is not a hopeless criminal dirty ipod pig like you.

igbodefender:

Shameful to put the words into her mouth!

Creating more enemies for themselves by the day...

Creating more enemies for themselves by the day... Creating less trust for their words.

OkpekeBeauty:

Who told you she was mentored by Achebe? Must you exaggerate in order to make a point? She only met the man thrice, in her entire life for goodness sake! His works may have inspired her, but mentoring? What form exactly did the so-called mentoring, take?



I have met Chinua Achebe only three times. The first, at the National Arts Club in Manhattan, I joined the admiring circle around him. A gentle-faced man in a wheelchair.



“Good evening, sir. I’m Chimamanda Adichie,” I said, and he replied, mildly, “I thought you were running away from me.”



I mumbled, nervous, grateful for the crush of people around us. I had been running away from him. After my first novel was published, I received an email from his son. My dad has just read your novel and liked it very much. He wants you to call him at this number. I read it over and over, breathless with excitement. But I never called.



A few years later, my editor sent Achebe a manuscript of my second novel. She did not tell me, because she wanted to shield me from the possibility of disappointment. One afternoon, she called. “Chimamanda, are you sitting down? I have wonderful news.” She read me the blurb Achebe had just sent her. 'We do not usually associate wisdom with beginners, but here is a new writer endowed with the gift of ancient storytellers. Adichie knows what is at stake, and what to do about it. She is fearless or she would not have taken on the intimidating horror of Nigeria’s civil war. Adichie came almost fully made.'



Afterwards, I held on to the phone and wept. I have memorized those words. In my mind, they glimmer still, the validation of a writer whose work had validated me. http://www.premiumtimesng.com/entertainment/108378-chinua-achebe-at-82-we-remember-differently-by-chimamanda-ngozi-adichie.html

Must you exaggerate in order to make a point? She only met the man thrice, in her entire life for goodness sake! His works may have inspired her, but mentoring?What form exactly did the so-called mentoring, take?

I'm from Niger Delta Republic, why are Biafrans scared of admitting it?

if She wrote those.

it would have been a long note.

with a lot of explanation

and not by starting with that "Enough of this political correctness" like a senseless slowpoke

that's is Why She attacked & Denied the Headline

laudate:





Who told you she was mentored by Achebe? Must you exaggerate in order to make a point? She only met the man thrice, in her entire life for goodness sake! His works may have inspired her, but mentoring? What form exactly did the so-called mentoring, take?





Chinua Achebe being a far superior writer is her mentor. She has attested to that many times. It is on youtube.

What form did the mentoring take? Really? For the father of modern african literature?

Go and ask her. Bad belle people.



Chinua Achebe being a far superior writer is her mentor. She has attested to that many times. It is on youtube.

What form did the mentoring take? Really? For the father of modern african literature?

Go and ask her. Bad belle people.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41Na23h9-AE

Sagay212:





Nawa you o

IPOB youths are taking things too far with LIES. This means they know their cause is doomed and truth is not a weapon to achieve it.

Lies degrade, they show inferiority, they show cowardice.

Biafra, Nnamdi kanu, IPOb giving Nigeria sleeplessness nights even more than bokoharam.



Other regions like Yorubas if not for political miscalculations should have keyed into this struggle, if not for anything this struggle have laid bare the many injustices perpetrated by the northern oligarchs.



This struggle might not come to fruition, but would be a ground to re_negotiate terms and conditions of still being a sovereign state 5 Likes

laudate:





Who told you she was mentored by Achebe? Must you exaggerate in order to make a point? She only met the man thrice, in her entire life for goodness sake! His works may have inspired her, but mentoring? What form exactly did the so-called mentoring, take?





when someone is your source of inspiration what do you call that ......tomorrow you will come out to say you are neutral in tribal bigotry when I have never seen your neutral stands here

cstr1000:



Chinua Achebe being a far superior writer is her mentor. She has attested to that many times. It is on youtube.

What form did the mentoring take? Really? For the father of modern african literature?

Go and ask her. Bad belle people.



don't mind that boy next is to write epistle on the behaviour of Igbo's when his attitude is questionable

cool stuffs

Ishilove, sweets, come and see this

laudate:





Who told you she was mentored by Achebe? Must you exaggerate in order to make a point? She only met the man thrice, in her entire life for goodness sake! His works may have inspired her, but mentoring? What form exactly did the so-called mentoring, take?





yIGBOs can say anything to inflate their ego,lies,claiming ownership of 75% of anything good and empty chestbeats





Na inferiority complex dey worry them and all those lies and empty chestbeat are its defensive mechanisms.

yIGBOs can say anything to inflate their ego,lies,claiming ownership of 75% of anything good and empty chestbeats

Na inferiority complex dey worry them and all those lies and empty chestbeat are its defensive mechanisms.

and where it cant work,they blame it on others,especially Afonjas.

when actors and clowns endorsed biafra we did not hear word now that noble writer with the ability to push biafran concerns to the front stage dosowns the movement its suddenly not a big deal. you people need prayers

Hmmmn

the one next to me has something to say

OkpekeBeauty:

So are you saying she's a coward? Only cowards do say one thing and do another. If you people can call Ojukwu a coward, I won't be surprise. If not for ojukwu we won't be talking of biafra today. Great books like "there was a country" and "half of a yellow sun" will not come alive.





I have a feeling that this biafran talk is loosing it's ground. Whether you admit or not, it's a blow to camp biafra for someone of her caliber to publicly say that.



Do you know what position it will put her if biafra fails to happen?



Writing half of a yellow sun doesn't call for biafra. There are other learning from it. So are you saying she's a coward? Only cowards do say one thing and do another. If you people can call Ojukwu a coward, I won't be surprise. If not for ojukwu we won't be talking of biafra today. Great books like "there was a country" and "half of a yellow sun" will not come alive.I have a feeling that this biafran talk is loosing it's ground. Whether you admit or not, it's a blow to camp biafra for someone of her caliber to publicly say that.Do you know what position it will put her if biafra fails to happen?Writing half of a yellow sun doesn't call for biafra. There are other learning from it. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Lies and more lies. That is what the Pigs and Idiots feed themselves with all day everyday.



So pathetic. 8 Likes 1 Share