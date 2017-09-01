₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by Igboblog: 11:28pm On Sep 03
Popular Writer, Chimamanda Adichie has finally debunked a rumour which says that she is a Biafran.
Chimamanda Adichie who debunked the rumour through her Facebook page has this to say... Read below
This headline below, and other similar headlines, which appeared on some websites: are false. They are completely invented; along with some accompanying quotes which have been attributed to me. I did not say or write those words.
-CNA.
Source : http://ndigboblog.blogspot.is/2017/09/i-did-not-say-am-biafran-chimamanda.html?m=1
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by ebukahandsome(m): 11:32pm On Sep 03
If wishes can turn to reality , give me an opportunity to date Tboss, and after dating, get married to chimamanda adichie. i will be the happiest man
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by MCDanselm(m): 11:36pm On Sep 03
okey....we don hear u
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by jaytee01(m): 11:41pm On Sep 03
Some will not be happy to see this
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by BlackMbakara1(m): 11:45pm On Sep 03
why force it on her? The next thing they will threaten to stop buying (boycott) her books
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by OkpekeBeauty: 11:46pm On Sep 03
Of course, its not yet ripe enough for people of her calibre to reveal their true identity. We shall come to that. Chimamanda was mentored and inspired by Chinua Achebe who wrote There Was a Country on his dying bed-there he revealed where his heart has been all these years. That book actually reignited the call for Biafra. Chimamanda wrote half of a yellow sun-another Biafra inspired book. She doesnt need to tell you where she belongs in words before you get it except you are a fool. Action speaks louder than voice
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by igbodefender: 11:52pm On Sep 03
Igboblog:We know, our Sister! The lie was spotted by some intelligent people as son as it was posted.
Nya gaziere GI nke OMA!
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by onetwothree123: 11:52pm On Sep 03
i dont even know why they are celebrating that she said so, what's the essense and of what difference does it make. You guys should be serious for once
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by igbodefender: 11:53pm On Sep 03
BlackMbakara1:Shameful to put the words into her mouth!
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by Sagay212: 11:54pm On Sep 03
OkpekeBeauty:
she is educated, successful and well enlightened...she is not a hopeless criminal dirty ipod pig like you.
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by BlackMbakara1(m): 11:57pm On Sep 03
igbodefender:
Creating more enemies for themselves by the day...
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by igbodefender: 12:13am
BlackMbakara1:Creating less trust for their words.
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by laudate: 12:52am
OkpekeBeauty:
Who told you she was mentored by Achebe? Must you exaggerate in order to make a point? She only met the man thrice, in her entire life for goodness sake! His works may have inspired her, but mentoring? What form exactly did the so-called mentoring, take?
I have met Chinua Achebe only three times. The first, at the National Arts Club in Manhattan, I joined the admiring circle around him. A gentle-faced man in a wheelchair.
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by KingBelieve: 12:54am
I'm from Niger Delta Republic, why are Biafrans scared of admitting it?
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by Eastfield1: 1:25am
if She wrote those.
it would have been a long note.
with a lot of explanation
and not by starting with that "Enough of this political correctness" like a senseless slowpoke
that's is Why She attacked & Denied the Headline
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by cstr1000: 2:13am
laudate:Chinua Achebe being a far superior writer is her mentor. She has attested to that many times. It is on youtube.
What form did the mentoring take? Really? For the father of modern african literature?
Go and ask her. Bad belle people.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41Na23h9-AE
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by Conductorr1: 2:48am
Sagay212:Nawa you o
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by Adminisher: 4:35am
IPOB youths are taking things too far with LIES. This means they know their cause is doomed and truth is not a weapon to achieve it.
Lies degrade, they show inferiority, they show cowardice.
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by 9japrof(m): 4:59am
Biafra, Nnamdi kanu, IPOb giving Nigeria sleeplessness nights even more than bokoharam.
Other regions like Yorubas if not for political miscalculations should have keyed into this struggle, if not for anything this struggle have laid bare the many injustices perpetrated by the northern oligarchs.
This struggle might not come to fruition, but would be a ground to re_negotiate terms and conditions of still being a sovereign state
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by vital: 5:25am
You made out time to post an opposite of events.please landers,debunk this post.Try to watch BBC hardtalk on you tube,where chimamanda was interviewed about biafra.She pointed out how the father narrated the whole story to her.And the role the grandfather played in the civil where he died and also the life of the father in the refugees camp.He stylishly interviewed the father about the civil war before she now wrote a script from the information she got from the father.Gave the hardcopy to the brother to pass it accross to the father for approval before she left for UK.Then,they are resident at Nsukka town.This particular script is the 'Half of the yellow sun'.According to her, she was she was so scared to present that to the father,cos of what the reaction will be.unbelievable to her,the father approved it.From the interview in BBC hardcore,her countenance and emotions tells her stands.please landers,try and watch BBC Hardtalks live broadcast interview with chaimanda,after watching that,you will curse this OP.On a second thought,why will someone come and post another man's HIV positive statues on nairaland and tell us that the person is negative?Thats insanity of the highest order.Biafra or no biafra,What will be will be.and I come to understand that the biafra movement for seccession in diaspora is more overwhelming to compare to what nnamdi kanu is doing down here.The way am seeing it,the people that will actualise biafra will come in from no where.NNamdi kanu is a bait for more evidence in self determination suite.I pity nigeria cos media info about this biafran self determination is nigmarolled.Try and get facts right before your heartbreaks on the later results.
Igboblog:
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by odduduwa: 5:41am
laudate:when someone is your source of inspiration what do you call that ......tomorrow you will come out to say you are neutral in tribal bigotry when I have never seen your neutral stands here
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by odduduwa: 5:46am
cstr1000:don't mind that boy next is to write epistle on the behaviour of Igbo's when his attitude is questionable
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by Partnerbiz3: 6:01am
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by Sanchez01: 6:25am
Ishilove, sweets, come and see this
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by Basic123: 6:30am
laudate:yIGBOs can say anything to inflate their ego,lies,claiming ownership of 75% of anything good and empty chestbeats
Na inferiority complex dey worry them and all those lies and empty chestbeat are its defensive mechanisms.
and where it cant work,they blame it on others,especially Afonjas.
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by izospindle(m): 6:35am
when actors and clowns endorsed biafra we did not hear word now that noble writer with the ability to push biafran concerns to the front stage dosowns the movement its suddenly not a big deal. you people need prayers
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by papaejima1: 6:36am
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by Ibifizzleboy(m): 6:45am
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by laribari(m): 7:08am
OkpekeBeauty:
So are you saying she's a coward? Only cowards do say one thing and do another. If you people can call Ojukwu a coward, I won't be surprise. If not for ojukwu we won't be talking of biafra today. Great books like "there was a country" and "half of a yellow sun" will not come alive.
I have a feeling that this biafran talk is loosing it's ground. Whether you admit or not, it's a blow to camp biafra for someone of her caliber to publicly say that.
Do you know what position it will put her if biafra fails to happen?
Writing half of a yellow sun doesn't call for biafra. There are other learning from it.
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by omenkaLives(m): 7:14am
Lies and more lies. That is what the Pigs and Idiots feed themselves with all day everyday.
So pathetic.
|Re: I Did Not Say I Am A Biafran - Chimamanda Adichie (Photo) by Habane(m): 7:20am
No sane person will associate, him/her self with pigs
