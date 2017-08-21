₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,665 members, 3,767,357 topics. Date: Monday, 04 September 2017 at 09:00 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against (9792 Views)
Nigeria Vs Cameroon: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 4 - 0 (Full Time) / Siasia: My “brand New Eagles ” Will Beat Egypt / Int'l Friendly: Nigeria Vs Cameroon 3.0 (Live) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by hassan4: 4:42am
All in now set for the return leg of FIFA World cup qualifier clash between Cameroon and Nigeria in Younde the capital city of Cameroon. Recall that Nigeria demolished Cameroon in Uyo by 4 - 0 and are going into the second leg today 4th September 2017 with high confidence. A win will secure Nigeria's qualification for Russia 2018 World Cup and a draw might be enough if Zambia loses away to Algeria on the 5th of September 2017.
Source: http://castgist.com/viewtopic.php?f=5&t=24537
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by Temilayhor(m): 5:23am
This stadium is cool .... unlike....
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by thundafire: 5:33am
Temilayhor:like somewhere in abj
5 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by hassan4: 5:41am
Temilayhor:Unlike what? The pitch i heard is not in good condition recently.
8 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by ipobarecriminals: 5:41am
Go Eagle, GO.But i nor dey watch
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by Temilayhor(m): 5:42am
thundafire:errm...ion know o...but unlike...
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by Temilayhor(m): 5:43am
hassan4:Recently... how recent??
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by hassan4: 5:53am
Temilayhor:
Zambia complained about it and i saw the match on SuperSports i think over a month ago.
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by Temilayhor(m): 6:07am
hassan4:
Over a month ago issa long time bro....few changes might have occurred.. you never can tell.
4 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by PROPUNTER(m): 6:18am
Jollof Guys Guide Supers eagles on X2
2 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by ElPadrino33: 8:17am
We go still beat them
3 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by AfonjaBoston: 8:17am
Photoshop
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by Kizyte(m): 8:17am
Common Cameroon! See as their stadium fine. Everything about Nigeria is low class.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by cr7rooney10(m): 8:17am
Zuper igle dont Bleep up oo
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by banqalee(m): 8:17am
Nigeria wins by 1 goal margin.
2 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by Oghenedoh: 8:17am
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by Wisdombankxz: 8:18am
Cool stadium.... We are coming back with our 3 points. Go eagle.
Meanwhile in need of Instagram page for your business.
I have an active 10.5k followers instagram page for sale.
Call/whatsapp 08084334575 for cool biz
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by sakalisis(m): 8:18am
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by free2ryhme: 8:18am
Make dem go win abeg
Pitch good or not
E concern them
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by MrMoRitz: 8:19am
Nice one...victory for the super eagles...meanwhile
My boss arrived at work in a brand new Lamborghini.i said, "wow, thats an amazing car boss"! He replies, "if you work hard, put in all your efforts, put in more hours in your job here and strive for excellence, I will get another one this time next year"... i was damnnnn... lmao
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by nneka123p: 8:19am
that will not stop us from trashing them
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by SamuelAnyawu(m): 8:19am
Just flog them
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by Femjonsonn: 8:19am
Naija teams wen like to dey increase person blood pressure
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by xreal: 8:20am
Another governor should promise them $10,000 per goal again. Else they wouldn't score a goal.
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by okerekeikpo: 8:20am
Enyimba stadium Aba is better, why is Cameroon soo like this?
2 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by Benekruku(m): 8:21am
Temilayhor:
National Stadium Surulere, Lagos State
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by tochivitus(m): 8:21am
I can assure you that pitch ain't beautiful as it looks
1 Like
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by IMASTEX: 8:21am
Victory is ours
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by haykayjay(m): 8:22am
One word for our Gallant Officer Kamaru
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by tensazangetsu20(m): 8:22am
Kizyte:Cameroon is far worse than Nigeria in every ramification. I never thought that there could be a country worse than Nigeria till I went to Cameroon. Nigeria is like the USA compared to that place
9 Likes
|Re: Pictures Of Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium Cameroon Where Super Eagles Will Play Against by smiliyB(f): 8:23am
Good...I wish my Eagles all the best.
Sallah promo with special incentives you can't afford to miss.
PM for inspection.
1 Like
Senate President Said Super Eagles Needs More Prayer Warriors / Victor Moses,nigerias Conductor Of The Ochestra / Rashidi Yekini’s Estate Remains Unmanaged
Viewing this topic: Hexilon, edenhazard(f), kvngkay, Abam01, MrHyde, Ewedegubbler, Raziii(m), pender(m), surgebitcoin, FunkyAlhaji2015(m), sokoanugwa, quickberry(m), ONE2ONE1, pezeji(m), kayb2009, superjoe(m), xamuelotu(m), massinola(m), soath(m), einsteino(m), agentjude(m), segsinc(m), darlingtonNYIG(m), Imagineers, kizolo(m), stcool(m), realhumanity, cokpe41(m), Riclord001(m), Wizywiz(m), Namzy(m), Donsmithbrown(m), damton(m), basswoodd2222, Pwhitelaw(m), gwinaB(m), groovie(m), chuckdee4(m), HZwriters, emalek86(m), NCCnomzy(m), amasicharles(m), Daninya11(m), holland002(m), Libkid(m), gr8cany, Jbsky, chuks4greatness, Marshalxv(m), villareal15(m), pureola(m), AgbesuyiJosh(m), Stellaenefa(f), ghuzy01, walexydo, SQMrProducer(m), Pidginwhisper, omohz(m), Marvel1206, nasman5, mjbaba, tomsniel(m), OtunbaAde101(m), mankan2k7(m), rafiky, wittyguy(m), korlahwarleh(m), bigass(f), Godfather898989, zagadat1, Simeonarome, Mnewton(m), kollysnut(m), Freeman85(m), agriboom, bismackchisom, bisoye11(m), UrRealG, lionjungle3000, chiscodedon(m), SirAbdulthe1st, Geenosko, osenidvdg(m), Somat4ril(m), jacojaco, Damful(f), chinexcee, Goldenboy333, Handsomegod(m), mekleelex200(m), klickprince, EliteGyang(m), kennyslim1(m), sod09(m), kadreeG7(m), Themind, Godswillnwaoma(m), Segunia(m), stbuldozer, wale377(m), missbehave247(m), Adedolapo1, greggng, mutualrespect, greatseed, Nintee, Jsegskenny, galaxi(m), viktor88, Warldbest(m), spenca, donchijoz(m), mrdoubled(m), Theolar247(m), Sylverbox(m), Lilshesh(m), Xceptznal, sniperr007, Oyindidi(f), MichealStanley(m), faithvisualsAHG1, dobokiy, SlimOfy(m), femojie(m), prittyboi(m), Wisebisho, Frizzzy, peckebu(f), sojiguy(m) and 176 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19