All in now set for the return leg of FIFA World cup qualifier clash between Cameroon and Nigeria in Younde the capital city of Cameroon. Recall that Nigeria demolished Cameroon in Uyo by 4 - 0 and are going into the second leg today 4th September 2017 with high confidence. A win will secure Nigeria's qualification for Russia 2018 World Cup and a draw might be enough if Zambia loses away to Algeria on the 5th of September 2017.

This stadium is cool .... unlike.... 6 Likes 1 Share

like somewhere in abj

Unlike what? The pitch i heard is not in good condition recently.

Go Eagle, GO.But i nor dey watch 1 Like

errm...ion know o...but unlike...

Recently... how recent??

Recently... how recent??

Zambia complained about it and i saw the match on SuperSports i think over a month ago.

Zambia complained about it and i saw the match on SuperSports i think over a month ago.

Over a month ago issa long time bro....few changes might have occurred.. you never can tell.

Jollof Guys Guide Supers eagles on X2 2 Likes

We go still beat them 3 Likes

Photoshop

Common Cameroon! See as their stadium fine. Everything about Nigeria is low class. 1 Like 2 Shares

Zuper igle dont Bleep up oo

Nigeria wins by 1 goal margin. 2 Likes

Cool stadium.... We are coming back with our 3 points. Go eagle.







Make dem go win abeg

Pitch good or not



E concern them

Nice one...victory for the super eagles...meanwhile



that will not stop us from trashing them

Just flog them 1 Like

Naija teams wen like to dey increase person blood pressure

Another governor should promise them $10,000 per goal again. Else they wouldn't score a goal. 1 Like

Enyimba stadium Aba is better, why is Cameroon soo like this? 2 Likes

This stadium is cool .... unlike....

National Stadium Surulere, Lagos State

I can assure you that pitch ain't beautiful as it looks 1 Like

Victory is ours

One word for our Gallant Officer Kamaru

Cameroon is far worse than Nigeria in every ramification. I never thought that there could be a country worse than Nigeria till I went to Cameroon. Nigeria is like the USA compared to that place