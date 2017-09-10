Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike (9728 Views)

Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan / Nigerian Student Dies In The US As His Vehicle Plunges Into A River (Photos) / 10 Things I Realized While Traveling Around Delta State (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Read the press release below;



The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) received with great shock the death of Miss Etuk Brian Michelle, a 100 level student of Civil Engineering at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.



She had an accident on her way going back to Abuja where she based when ASUU declared indefinite strike.



She lost her life few days of medical complications.



On behalf of NANS, We wish to extend our sincere condolence to her family, May God give her parent the zeal to bear the lost.



We hope the Federal Government and the ASUU will settle their dispute and allow our students to resume back to school with immediate effect.



RIP, Michelle

Signed: Comrade Shettima Umar National Vice President of NANS



Source; The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) received with great shock the death of Miss Etuk Brian Michelle, a 100 level student of Civil Engineering at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.She had an accident on her way going back to Abuja where she based when ASUU declared indefinite strike.She lost her life few days of medical complications.On behalf of NANS, We wish to extend our sincere condolence to her family, May God give her parent the zeal to bear the lost.We hope the Federal Government and the ASUU will settle their dispute and allow our students to resume back to school with immediate effect.RIP, MichelleSigned: Comrade Shettima Umar National Vice President of NANSSource; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/100-level-student-dies-traveling-abuja-following-ASUU-strike-photo.html

cc; lalasticlala

RIP!

Very painful, 'RIP 6 Likes 1 Share

OK, good for nigeria government. Rip dear

R.I.P

So sad. RIP 2 Likes

I just can't cry

Buhari is a curse to this nation and would remain so.



R.I.P dear!!! 11 Likes

Bad government bad leaders. When will things be put right in this country. Rip 1 Like

Rest in peace

APC has delivered again



Rip to her 1 Like

Rest well

If she knew she would die..would she have gotten out of bed that morning?



Life can be short, spend it valuing God and values like honesty, obedience, generosity and empathy...not money, money, cars, girls..etc What a cruel realityIf she knew she would die..would she have gotten out of bed that morning?Life can be short, spend it valuing God and values like honesty, obedience, generosity and empathy...not money, money, cars, girls..etc 3 Likes

mrkings84:

OK, good for nigeria government. Rip dear ur fada! ur fada! 3 Likes

RIP young Lady



I weep for this country



I can't imagine the pains of her family members now



accept my condolences

This is an accident that we should not blame the strike as the only cause for her death. People die in different ways and what if she was travelling to see her parents when the school was in session and died by accident, do we blame who?



Rest in peace young one and pray never to reincarnate in this cesspit and failed contraption of a state. 9 Likes

So sad, rip.

See as the mod caption am seun warn ya mods oo

Choi

mrkings84:

OK, good for nigeria government. Rip dear

This ain't good for anyone, Bro.

A soul is gone......



RIP, girl. Cut down in your prime. This ain't good for anyone, Bro.A soul is gone......RIP, girl. Cut down in your prime.

May she find Peace

so sad RIP

agbonkamen:

Bad government people could die while travelling back to school also. people could die while travelling back to school also.

?

her parents must be feeling *not so great* now SO sad,who do we blameher parents must be feeling *not so great* now

It is not only when you take a gun or sword to kill someone that you commit murder. When people die as a result of your ineptitude, carelessness and cluelessness, you have indirectly committed murder. 1 Like

mrkings84:

OK, good for nigeria government. Rip dear

I'm interested in your signature if true it is I'm interested in your signature if true it is

...



May the Lord give the family the fortitude to bear this great loss. However monumental this may seem, it only affords us the chance to ponder more on the transient nature of life.



RIP beautiful one.

I am forced to blame the government dou... but there are situations we just can't explain who is more at fault... and this one is a prime example!



RIP cute lady!

freedom96:

people could die while travelling back to school also. that I know but important things are not just right in this country. that I know but important things are not just right in this country.