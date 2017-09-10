₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by ChangeIsCostant: 7:50am
Read the press release below;
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) received with great shock the death of Miss Etuk Brian Michelle, a 100 level student of Civil Engineering at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.
She had an accident on her way going back to Abuja where she based when ASUU declared indefinite strike.
She lost her life few days of medical complications.
On behalf of NANS, We wish to extend our sincere condolence to her family, May God give her parent the zeal to bear the lost.
We hope the Federal Government and the ASUU will settle their dispute and allow our students to resume back to school with immediate effect.
RIP, Michelle
Signed: Comrade Shettima Umar National Vice President of NANS
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/100-level-student-dies-traveling-abuja-following-ASUU-strike-photo.html
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by ChangeIsCostant: 7:51am
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by Tolexander: 7:51am
RIP!
Re: Abujakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by Nwodosis(m): 8:02am
Very painful, 'RIP
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by mrkings84(m): 11:19am
OK, good for nigeria government. Rip dear
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by bolaji3071(m): 11:19am
R.I.P
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by modelmike7(m): 11:19am
So sad. RIP
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by Tajbol4splend(m): 11:20am
I just can't cry
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by stcool(m): 11:20am
Buhari is a curse to this nation and would remain so.
R.I.P dear!!!
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by agbonkamen(f): 11:20am
Bad government bad leaders. When will things be put right in this country. Rip
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by Obikemmi: 11:20am
Rest in peace
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by pyyxxaro: 11:20am
APC has delivered again
Rip to her
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by jericco1(m): 11:20am
Rest well
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by Next2Bezee(m): 11:21am
What a cruel reality If she knew she would die..would she have gotten out of bed that morning?
Life can be short, spend it valuing God and values like honesty, obedience, generosity and empathy...not money, money, cars, girls..etc
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by freedom96: 11:21am
mrkings84:ur fada!
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by AnthonioAlsaid(m): 11:21am
RIP young Lady
I weep for this country
I can't imagine the pains of her family members now
accept my condolences
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by Integrityfarms(m): 11:21am
This is an accident that we should not blame the strike as the only cause for her death. People die in different ways and what if she was travelling to see her parents when the school was in session and died by accident, do we blame who?
Rest in peace young one and pray never to reincarnate in this cesspit and failed contraption of a state.
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by Deseo(f): 11:21am
So sad, rip.
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 11:22am
See as the mod caption am seun warn ya mods oo
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by chris6flash: 11:22am
Choi
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by Jeezuzpick(m): 11:22am
mrkings84:
This ain't good for anyone, Bro.
A soul is gone......
RIP, girl. Cut down in your prime.
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by lelvin(m): 11:22am
May she find Peace
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by free2ryhme: 11:22am
so sad RIP
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by freedom96: 11:22am
agbonkamen:people could die while travelling back to school also.
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by HMZi(m): 11:22am
SO sad,who do we blame?
her parents must be feeling *not so great* now
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by sotall(m): 11:22am
It is not only when you take a gun or sword to kill someone that you commit murder. When people die as a result of your ineptitude, carelessness and cluelessness, you have indirectly committed murder.
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by Tajbol4splend(m): 11:23am
mrkings84:
I'm interested in your signature if true it is
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by dakeskese(m): 11:23am
...
May the Lord give the family the fortitude to bear this great loss. However monumental this may seem, it only affords us the chance to ponder more on the transient nature of life.
RIP beautiful one.
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by Dujardin(m): 11:24am
I am forced to blame the government dou... but there are situations we just can't explain who is more at fault... and this one is a prime example!
RIP cute lady!
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by agbonkamen(f): 11:27am
freedom96:that I know but important things are not just right in this country.
Re: Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Student Dies While Traveling Over ASUU Strike by freedom96: 11:27am
Ny
