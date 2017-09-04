₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,808 members, 3,767,860 topics. Date: Monday, 04 September 2017 at 12:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter
|Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by 36govs: 8:47am
She shared the Picture on Instagram Announcing that her Lovely Daughter wil soon be 4 Year old , .. below was what she said .. read below.
September Is Here. My Baby's About To Be "Four & Feisty"
Source : http://www.viviangist.com.ng/actress-chacha-eke-rocks-native-attire-in-new-picture-with-daughter
4 Likes
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by Sugarcious(m): 8:51am
Beautiful. Btw who is she? I don't watch nollywood.
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by optional1(f): 8:53am
Like mother like daughter cute and beautiful..
1 Like
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by optional1(f): 8:56am
Sugarcious:
You don't watch made in Nigeria movie so no need for anyone to tell you who she is....
Btw, Google is your friend if you wanna know her more...
12 Likes
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by BlackDBagba: 8:57am
Ok
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by Evablizin(f): 9:00am
Wow pretty pretty
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by Dilijingsly(m): 9:02am
Sugarcious:inferiority complex go kill u. See you mouth i dont watch nollywood.
5 Likes
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by Sugarcious(m): 9:04am
optional1:Can Google give me her number and address? I wan toast her.
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by Tamarapetty(f): 9:07am
simply adorable
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by opeyemiieblog(m): 9:57am
Ohh beautiful
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by Nutase(f): 11:16am
Is cha cha a name or a clinking cymbal
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by MirJay: 11:51am
she still looks fukable tho
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by stcool(m): 11:51am
IBGO NDI OMA
1 Like
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by olamil34: 11:53am
Sugarcious:my ex wife
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by Gblogun: 11:55am
My number one crush
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by voicelez: 11:55am
IPOB we too get fine girls
2 Likes
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by pyyxxaro: 11:55am
Just passing una well done
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by Wizzysharpiro(m): 11:57am
nice
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by DONADAMS(m): 11:57am
Fine lady
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by fpeter(f): 11:57am
Ndi oma
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by ShayGirl(f): 11:59am
Oh, I'd surely get that baby girl married to my youngest bro... she's so pretty
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by TunnyOgunnowo(m): 12:03pm
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by MhizzAJ(f): 12:05pm
Her daughter s so cute
Pretty eyes
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by ImaIma1(f): 12:11pm
Children don't need make up. Allow them enjoy their innocent childhood.
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 12:12pm
Abuse of ishiagu she should be caned at the igwes palace
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by NollywoodFreak: 12:13pm
Sugarcious:you are the reasn why white treat africans as trash
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by ciggy000(m): 12:31pm
cha cha was my classmate in school EBSU class of 03 accountancy
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by kayabd(m): 12:31pm
as Dis one fine reach Na tissue paper she go dey use clean her yansh like dat ooo and dat small kid
Awon oloorun
|Re: Chacha Eke Rocks Native Attire In New Picture With Daughter by BuddhaPalm(m): 12:32pm
Thousand-côck stare...
