September Is Here. My Baby's About To Be "Four & Feisty"

#KamaraFaani #MummyK-Chronicles

September Is Here. My Baby's About To Be "Four & Feisty"

#KamaraFaani #MummyK-Chronicles

Source : She shared the Picture on Instagram Announcing that her Lovely Daughter wil soon be 4 Year old

Beautiful. Btw who is she? I don't watch nollywood.

Like mother like daughter cute and beautiful.. 1 Like

Sugarcious:

Beautiful. Btw who is she? I don't watch nollywood.



You don't watch made in Nigeria movie so no need for anyone to tell you who she is....









You don't watch made in Nigeria movie so no need for anyone to tell you who she is....

Btw, Google is your friend if you wanna know her more...

Ok

Wow pretty pretty

Sugarcious:

inferiority complex go kill u. See you mouth i dont watch nollywood.

optional1:







You don't watch made in Nigeria movie so no need for anyone to tell you who she is....









Btw, Google is your friend if you wanna know her more... Can Google give me her number and address? I wan toast her. Can Google give me her number and address? I wan toast her.

simply adorable

Ohh beautiful

Is cha cha a name or a clinking cymbal

she still looks fukable tho

IBGO NDI OMA 1 Like

Sugarcious:

my ex wife

My number one crush

IPOB we too get fine girls 2 Likes

Just passing una well done

nice

Fine lady

Ndi oma

Oh, I'd surely get that baby girl married to my youngest bro...she's so pretty

Her daughter s so cute

Pretty eyes

Children don't need make up. Allow them enjoy their innocent childhood.

Abuse of ishiagu she should be caned at the igwes palace

Sugarcious:

Beautiful. Btw who is she? I don't watch nollywood. you are the reasn why white treat africans as trash you are the reasn why white treat africans as trash

cha cha was my classmate in school EBSU class of 03 accountancy

as Dis one fine reach Na tissue paper she go dey use clean her yansh like dat ooo and dat small kid





Awon oloorun