₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,535 members, 3,838,619 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 October 2017 at 07:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) (84750 Views)
Cameroon Vs Nigeria: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier 1 - 1 (Full Time) / Egypt Vs Nigeria AFCON Qualifier: 1 - 0 on 29th March 2016 / Nigeria Vs Egypt AFCON Qualifier: 1 - 1 On 25th March 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) ... (41) (42) (43) (44) (45) (46) (47) ... (51) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by vroy(m): 6:51pm
Shea Na dis yeye field dem dey call stadium the field wey no support ground ball
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by nerodenero: 6:51pm
Russia here we come. Mikel to see all his inlaws. Leon is a wall stronger than Wall of Jericho. Iwobi to get the Man of the match award.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by Theflash98: 6:51pm
we are going to russia....baybeeeeh
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by meforyou1(m): 6:51pm
It is over! Russia here we come
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by annie74(f): 6:51pm
YEEEESSSS!!!!!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by purplekayc(m): 6:51pm
Theflash98:reminds me of okocha
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by davidodiba(m): 6:51pm
Naija!!!!!
We wonnnnnnnnn!!!!!!!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by WowSweetGuy(m): 6:52pm
CONGRATULATIONS NIGERIA
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by Omooba77: 6:52pm
God I bless you..Russia here I come...God keeping my life..We mare it!!!!!! Iya mukina2 catfish for everybody
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by Donaldduke2019(m): 6:52pm
zoogeria being helped again
6 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by Xbee007(m): 6:52pm
Finally
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by Daeylar(f): 6:52pm
Congrats
We are going to the world cup !!!!!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by sirfee(m): 6:52pm
Full time
Nigeria 1 Zambia 0
Done and dusted.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by Theflash98: 6:52pm
iwobi!!..my brother from another country
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by Eagle360: 6:52pm
Congrat Nigerian
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by AyamConfidence(m): 6:52pm
Oya wey the champagne wey our football federation buy.... Time to spray...
Where the bags of rice too
This commentator sef
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by Blackbug(f): 6:52pm
Finally we reach Russia
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by rampantlover: 6:52pm
Is this the team for Russia? Hahaaaaaaaa
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by Ugoeze2016: 6:52pm
Russia 2018 ooooo ooooo are you ready for us?
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by obiorathesubtle: 6:52pm
Let's pretend this National team isn't Victor MosesFC
My Chelsea brothers.. I see una
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by Viergeachar: 6:52pm
Congrats all!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by FTrebirth: 6:52pm
ok, world cup assured. but i hope we don't get knocked out in first round...as usual?
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by annie74(f): 6:52pm
Russia here we come!!!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by Lilimax(f): 6:52pm
Davidblen:Abi make dem start their Afonja, Ipob, Arewa, Muslim, & Christian division. After all, football the unifying factor don end E no go better to who do us this thing!
13 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by Dinocarex(m): 6:52pm
Good to be in the World Cup #Nigeria
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by David160(m): 6:52pm
We won ooooo
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by Davidblen(m): 6:52pm
YeSSSSSSSSSSSSS
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by DONADAMS(m): 6:52pm
and off we go
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by Originality007: 6:52pm
Congratulation Nigeria
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by ademijuwonlo(f): 6:53pm
Namdeenero:No light to watch here. Thank God for nairaland!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by barackodam: 6:53pm
barackodam:
I said it much earlier
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) by bedford101(m): 6:53pm
Thanks you Alex Iwobi....abeg Dj Cuppy give him all the style he want tonight
1 Like
(0) (1) (2) ... (41) (42) (43) (44) (45) (46) (47) ... (51) (Reply)
Lionel Messi Gets A Drive From President Of Gabon (Photos) / David Beckham Signs Autograph On Girl’s Buttock, Incurs Wife’s Wrath / J.J Okocha Disguises As A Cleaner In Lagos (Photos, Video)
Viewing this topic: belloadebowale(m), rlgiwa(m), MORNDEW(m), MrEgghead(m), ayormidestar(m), Henitan24(f), opeano(m), ajufinz(m), gbenga44, EmeraldKing7(m), Sagaciousd1, henrycantona(m), shypo(m), Silentgenius(f), sikells(m), highername, netken, bfire(m), Joy83(m), conquerorb, abdn, joxxy01(m), midworld, vintino(m), lumidey2013(m), Niyinficient(m), Jaspermite, tobimillar, WizzPoll, explosive04(m), Odunharry(m), AUSVINS(m), ucnwafor(m), EzeeYFB(m), Muyoatlanta(m), Basildvalour(m), Ekaka1(m), Adonike(m), uist, oweniwe(m), bolzyboy, sentaljohn(m), inagbe1, Atk01(f), DrKlever(m), honimun007(m), Psittacus(m), Osolo1(m), bdorg(m), obuksjr(m), kingsamosy(m), jaafree, atiku07(m), efedavies, osayande1(m), FAMILY247, jitolala(m), kerr9(f), Blaisec(m), crookes(m), dukeobi, Naxtrad(m), Gidoka(m), godspeed, Yoola2007, barapistis(m), willez55(m), kingsochinedu, CaesarDon(m), umbawo(m), bakynes(m), Bestchoice4me(m), nameoh, ocolexguy, PhilAmadeus, eejo(m), CrtlAltDel, sanandreas(m), sharpwriter, alufahh1982, IISamuel, adriftonmemories(m), DadaStephen1(m), Calebbold, Facetoface(m), tirigbosa, sklinks(m), primewaste(m), mikek2007, Shittaakeem(m), trux(m), successinlife, lifezone247(m), amidafrica, K024(m), damoneymag(m), bosunolu(m), Azeez532(m), Adam09, Manred0(m), Chevronstaff, EvilMetahuman, vroy(m), Imagine1(m), icedfire(m), jrusky(m), superbloke(m), kingfhaddo(m), smilingface(m), yingman, MikeBetty(m), R2bees(m), Otuoke, deji17, OPA6IX(m), Gaddaffi121(m), jaycool01(m), MCzubby247(m), Xzbit91, Hobashola(m), Fresia01(f), cashkid18(m), 3kay945(m), Boscojugunu(m), Alliteration, victorkc(m), ogb12(m), slimmaintenance(m), mrlaw93(m), dollarnaira, Bolustical, MADUBI, Zumbest, Swichnerd(m), zaida202(f), Legacyhood, slim19(m), fuckingAyaya(m), koman, johnnyholtby(m), ogorwyne(f), olawuyi78, Bjaydjay, korlahwarleh(m), yemmit90, iabdullahi, Ograke(m), abulbanaat(m), Omadachi(m), mybitcoin, itsene, AyamConfidence(m), Magjoel(m), aariwa(m), coolexz7(m), chaberry(m), fahohzhy(m), tolulope855(m), Akin1212(m), Walphem(m), Cyberrex(m), Racing(m), excel001, oladele239(m), Rekeb, mayorjosh(m), mosedgreat(m), AMossley(m), MasterZee, tsure2, ogbiwa, PMBtill2023(m), Fixed010, lloyds(m), segsxpendable(m), shrewedman, OYAY(m), perpeling22, lekanville, rezimero, Waladade4luv(m), oshe11(m), bhankie(m), realpoacher(m), FineBro(m), baysan(m), Daejoyoung, seyichem(m), paul5378(m), Highbeepeeh, macphilip, Kolade9(m), Geeoriginal, oluwole4love, slimthugchimee(m), sotall(m), thepussyhunter, Samunique(m), Adeyeyeaki(m), OHAPEDIA, Deepfreezer(m), MichaelsKachy07(m), Favoured35, cutetopsey(f), okemuoo, Camillus92(m), delana, Shedrack777(m), obonujoker(m), d313, onnetcas(m), doctimi(m), dominicnuel(m), schrondinger, enemyofprogress, barikay, Marksule(m), Arysexy(m), Charlesdock(m), shevydinho(m), peacenaija, dabossman(m), vibrio(m), fabregas04(m), Flets, Bashnigga(m), Positiveminds(m), obinna0902, gbogboti, davestead(m), slimmjohn(m), russy, Dmeji4444(m), Takeit2017(m), alexie4real(m), kogiguy(m), AyobamiSky, huptin(m), sesay, Iceskidd(m), Daviddson(m), Maduawuchukwu(m), gbemmy2k10(m), Kanmo256, SaintChukz(m), Feyol55, Ojuororun, Nairalane, mexdon(m), jtigwell0, misterme, mekleelex200(m), awa(m), adesammie(m), sambayus, acadgal1, Radley26, arsenal96, Donlexino, aro1(m), Dmony, FriendNG, Poshij, Lesgupnigeria(m), marcushenry198, moskiano, olowoboi, magnificient7, zizukaka1, mayze, valentinegibbs(m), Fkhalifa(m), teadrake(m), Blueeyedboi(m), Missensie, Redman44(m), bobchigar(m), thanie(f), Ekinado, timay(m), Fadiga24(m), alcovex, Lanre4uonly(m), alossy, nwoke37, fryoobest(m), eni4real(m), kolawolevictor, phemmisky(m), achmed1(m), KINGTELLER, mackaby(m), peesleem(m), phantom(m), Emnyte(m), Snow5, Alcatraz005, Kelvinlyzo(m), chibwike(m), drezzyx(m), goingsolo, NOBODYY, Brozo1, Surd2121(m), hemartins(m), adeowo84(m), emeernest, Riehmann, Gourdoinc(m), dejt4u(m), Lagbaja01(m), tianshie(m), hardae(m), jnrremedy(m), gannod(m), anuoluwapo884, dejijohns(m), Samakinsyomex(m), Daviestunech(m), Walexwal, Saintsquare(m), yemzone(m), jrerico1(m), danduj(m), FRANK6070, kindredspirit(m), tuisek(f), Venica(f), Asiwaju9ja(m), Simpsonrocket(m), stewiepeter, Bibidear(f) and 334 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23