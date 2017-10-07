Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Vs Zambia: 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - 1 - 0 (Full Time) (84750 Views)

Shea Na dis yeye field dem dey call stadium the field wey no support ground ball 1 Like

Leon is a wall stronger than Wall of Jericho. Iwobi to get the Man of the match award. Russia here we come. Mikel to see all his inlaws.

we are going to russia....baybeeeeh

It is over! Russia here we come

YEEEESSSS!!!!!

may God punish moses!!.idiot reminds me of okocha

Naija!!!!!





We wonnnnnnnnn!!!!!!!!! 1 Like 1 Share

CONGRATULATIONS NIGERIA

God I bless you..Russia here I come...God keeping my life..We mare it!!!!!! Iya mukina2 catfish for everybody

zoogeria being helped again 6 Likes

Finally



We are going to the world cup !!!!! Congrats

Full time



Nigeria 1 Zambia 0





Done and dusted. 3 Likes 1 Share

iwobi!!..my brother from another country 5 Likes 1 Share

Congrat Nigerian

Oya wey the champagne wey our football federation buy.... Time to spray...



Where the bags of rice too



This commentator sef 4 Likes

Finally we reach Russia 1 Like

Is this the team for Russia? Hahaaaaaaaa 2 Likes

Russia 2018 ooooo ooooo are you ready for us?









Let's pretend this National team isn't Victor MosesFC





My Chelsea brothers.. I see una 4 Likes

Congrats all!

ok, world cup assured. but i hope we don't get knocked out in first round...as usual? 1 Like

Russia here we come!!!

oya o party don start ooooo Abi make dem start their Afonja, Ipob, Arewa, Muslim, & Christian division. After all, football the unifying factor don end E no go better to who do us this thing!

Good to be in the World Cup #Nigeria

We won ooooo

YeSSSSSSSSSSSSS

and off we go

Congratulation Nigeria

Jesu! A full stadium here on nairaland No light to watch here. Thank God for nairaland!!!

Nigeria to win and under 2.5







I said it much earlier