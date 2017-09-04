



Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 || Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative, Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 Requirements & How to Apply.



Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment



Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative (Blue-Gate Initiative) is a Non-Governmental Organization that was inaugurated in 2010 and registered with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in 2016.



We are working with partners to find new ways of promoting the health of the public. We pioneer and advance creative, high-impact solutions.



We are recruiting to fill the position below:



Job Title: Research Coordinator

Location: Oyo

Job Description



We are currently recruiting for the role of a Research Coordinator who will take on the management of key ecological research project with a goal of delivering every task on time, within budget and scope.

Job Responsibilities



Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects

Ensure that all tasks are delivered on-time, within scope and budget

Report and escalate to management as needed

Successfully manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation

Ensure data completeness and storage

Ensure involvement of all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility

Job Requirements



At least Ordinary National Diploma in any Health or related discipline.

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills.

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office.

A citizen of Nigeria living in Ibadan.

Availability to start role in September 2017 or when called upon.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications and CV’s to: info@bluegateinitiative.org with the position clearly stated as the subject.



Application Deadline: 10th September, 2017.



Do well to share this information with your friends on Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp and Google+. http://edutech.com.ng/blue-gate-public-health-promotion-initiative-recruitment-2017-requirements-how-to-apply/ Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 || Requirements & How to Apply.Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 || Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative, Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 Requirements & How to Apply.Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative RecruitmentBlue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative (Blue-Gate Initiative) is a Non-Governmental Organization that was inaugurated in 2010 and registered with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in 2016.We are working with partners to find new ways of promoting the health of the public. We pioneer and advance creative, high-impact solutions.We are recruiting to fill the position below: