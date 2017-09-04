₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,913 members, 3,768,212 topics. Date: Monday, 04 September 2017 at 03:45 PM

Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 - Jobs/Vacancies - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 (3366 Views)

Apply For Digital Economy Initiative Recruitment For Graduates 2017 / Midas Touch Empowerment Initiative Recruitment For Entry Level Officers / "N-Power" FG Introduces Job Creation Initiative (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 by flamezcyber: 1:39pm
Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 || Requirements & How to Apply.

Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 || Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative, Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 Requirements & How to Apply.

Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment

Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative (Blue-Gate Initiative) is a Non-Governmental Organization that was inaugurated in 2010 and registered with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in 2016.

We are working with partners to find new ways of promoting the health of the public. We pioneer and advance creative, high-impact solutions.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Research Coordinator
Location: Oyo
Job Description

We are currently recruiting for the role of a Research Coordinator who will take on the management of key ecological research project with a goal of delivering every task on time, within budget and scope.
Job Responsibilities

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects
Ensure that all tasks are delivered on-time, within scope and budget
Report and escalate to management as needed
Successfully manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders
Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors
Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation
Ensure data completeness and storage
Ensure involvement of all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility
Job Requirements

At least Ordinary National Diploma in any Health or related discipline.
Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills.
Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office.
A citizen of Nigeria living in Ibadan.
Availability to start role in September 2017 or when called upon.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications and CV’s to: info@bluegateinitiative.org with the position clearly stated as the subject.

Application Deadline: 10th September, 2017.

Do well to share this information with your friends on Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp and Google+.
http://edutech.com.ng/blue-gate-public-health-promotion-initiative-recruitment-2017-requirements-how-to-apply/
Re: Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 by SIRKAY98(m): 2:40pm
1
Re: Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 by Johngla(m): 2:40pm
Bring all your itunes card of any amount for clean deal. Use quote
Re: Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 by abluck(m): 2:41pm
....
Re: Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 by Jaytecq(m): 2:42pm
Nice one,
Re: Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 by Jaytecq(m): 2:42pm
k
Re: Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 by modelmike7(m): 2:42pm
Good development
Re: Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 by paiz(m): 2:43pm
Is the salary up to 200k? If not, I will wait for God's time
Re: Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 by Benjom(m): 2:44pm
Good


Don't apply for jobs with an haphazardly written CV. Here are 4 catchy and well constructed CV Samples written by the best CV writer In Nigeria: www.exceptionalcv.com/cv-samples/

.
Re: Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 by jobbers: 2:45pm
ok
Re: Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 by Mechette(m): 2:45pm
CAN ANYTIN GOOD COME OUT OF DIS COUNTRY?
Re: Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 by IgedeBushBoy(m): 2:46pm
D
Re: Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 by sonnie10: 2:46pm
Jaytecq:
Nice one, world Richest dude

Where did you see Bill Gates there?

1 Like

Re: Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 by shegzarty: 2:47pm
Okay
Re: Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 by Jaytecq(m): 2:49pm
sonnie10:


Where did you see Bill Gates there?

no mind me, am high on Cucumber, and work stress
Re: Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 by sonnie10: 2:52pm
Jaytecq:


no mind me, am high on Cucumber, and work stress

Also Bill Gate is no longer the richest
Re: Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 by Jaytecq(m): 2:58pm
sonnie10:


Also Bill Gate is no longer the richest


not true
Re: Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 by yelinco1(m): 3:00pm
OK
Re: Blue Gate Public Health Promotion Initiative Recruitment 2017 by HazzanTazzan(m): 3:04pm
make i abandon my FX and freelance business for this?

(0) (Reply)

Lng Latest / Dangote's Telecom? / Gtb, Cbn, Bankphb Calling For Aptitude Test!

Viewing this topic: mazinoweb(m), TTOPSON(m), DonBrutus(m), bilulu(m), Hearme(m), Chommieblaq(f), canadianprince, folaniyi3, queenethzinny, chizillar(m), concept86, simultaneousboi(m), danboy12, Treasure17(m), shege45, oyinkel(m) and 19 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.