Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by IBpaul(m): 2:15pm
Breaking...
Ebonyi PDP youths in desperation to stop Apc from having a solidarity rally for Mr. President, went and Tip sand at the middle of road and also burning of tyres .
When donpedrokoncept and team arrived the scene, they saw APC youths shouting: Ebonyians are saying no to 150million naira loan.

http://donpedrokoncept.blogspot.co.ke/2017/09/ebonyi-apc-youth-and-pdp-youth-clashes.html?m=1

Lalasticlala

1 Share

Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by 40kobo77: 2:16pm
Not again.

My Ebonyi brothers, please stop fighting yourselves over any politician as they are not worth it.

You guys are brothers. Live and let live.

BTW Mynd44 why is Ijebabe the first person you followed on Nairaland?hope you know Ijebabe is married?

Waiting for the resident Nairaland IPOB touts,louts and thugs to somehow blame Buhari and Rochas Okorocha for this.

3 Likes

Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by Tolexander: 2:17pm
APC youths vs PDP IPOB youths!

They will come out later to tell us that the FG neglected them and not giving them good road.

Imagine how they are destroying the road.

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by IBpaul(m): 2:17pm
more.......

Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by cstr1000: 2:17pm
What madness is this?
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by AWOisaCOWARD: 2:20pm
ok
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by tayebest(m): 2:21pm
IPOB are slowpoke miscreant, they are best in disrupting peaceful rally... angry



na by force to be in PDP? undecided

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by AWOisaCOWARD: 2:25pm
Tolexander:
APC youth vs PDP IPOB youth!

They will come out later to tell us that the FG neglected them and not giving them good road.

Imagine how they are destroying the road.


Show me the roads in your own state which your FG you respected so much has fixed. I thought you guys in APC says that you don't need the support of Igbos, why are you lamenting Now.

3 Likes

Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by UCyril: 2:25pm
Wetin APC the find for Ebonyi state. Dey should go and rest joor. PDP all the way.

3 Likes

Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by tayebest(m): 2:26pm
Tolexander:
APC youth vs PDP IPOB youth!

They will come out later to tell us that the FG neglected them and not giving them good road.

Imagine how they are destroying the road.



The road is even under construction, but they never see anything good in Buhari's government.

1 Like

Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by tayebest(m): 2:28pm
AWOisaCOWARD:



Show me the roads in your own state which your FG you respected so much has fixed. I thought you guys in APC says that you don't need the support of Igbos, why are you lamenting Now.



so why are they spoiling the road constructed by the FG?

3 Likes

Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by AWOisaCOWARD: 2:35pm
tayebest:



so why are they spoiling the road constructed by the FG?

FG = Failed Government

2 Likes

Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by tayebest(m): 2:54pm
AWOisaCOWARD:


FG = Failed Government


yes, why spoiling the road constructed by the "failed government"?? undecided

3 Likes

Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 2:58pm
fake news.....
There is nothing like APC in ebonyi
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by AWOisaCOWARD: 3:00pm
tayebest:




yes, why spoiling the road constructed by the "failed government"?? undecided


Goan ask your dead ancestors the meaning of failure.

1 Like

Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 3:03pm
ok
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by tayebest(m): 3:03pm
AWOisaCOWARD:


Goan ask your dead ancestors the meaning of failure.

people like the walking corpse Nnamdi Kanu.. grin

3 Likes

Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by marvin902(m): 3:06pm
stupidity at its height undecided undecided

1 Like

Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by Wanice: 3:07pm
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by madridguy(m): 3:07pm
Okay
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by victorvezx(m): 3:10pm
ZombieTAMER:
fake news..... There is nothing like APC in ebonyi
E pain am
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 3:11pm
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:13pm
make dem kill themselves as they dont value their lives
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by michoim(m): 3:17pm
The first 2 pics resemble some old pics. They don't convey the real message.
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by noble71(m): 3:17pm
shocked
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by simultaneousboi(m): 3:18pm
Wait o, do we have any APC supporter here in Ebonyi State? if YES, d person is a disappointment to God creatures and as well a failure. Take it or leave it, PDP 4Ebonyi! PDP 4Southeast!! PDP 4Nigeria!!! come any day and anytime.

1 Like

Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by simultaneousboi(m): 3:21pm
tayebest:


people like the walking corpse Nnamdi Kanu.. grin
Ur mistaking, he's talking about ur dead ancestors like BUHARI.

1 Like

Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 3:23pm
kiil yaselves
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by potentialOAU(m): 3:26pm
Dis is bad...@ dis point of our development, we can not tolerate violent politicking in Ebonyi State.

Make una just respect una self fa cry
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by Ladyjumong(f): 3:28pm
whats with APC, i thought it was PDP rulling them
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by ifyboy60(m): 3:31pm
tayebest:




The road is even under construction, but they never see anything good in Buhari's government.

who told it's a federal road.
Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by loomer: 3:34pm
Useless people. If una don kill una selves finish make una let me know

