Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) (2757 Views)

Umahi Is Not Qualified To Polish Onu's Shoes - Ebonyi APC / Goodluck Jonathan Meets With PDP Senators - Photos / Man With PDP Umbrella & APC Brooms Spotted In The Streets Of Bayelsa (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Ebonyi PDP youths in desperation to stop Apc from having a solidarity rally for Mr. President, went and Tip sand at the middle of road and also burning of tyres .

When donpedrokoncept and team arrived the scene, they saw APC youths shouting: Ebonyians are saying no to 150million naira loan.



http://donpedrokoncept.blogspot.co.ke/2017/09/ebonyi-apc-youth-and-pdp-youth-clashes.html?m=1



Lalasticlala Breaking...Ebonyi PDP youths in desperation to stop Apc from having a solidarity rally for Mr. President, went and Tip sand at the middle of road and also burning of tyres .When donpedrokoncept and team arrived the scene, they saw APC youths shouting: Ebonyians are saying no to 150million naira loan.Lalasticlala 1 Share

Not again.



My Ebonyi brothers, please stop fighting yourselves over any politician as they are not worth it.



You guys are brothers. Live and let live.



BTW Mynd44 why is Ijebabe the first person you followed on Nairaland?hope you know Ijebabe is married?



Waiting for the resident Nairaland IPOB touts,louts and thugs to somehow blame Buhari and Rochas Okorocha for this. 3 Likes

APC youths vs PDP IPOB youths!



They will come out later to tell us that the FG neglected them and not giving them good road.



Imagine how they are destroying the road. 9 Likes 2 Shares

more.......

What madness is this?

ok









na by force to be in PDP? IPOB are slowpoke miscreant, they are best in disrupting peaceful rally...na by force to be in PDP? 4 Likes 1 Share

Tolexander:

APC youth vs PDP IPOB youth!



They will come out later to tell us that the FG neglected them and not giving them good road.



Imagine how they are destroying the road.



Show me the roads in your own state which your FG you respected so much has fixed. I thought you guys in APC says that you don't need the support of Igbos, why are you lamenting Now. Show me the roads in your own state which your FG you respected so much has fixed. I thought you guys in APC says that you don't need the support of Igbos, why are you lamenting Now. 3 Likes

Wetin APC the find for Ebonyi state. Dey should go and rest joor. PDP all the way. 3 Likes

Tolexander:

APC youth vs PDP IPOB youth!



They will come out later to tell us that the FG neglected them and not giving them good road.



Imagine how they are destroying the road.





The road is even under construction, but they never see anything good in Buhari's government. The road is even under construction, but they never see anything good in Buhari's government. 1 Like

AWOisaCOWARD:







Show me the roads in your own state which your FG you respected so much has fixed. I thought you guys in APC says that you don't need the support of Igbos, why are you lamenting Now.





so why are they spoiling the road constructed by the FG? so why are they spoiling the road constructed by the FG? 3 Likes

tayebest:







so why are they spoiling the road constructed by the FG?

FG = Failed Government FG = Failed Government 2 Likes

AWOisaCOWARD:





FG = Failed Government



yes, why spoiling the road constructed by the "failed government"?? yes, why spoiling the road constructed by the "failed government"?? 3 Likes

fake news.....

There is nothing like APC in ebonyi

tayebest:









yes, why spoiling the road constructed by the "failed government"??



Goan ask your dead ancestors the meaning of failure. Goan ask your dead ancestors the meaning of failure. 1 Like

ok

AWOisaCOWARD:





Goan ask your dead ancestors the meaning of failure.

people like the walking corpse Nnamdi Kanu.. people like the walking corpse Nnamdi Kanu.. 3 Likes

stupidity at its height 1 Like

Guys am the latest Nairaland Artist. You guys should download my track in anticipation of my forthcoming Ep. #Nairaland Support your own. Thanks. http://briskmusic.com/music-wanice-ft-jezzay-tonightprod-jayrush/

Okay

ZombieTAMER:

fake news..... There is nothing like APC in ebonyi E pain am E pain am

Turning and turning in the widening gyre

The falcon cannot hear the falconer;

Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,

The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere

The ceremony of innocence is drowned;

The best lack all conviction, while the worst

Are full of passionate intensity.

make dem kill themselves as they dont value their lives

The first 2 pics resemble some old pics. They don't convey the real message.

Wait o, do we have any APC supporter here in Ebonyi State? if YES, d person is a disappointment to God creatures and as well a failure. Take it or leave it, PDP 4Ebonyi! PDP 4Southeast!! PDP 4Nigeria!!! come any day and anytime. 1 Like

tayebest:





people like the walking corpse Nnamdi Kanu.. Ur mistaking, he's talking about ur dead ancestors like BUHARI. Ur mistaking, he's talking about ur dead ancestors like BUHARI. 1 Like

kiil yaselves





Make una just respect una self fa Dis is bad...@ dis point of our development, we can not tolerate violent politicking in Ebonyi State.Make una just respect una self fa

whats with APC, i thought it was PDP rulling them

tayebest:









The road is even under construction, but they never see anything good in Buhari's government.

who told it's a federal road. who told it's a federal road.