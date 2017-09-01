₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by IBpaul(m): 2:15pm
Breaking...
Ebonyi PDP youths in desperation to stop Apc from having a solidarity rally for Mr. President, went and Tip sand at the middle of road and also burning of tyres .
When donpedrokoncept and team arrived the scene, they saw APC youths shouting: Ebonyians are saying no to 150million naira loan.
http://donpedrokoncept.blogspot.co.ke/2017/09/ebonyi-apc-youth-and-pdp-youth-clashes.html?m=1
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by 40kobo77: 2:16pm
Not again.
My Ebonyi brothers, please stop fighting yourselves over any politician as they are not worth it.
You guys are brothers. Live and let live.
BTW Mynd44 why is Ijebabe the first person you followed on Nairaland?hope you know Ijebabe is married?
Waiting for the resident Nairaland IPOB touts,louts and thugs to somehow blame Buhari and Rochas Okorocha for this.
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by Tolexander: 2:17pm
APC youths vs
They will come out later to tell us that the FG neglected them and not giving them good road.
Imagine how they are destroying the road.
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by IBpaul(m): 2:17pm
more.......
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by cstr1000: 2:17pm
What madness is this?
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by AWOisaCOWARD: 2:20pm
ok
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by tayebest(m): 2:21pm
IPOB are slowpoke miscreant, they are best in disrupting peaceful rally...
na by force to be in PDP?
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by AWOisaCOWARD: 2:25pm
Tolexander:
Show me the roads in your own state which your FG you respected so much has fixed. I thought you guys in APC says that you don't need the support of Igbos, why are you lamenting Now.
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by UCyril: 2:25pm
Wetin APC the find for Ebonyi state. Dey should go and rest joor. PDP all the way.
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by tayebest(m): 2:26pm
Tolexander:
The road is even under construction, but they never see anything good in Buhari's government.
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by tayebest(m): 2:28pm
AWOisaCOWARD:
so why are they spoiling the road constructed by the FG?
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by AWOisaCOWARD: 2:35pm
tayebest:
FG = Failed Government
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by tayebest(m): 2:54pm
AWOisaCOWARD:
yes, why spoiling the road constructed by the "failed government"??
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 2:58pm
fake news.....
There is nothing like APC in ebonyi
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by AWOisaCOWARD: 3:00pm
tayebest:
Goan ask your dead ancestors the meaning of failure.
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 3:03pm
ok
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by tayebest(m): 3:03pm
AWOisaCOWARD:
people like the walking corpse Nnamdi Kanu..
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by marvin902(m): 3:06pm
stupidity at its height
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by Wanice: 3:07pm
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by madridguy(m): 3:07pm
Okay
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by victorvezx(m): 3:10pm
ZombieTAMER:E pain am
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 3:11pm
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by free2ryhme: 3:13pm
make dem kill themselves as they dont value their lives
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by michoim(m): 3:17pm
The first 2 pics resemble some old pics. They don't convey the real message.
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by noble71(m): 3:17pm
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by simultaneousboi(m): 3:18pm
Wait o, do we have any APC supporter here in Ebonyi State? if YES, d person is a disappointment to God creatures and as well a failure. Take it or leave it, PDP 4Ebonyi! PDP 4Southeast!! PDP 4Nigeria!!! come any day and anytime.
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by simultaneousboi(m): 3:21pm
tayebest:Ur mistaking, he's talking about ur dead ancestors like BUHARI.
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 3:23pm
kiil yaselves
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by potentialOAU(m): 3:26pm
Dis is bad...@ dis point of our development, we can not tolerate violent politicking in Ebonyi State.
Make una just respect una self fa
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by Ladyjumong(f): 3:28pm
whats with APC, i thought it was PDP rulling them
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by ifyboy60(m): 3:31pm
tayebest:
who told it's a federal road.
|Re: Ebonyi APC Supporters Clash With PDP Youths (Photos) by loomer: 3:34pm
Useless people. If una don kill una selves finish make una let me know
