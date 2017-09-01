₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
There is a tradition in Nigerian football where players are given sobriquets for one reason or another. Nicknames that simply reveal the true identity of the player. Up9ja presents eight Nigerian footballers with funny nicknames and their origins.
1. Nwankwo Kanu (Papilo)
Kanu is undoubtedly Nigeria's most famous footballer who has represented the country in several national and international competitions. Some remarkable features on this former Arsenal striker is his wisdom, intelligence and gentleness on the field. It is for these reasons that he was nicknamed "Papilo" by his friends.
2. Austin Okocha (Jay Jay)
Okocha is the most enterprising player in the Super Eagles because of his sense of dribbling, which earned him an ambassador role with FIFA. The name Jay Jay was originally attributed to his brother Emmanuel, a former national team player, but with time, Austin took over that nickname.
3. Stephen Keshi (Big Boss)
So far, Stephen Keshi is the captain with the most incredible leadership qualities. He was named Big Boss by his teammates after his appointment as technical advisor to the team while he was still a player. The late Keshi was even a captain in his clubs in Europe. No wonder he was later selected as the national team coach. He managed to qualify Togo and Nigeria for two respective World Cups.
4. Peter Rufai (Dodo Mayana)
Goalkeeper Peter Rufai was nicknamed Dodo Mayana in reference to the name of a popular dancer of Afro Beat King Fela Anikulapo Kuti.
5. Bright Omokaro (10-10)
Nicknamed 10-10 by the commentators, this nickname originates from an incident that occurred in the semi-final of the 1988 African Cup. The Nigeria team had been reduced to 10 after a red card. When Bright entered the second half, he was instructed by his coach, Manfred Hoener, to tactically release a player from Morocco to restore the balance, as the opposing team had already exhausted its three substitutions. The latter had beautiful and well executed the advice of his coach.
6. Segun Odegbami (Mathematical Odegbami)
Segun Odegbami was so good that his well-calculated speed and dribbling sense were compared to mathematics. He had attracted the attention of several people during the CAN 1980 to the point of being named best player of the competition.
7. Teslim Balogun (Thunder Balogun)He was nicknamed Thunder Balogun thanks to his punching power. According to reports, he broke the hands of two goalkeepers while playing for England and killed another goalkeeper after he hit the ball on his stomach.
8. Daniel Amokachi (Taurau)......
Source: http://www.up9ja.com/2017/09/8-funny-nicknames-of-famous-nigerian.html
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by 40kobo77: 3:21pm
Agboni-basket (Goal Keeper)
Teslim Balogun(Thunder Balogun)
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by midehi2(f): 3:23pm
I like 'Papilo
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by madridguy(m): 3:27pm
Taye Taiwo- Igo ( Bottle )
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by KankOfLife(m): 5:40pm
Mutiu Adepoju;"The Headmaster"...he was always good with his head,
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by profmsboi(m): 5:51pm
Obafemi Martins(The running Lion) because of his speed
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by Daslim180(m): 7:55pm
Ok
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by SHTFguy: 7:56pm
Lie lie
Papillo came about because of the old school kangol aka papa's cap Kanu used to wear off field those days The name was not given to him by fellow team-mates but by Nigerian football fans.
Jay-Jay was a nickname Okocha picked when he was with frankfurt FC and it was from his fellow German team mates who said Okocha looked like Jay-Jay from the 80's comedy sitcom "Good Times".
Useless bloggers
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by Flashh: 7:56pm
Ikedia. (Okada). Just give this short man the ball, he puts it on the run...
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by richidinho(m): 7:57pm
Pius Ikedia "mr. touchline" he cannot pullout ball unless Ay the touchline
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by enimooko: 7:57pm
Aboidun Baruwa --- Omo Iya Alhaja
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by obafemee80(m): 7:57pm
Daniel Amokachi - The Bull
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by MadCow1: 7:57pm
Daniel Amokachi was always "The Bull", not that Afon....a Badoo gang name you wrote.
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by clevadani: 7:57pm
Killed a keeper? Make una sufry oh
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by doublewisdom: 7:58pm
Where's Bright Omokaro these days?
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by MadCow1: 7:58pm
enimooko:
Here in France we call him "Un Pantalon"..
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by Viktoh(m): 7:58pm
Naso
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by NLPsychologist: 7:58pm
Lol 10-10 own is evil
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by tomholly: 7:59pm
Cool
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by enimooko: 7:59pm
Christian Chukwu----Chairman
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by soberdrunk(m): 7:59pm
Mikel Obi-----Russian Remote' dont ask me why.....
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by correctguy101(m): 8:00pm
Olodo OP, you didn't mention The Headmaster himself.... Mutiu Adepoju and The Bull Daniel Amokashi
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by scooby12: 8:00pm
Obi Mikel - Snail
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by tonaydo(m): 8:01pm
lols
yakubu: akamu
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by enimooko: 8:01pm
Who is nicknamed The Mafia Boss
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by ayamprecious: 8:01pm
This one eey kill keeper because say him play shot for him stomach
Awon eleyi bad gan
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by richybankx: 8:01pm
Papilo all the way. Did any one notice that kanu is wearing a bead necklace @first pics y playing which I doubt is still allowed in the rules of football now.. Any explanations pls?
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by ayamprecious: 8:02pm
enimooko:
Balotelli
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by tomholly: 8:02pm
Tijani Babagida aka Okada bcuz of his speed. C.R 7...... ororo, Wenger ...Baba ijebu.check my profile. I speak Php language.
|Re: 8 Funny Nicknames Of Famous Nigerian Footballers And Their Origins (photos) by Nobody: 8:03pm
