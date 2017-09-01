₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by shervydman(m): 4:09pm
Lagos begins reconstruction of Oshodi-International Airport Road
http://punchng.com/lagos-begins-reconstruction-of-oshodi-international-airport-road/
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by Basic123: 4:21pm
This is very wrong.
The state government should write a letter to the onaheze ndigbo to come and develop it.They can develop anywhere and claim 75% ownership
43 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by shervydman(m): 4:24pm
Basic123:pls, this is not a tribal thread. I beg u in d name of God.
12 Likes
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by Grundig: 4:30pm
I like that they are going to fast track this project by working day and night. But they failed to tell us the duration of the project.
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by shervydman(m): 4:34pm
Grundig:15 months.
8 Likes
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by Cinkq: 4:36pm
wow.,ver happy about this. lagos( yoruba land/ teritory) will keep progressing. if you like call it no mans land or chinese land.
18 Likes
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by Keneking: 4:39pm
Useless action
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by shervydman(m): 4:42pm
Keneking:why is it a useless action?
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by aybabz101: 4:46pm
Basic123:
i said stop posting nonsense
9 Likes
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by Grundig: 4:49pm
shervydman:Thank you
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by PapaBrowne(m): 4:53pm
Ambode is making the Fashola and his Federal Government look absolutely incompetent.
Imagine a state has constructed more roads than a whole country.
In 2016, Fashola boasted that they have just approved the highest capital expense in our nation's history. He and the finance minister(I cant remember her name) repeated the same nuisance in 2017. Till today we haven't seen any road construction happening despite all the budget allocations.
Ambode on the other hand doesn't even talk. You just go to a new area and you see it has been transformed.
10 Likes
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by shervydman(m): 4:56pm
PapaBrowne:I don't really agree with that......fashola actually laid d foundation for ambode.
7 Likes
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by PapaBrowne(m): 5:02pm
shervydman:
Well, I don't know about that.
Fashola operated in a time of surplus and didn't build as much core infrastructure in 8 years as Ambode who is operating in a time of scarity has built in just 2 years.
Worse still, Fashola's performance at the federal level is as terrible as terror can get!
6 Likes
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by shervydman(m): 5:16pm
PapaBrowne:everything about leadership and position is building on the previous leaders' success or rectify the previous' failure.
if fashola hadn't cleared oshodi of its mess, will ambode think of developing that axis at this moment?
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by LasgidiOnline: 8:12pm
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by soberdrunk(m): 8:19pm
Why always Lagos?
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by lathrowinger: 8:20pm
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by hardywaltz(m): 8:21pm
Working government
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by Nwadina77: 8:22pm
It's overdue, that road is an eyesore n I can't imagine how past govt both in Lagos n Abuja allowed it to deteriorate.
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by Nobody: 8:22pm
Welcomed development
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by iluvpomo(m): 8:24pm
Which construction company is handling this?
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by JohnXcel: 8:26pm
About time...
The SW moves onward!
God bless Yorubaland.
AMEN!
7 Likes
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by mmsen: 8:27pm
Grundig:
They said 15 months.
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by HeGeMon(m): 8:28pm
U are jealous right?
Keneking:
4 Likes
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by kunle75(m): 8:28pm
Grundig:
15 month
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by Wirelessmic(m): 8:28pm
shervydman:
moreover federal projects can't be compared to state project Ambode decides what happens to money generated in this state while Fashola works with what is allocated to the ministry he oversees. I stand to be corrected.
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by mmsen: 8:29pm
PapaBrowne:
I'm glad that the hype job around Fashola has been killed.
Mr "It's not Rocket Science" used to run his mouth to the media day and night. Where is he now?
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by burkingx(f): 8:29pm
1 Like
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by AdonaiRoofing(m): 8:30pm
Continue the good job Ambode...second term assured!
Contact us for all your roiofi g jobs and roof maintenance etc
2 Likes
|Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by Splashme: 8:31pm
The state governors are trying. The worst is Buhari
