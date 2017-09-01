₦airaland Forum

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road

Related: Amaechi Shuns VIP Lounge Of Airport, Shares Ordinary Lounge With Others / Ikpeazu Flags Off Reconstruction Of Port-Harcourt Road Aba, An FG Road (Pics) / Wike To Approach Amaechi On Completion Of Airport In Port Harcourt

Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by shervydman(m): 4:09pm
Lagos begins reconstruction of Oshodi-International Airport Road

The Lagos State Government on Monday flagged off the reconstruction of the Oshodi - International Airport Road, with a pledge to complete the project within the next fifteen months.

The State Governor , Mr Akinwunmi Ambode , had last month at the quarterly Town Hall Meeting held in Badore area of Ajah , announced that the reconstruction of the road , which is a major gateway to the country, would commence in September , and that the construction would facilitate the transformation of the road to a world class standard.

Specifically, the design of the project include the reconstruction and expansion of the existing carriage to three- lane Expressway on both directions , construction of two - lane Service Road in both directions , construction of Ramp Bridge to provide a U- turn from Ajao Estate to Airport , construction of a flyover at NAHCO / Toll Gate and drainage works.
Others include the removal of existing Pedestrian Bridge at Ajao Estate and construction of Pedestrian Bridges at Ajao Estate and NAHCO / Hajj Camp , construction of Slip Road to provide access to Ajao Estate , construction of Lay - bys and installation of Street Lights , among others.

Speaking while flagging off the project , the State ’ s Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development , Engr Adebowale Akinsanya said the commencement of the project was in line with the commitment of the present administration to transform the entire axis, being the major gateway to the country’ s commercial nerve centre .

He said the State Government took it upon itself to undertake the reconstruction of the road being one of the busiest roads in the State with vehicular volumes averaging 50 , 000 vehicles daily , and that its poor state was not acceptable for the status of the State as the fifth largest economy in Africa and the nation’ s commercial hub.

He said some of the fences along the corridor have been identified to be within the right of way , but that government would minimize the impact of the project on property owners .
He said in order to properly carry along people of the area, a stakeholders’ meeting will hold on Thursday to sensitize the people whereby they will have an opportunity to ask the necessary questions .

He said to fast - track the project, three group of workers will work on the project and they would work day and night , while upon completion , the project will be linked to the Oworonshoki reclamation project , which is also ongoing and is aimed at transforming the corridor to a major entertainment and tourism hub .


http://punchng.com/lagos-begins-reconstruction-of-oshodi-international-airport-road/

Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by Basic123: 4:21pm
This is very wrong.

The state government should write a letter to the onaheze ndigbo to come and develop it.They can develop anywhere and claim 75% ownershipgrin

Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by shervydman(m): 4:24pm
Basic123:
This is very wrong.

The state government should write a letter to the onaheze ndigbo to come and develop it.They can develop anywhere
pls, this is not a tribal thread. I beg u in d name of God. smiley

Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by Grundig: 4:30pm
I like that they are going to fast track this project by working day and night. But they failed to tell us the duration of the project.

Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by shervydman(m): 4:34pm
Grundig:
I like that they are going to fast track this project by working day and night. But they failed to tell us the duration of the project.
15 months.

Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by Cinkq: 4:36pm
wow.,ver happy about this. lagos( yoruba land/ teritory) will keep progressing. if you like call it no mans land or chinese land.

Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by Keneking: 4:39pm
Useless action
Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by shervydman(m): 4:42pm
Keneking:
Useless action
why is it a useless action?

Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by aybabz101: 4:46pm
Basic123:
This is very wrong.

The state government should write a letter to the onaheze ndigbo to come and develop it.They can develop anywhere

i said stop posting nonsense

Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by Grundig: 4:49pm
shervydman:

15 months.
Thank you

Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by PapaBrowne(m): 4:53pm
Ambode is making the Fashola and his Federal Government look absolutely incompetent.

Imagine a state has constructed more roads than a whole country.

In 2016, Fashola boasted that they have just approved the highest capital expense in our nation's history. He and the finance minister(I cant remember her name) repeated the same nuisance in 2017. Till today we haven't seen any road construction happening despite all the budget allocations.
Ambode on the other hand doesn't even talk. You just go to a new area and you see it has been transformed.

Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by shervydman(m): 4:56pm
PapaBrowne:
Ambode is making the Fashola and his Federal Government look absolutely incompetent.

Imagine a state has constructed more roads than a whole country.

In 2016, Fashola boasted that they have just approved the highest capital expense in our nation's history. He and the finance minister(I cant remember her name) repeated the same nuisance in 2017. Till today we haven't seen any road construction happening despite all the budget allocations.
Ambode on the other hand doesn't even talk. You just go to a new area and you see it has been transformed.
I don't really agree with that......fashola actually laid d foundation for ambode.

Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by PapaBrowne(m): 5:02pm
shervydman:

I don't really agree with that......fashola actually laid d foundation for ambode.

Well, I don't know about that.
Fashola operated in a time of surplus and didn't build as much core infrastructure in 8 years as Ambode who is operating in a time of scarity has built in just 2 years.

Worse still, Fashola's performance at the federal level is as terrible as terror can get!

Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by shervydman(m): 5:16pm
PapaBrowne:


Well, I don't know about that.
Fashola operated in a time of surplus and didn't build as much core infrastructure in 8 years as Ambode who is operating in a time of scarity has built in just 2 years.

Worse still, Fashola's performance at the federal level is as terrible as terror can get!
everything about leadership and position is building on the previous leaders' success or rectify the previous' failure.

if fashola hadn't cleared oshodi of its mess, will ambode think of developing that axis at this moment?

Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by LasgidiOnline: 8:12pm
see photos here: http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/09/lagos-flags-off-reconstruction-of-10.html
Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by soberdrunk(m): 8:19pm
Why always Lagos? angry
Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by lathrowinger: 8:20pm
cool
Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by hardywaltz(m): 8:21pm
Working government

Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by Nwadina77: 8:22pm
It's overdue, that road is an eyesore n I can't imagine how past govt both in Lagos n Abuja allowed it to deteriorate.

Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by Nobody: 8:22pm
Welcomed development
Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by iluvpomo(m): 8:24pm
Which construction company is handling this?
Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by JohnXcel: 8:26pm
About time...

The SW moves onward!

God bless Yorubaland.

AMEN!

Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by mmsen: 8:27pm
Grundig:
I like that they are going to fast track this project by working day and night. But they failed to tell us the duration of the project.

They said 15 months.
Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by HeGeMon(m): 8:28pm
U are jealous right? wink cheesy angry
Keneking:
Useless action

Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by kunle75(m): 8:28pm
Grundig:
I like that they are going to fast track this project by working day and night. But they failed to tell us the duration of the project.

15 month
Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by Wirelessmic(m): 8:28pm
shervydman:

everything about leadership and position is building on the previous leaders' success or rectify the previous' failure.

if fashola hadn't cleared oshodi of its mess, will ambode think of developing that axis at this moment?


moreover federal projects can't be compared to state project Ambode decides what happens to money generated in this state while Fashola works with what is allocated to the ministry he oversees. I stand to be corrected.

Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by mmsen: 8:29pm
PapaBrowne:
Ambode is making the Fashola and his Federal Government look absolutely incompetent.

Imagine a state has constructed more roads than a whole country.

In 2016, Fashola boasted that they have just approved the highest capital expense in our nation's history. He and the finance minister(I cant remember her name) repeated the same nuisance in 2017. Till today we haven't seen any road construction happening despite all the budget allocations.
Ambode on the other hand doesn't even talk. You just go to a new area and you see it has been transformed.

I'm glad that the hype job around Fashola has been killed.

Mr "It's not Rocket Science" used to run his mouth to the media day and night. Where is he now?

Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by burkingx(f): 8:29pm
grin

Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by AdonaiRoofing(m): 8:30pm
Continue the good job Ambode...second term assured!


Contact us for all your roiofi g jobs and roof maintenance etc

Re: Lagos Flags Off Reconstruction Of Airport Road by Splashme: 8:31pm
The state governors are trying. The worst is Buhari

