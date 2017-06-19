₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,990 members, 3,768,492 topics. Date: Monday, 04 September 2017 at 06:35 PM

Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures (4571 Views)

Actress Ebube Nwagbo Flaunts Curves In Skin-tight Skirt And Armless White Top / Ebube Nwagbo Vs Kim Kardashian: Who Wore It Better? / My Hip Is My Greatest Asset —ebube Nwagbo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by AnonymousIP: 4:28pm
@VIVIANGIST

Posh baby as she is called dropped these pictures from Enugu where she co-hosted the Globacom mega music tour 2017. Ebube started visiting the gym and the results are so clear. #Beautiful ... Pictures below:



SOURCE - http://www.viviangist.com.ng/actress-ebube-nwagbo-dazzles-in-new-pictures

CC - Lalasticlala

1 Like

Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by flowfury(m): 4:33pm
my crush.
And some bad belles will come here and spew rubbish.
I dedicate this Ftc to my second crush evexx1
Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by Shelloween(m): 4:43pm
Tick tack.... Tick tack...... Ebube go and marry. Posh baby will soon turn to Posh mama. Don't look like gradma to your kids.

2 Likes

Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by iamJ(m): 4:51pm
who is that one with big dirty brown teeth like alien in a movie

ebube go and marry all these things dont last forever, eggs dey finish oooooo

1 Like

Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by thesicilian: 4:51pm
I love that Blue Label.
Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by swiz123(m): 4:52pm
Who is kpanshing this babe
Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by nero2face: 4:59pm
The 1st picture though, I can't play with even a molded Lion Biko, just imagine what will happen if it turns to real Lion, I no follow
Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by BlackDBagba: 5:06pm
undecided
Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by opeyemiieblog(m): 5:21pm
omo toh.....
Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by mofeoluwadassah: 5:33pm
op!am sure you dont know the meaning of dazzle
Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by RIPEnglish: 5:46pm
I am not cared...who she epp
Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by okojapete: 5:46pm
I fit sell all my properties buy this woman range over sport. tongue
Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by Sniper12: 5:47pm
And this should be news
Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by somto10: 5:48pm
I wish she can seduce buhari and den give him rat poison

1 Like

Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by eddieguru(m): 5:48pm
tongue

Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by iamleumas: 5:48pm
swiz123:
Who is kpanshing this babe

Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by emmyquan: 5:49pm
DAZZLE ??[b]DAZZLE ??[/b]DAZZLE ??

Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by Pweetyjuddy(f): 5:49pm
Chai!!I love this bae to the moon cool
Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by iamleumas: 5:49pm
flowfury:
my crush

1 Like

Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by iamleumas: 5:49pm
Meanwhile

Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by BornnAgainChild(f): 5:49pm
Her last name should be replaced with Kezaya undecided
Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by frenzydilz(m): 5:51pm
Shelloween:
Tick tack.... Tick tack...... Ebube go and marry. Posh baby will soon turn to Posh mama. Don't look like gradma to your kids.
Marriage is not for everybody bro. Live and let live

1 Like

Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by phemie007(m): 5:53pm
p
Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by curvilicious: 5:53pm
iamJ:
[b]who is that one with big dirty brown teeth like alien in a movie

ebube go and marry all these things dont last forever, eggs dey finish oooooo [/b]
Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by iamleumas: 5:54pm
somto10:
I wish she can seduce buhari and den give him rat poison


Not everyone is a pervert like your pale. Omo ale jatijati
Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by Tpain66: 5:56pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by EmekaBlue(m): 5:57pm
i only like her smiles
Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by iamleumas: 5:58pm
phemie007:
p

P for Psquare grin
Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by iamleumas: 5:59pm
mofeoluwadassah:
op!am sure you dont know the meaning of dazzle

Teach him please. . undecided
Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by Wanice: 5:59pm
Make una hear my new track o. Guys am the latest Nairaland Artist. You guys should download my track in anticipation of my forthcoming Ep. #Nairaland Support your own. Thanks. http://briskmusic.com/music-wanice-ft
Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by shevy878: 5:59pm
dont know her, can sm1 explain.
Re: Actress Ebube Nwagbo Dazzles In New Pictures by HarkymTheOracle(m): 6:00pm
Listen to my freestyle @ https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/24670



Also listen to my song dedicated to all Nigerian rappers at https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/233002

(0) (1) (Reply)

Christy Essien Igbokwe Is Dead / Chidi Mokeme Steps Out With His Long Awaited Hidden Wife (LOOK) / Rihanna In Hot Soup: Rihanna Angerd Jay-z

Viewing this topic: piittoo1(m), arinew, horciglowri(f), Leokpas777(m), ugorom, Jjc2000(m), LovelyFunmi(f), SauceXJuice, TTOPSON(m), uyaima, freedomchild, Breadfruit, Joy015, Unionised(m), Hornaolapoh, Bucajunior(m), eunice17, yeejidee30, MrsMurphy(f), ofordelima, ijeoma28(f), Odsan1, garryi, doubler(m), lizarazus(m), choo, Crixina(f), Marius26(m), Mekky2010, AuroraB(f), Tyviv(f), ReachHard, tito101(m) and 59 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.