|Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by klens(m): 5:04pm On Sep 04
This snake was killed today along Immaculate, Absolutely. according to them, they normally catch it with trap. They have shared the meat among themselves.
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by PEPPERified: 5:06pm On Sep 04
Who get pot!!!
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by klens(m): 5:06pm On Sep 04
More
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by Davash222(m): 5:08pm On Sep 04
Op congratulations in advance ..FP is on thy way.
3 Likes
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by benzene00: 5:09pm On Sep 04
meat
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by EmekaBlue(m): 5:11pm On Sep 04
pregnant snake
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by klens(m): 5:12pm On Sep 04
lalasticlala snake don ready come see food
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by dadabashua1(m): 5:14pm On Sep 04
lala d lala
1 Like
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by Raeynique: 5:15pm On Sep 04
what is this....it's too big
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by awesomely: 5:15pm On Sep 04
When lala hears that snake meal is ready.
Quickly sits at the dining table.
2 Likes
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by flowfury(m): 5:20pm On Sep 04
lalasticlala, food don done o!
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by abelprice(m): 5:39pm On Sep 04
This is definitely gona hit fp.. d day wen lala go pass uli or idemili eh... all d snakes go show their respect.. ...
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by eddyline(m): 5:58pm On Sep 04
O Lala, what a huge snake
1 Like
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by noeloge82(m): 6:55pm On Sep 04
This is huge
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by matuskyoo7(m): 9:27pm On Sep 04
Where is Lala ?
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by damoceile(m): 9:46pm On Sep 04
Food don done
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by klens(m): 10:38pm On Sep 04
matuskyoo7:lalasticlala don tire for snake but this post should be in front page, what type of snake is that?
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by Munzy14(m): 6:48am On Sep 05
In the next 50yrs i doubt if we can get a single python in nigeria.
3 Likes
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by klens(m): 12:45pm On Sep 05
You are right, imagine they kill that thing almost every week
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by hilroy: 4:03pm
Lala
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by ip2121918021(m): 4:03pm
Very beautiful python
1 Like
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by yankeedude(m): 4:03pm
.
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by paulchineduN(m): 4:04pm
Lala, since u seems to be synonymous with snake just as Lai Mohammed is synonymous with lies, let's wait to see what Buhari message in Aso rock will be like
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by fran6co(m): 4:05pm
lala's pet
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by YoungRichRuler(m): 4:05pm
Munzy14:
Meanwhile Lalasticlala be like
4 Likes
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by Alphybuks(m): 4:05pm
lala chops
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by Originality007: 4:05pm
Lala right now
2 Likes
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 4:06pm
My conscience is clear, i have warned my Ex-gf Sandra to warn her sisters and mother that if they want to go for their meetings, they should choose another form of disguise other than snake because Nigerians have suddenly developed a very high craving for snake meat......
1 Like
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by cuedish: 4:06pm
ip2121918021:
Serpent ain't beautiful....
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by jidedavid: 4:06pm
Oh LALAcious
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by fuckerstard: 4:06pm
Chesus!
|Re: Long & Big Python Killed And Butchered For Meat (Photos) by mannymie01: 4:06pm
ayama
1 Like
