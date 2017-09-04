Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls (10690 Views)

According to sources, the courtesy visit came after he was declared the flag bearer of the DPC last week in Awka, Anambra.



As shared on his facebook page by the DPC Assistant Publicity Secretary in the state, Comrade Nnadi Goodluck.



He noted that the people of Okija were so happy when the governorship candidate visited.



"About yesterday.



The people of Okija were so happy when we visited them with our Governorship candidate, Yul Edochie!



The DPC is here to stay.



Comrade Nnadi Goodluck, DPC Assistant Publicity Secretary, Anambra State Chapter."



I will be so glad to see nigerian journalist shook microphone on your face and tell you to explain your failure 1 Like

Hahahahahaha the OP above me is too mean

More 1 Like

DOUBLEWAHALA:

I will be so glad to see nigerian journalist shook microphone on your face and tell you to explain your failure

Lmao. Lmao. 4 Likes

DOUBLEWAHALA:

I will be so glad to see nigerian journalist shook microphone on your face and tell you to explain your failure ye ye... d worry you ye ye... d worry you

Coloradvantage:

ye ye... d worry you instead of meeting people, taking his campaign to street he is meeting with the elites letter they will say 'we are the one that voted for them" instead of meeting people, taking his campaign to street he is meeting with the elites letter they will say 'we are the one that voted for them"

Good luck

i swear if this guy enta na the other room he enta...he just wan test his popularity 4 Likes 1 Share

Admin do the needful and take this thread to the permanent site.



Good for FP



CC: Lalasticlala, Mynd44 1 Like







Can anyone visit Okija and not pay his respects to the Shrine? 2 Likes

Set of misguided people. Today we want Biafra, tomorrow we are being maginalised. I just don't know what these people want. So some are still preparing for election which their mumu lord termed illegal. November 9 or 10 will be interesting. We are waiting to see how things will work out on that day. What these people need is orientation, too bad.

Reminds of okija shrine....





Oṣùs...

I hope he isn't spending all his money on this venture?

I saw some Pro Biafrans watching Nigeria - Cameron match. Help me ask the team they are supporting? 2 Likes







If he does not visit me at my shrine for spiritual consultations, he can forget this election. I did not see him.. 2 Likes 1 Share

OK. election must hold in Anambra ,Flog any useless Biafra secret service at sight

Yul is only looking for a political appointment, he isn't ready for the battle with the top echelons at all

waste of time, resources and energy

Meaning of DPC, you no even tell us. Which kain publicity secretary be this sef?

Power to the youth

baike:

I saw some Pro Biafrans watching Nigeria - Cameron match. Help me ask the team they are supporting?

They were supporting a team that is composed of 90% Igbos. 6 Likes 1 Share

Jonathan:

Reminds of okija shrine....





Oṣùs...



That is a picture of Arochukwu warriors not Okija Shrine..



Show some respect before i bluetooth "ibi" to you. That is a picture of Arochukwu warriors not Okija Shrine.. 3 Likes

My candidate, I wish you could win the election but unfortunately it's no Nollywood

ipobarecriminals:

OK. election must hold in Anambra ,Flog any useless Biafra secret service at sight Dem get Ogbunigwe O Dem get

Why we never see him father dey campaign for am 1 Like

Okijajuju1:







That is a picture of Arochukwu warriors not Okija Shrine..



Show some respect before i bluetooth "ibi" to you. Shut up!

What do you know? Shut up!What do you know?

TheLogicalMind:





They were supporting a team that is composed of 90% Igbos. they where supporting Nigeria, not biafra they where supporting Nigeria, not biafra

Mtweeeeee

Wastage of income

Obiano all the way

Jonathan:



Shut up!

What do you know?

Just start adjusting your boxers to accommodate the Ibi that is coming to you. Just start adjusting your boxers to accommodate the Ibi that is coming to you. 3 Likes