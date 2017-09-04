₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,872,097 members, 3,768,947 topics. Date: Monday, 04 September 2017 at 11:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls (10690 Views)
Yul Edochie Attends DPC Meeting In Readiness For Anambra Governorship Election / Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) / Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by Emperoo: 5:54pm
DPC Governorship candidate for the November 18 gubernatorial election in Anambra, Yul Edochie visited Okija town yesterday in readiness for the polls.
According to sources, the courtesy visit came after he was declared the flag bearer of the DPC last week in Awka, Anambra.
As shared on his facebook page by the DPC Assistant Publicity Secretary in the state, Comrade Nnadi Goodluck.
He noted that the people of Okija were so happy when the governorship candidate visited.
"About yesterday.
The people of Okija were so happy when we visited them with our Governorship candidate, Yul Edochie!
The DPC is here to stay.
Comrade Nnadi Goodluck, DPC Assistant Publicity Secretary, Anambra State Chapter."
Source- https://www.newsngr.com/dpc-governorship-candidate-yul-edochie-visits-okija-town
1 Like
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by DOUBLEWAHALA: 5:58pm
I will be so glad to see nigerian journalist shook microphone on your face and tell you to explain your failure
1 Like
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by Evablizin(f): 5:59pm
Hahahahahaha the OP above me is too mean
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by Emperoo: 6:00pm
More
1 Like
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by NairalandCS(m): 6:01pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:
Lmao.
4 Likes
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by Coloradvantage: 6:01pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:ye ye... d worry you
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by DOUBLEWAHALA: 6:07pm
Coloradvantage:instead of meeting people, taking his campaign to street he is meeting with the elites letter they will say 'we are the one that voted for them"
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by maryjan8(f): 6:11pm
Good luck
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by Elmojiid(m): 6:14pm
i swear if this guy enta na the other room he enta...he just wan test his popularity
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by elomba35: 9:14pm
Admin do the needful and take this thread to the permanent site.
Good for FP
CC: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
1 Like
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by TheLogicalMind: 10:03pm
Can anyone visit Okija and not pay his respects to the Shrine?
2 Likes
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by Zico5(m): 10:03pm
Set of misguided people. Today we want Biafra, tomorrow we are being maginalised. I just don't know what these people want. So some are still preparing for election which their mumu lord termed illegal. November 9 or 10 will be interesting. We are waiting to see how things will work out on that day. What these people need is orientation, too bad.
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by jonadaft: 10:03pm
Reminds of okija shrine....
Oṣùs...
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by kennygee(f): 10:03pm
I hope he isn't spending all his money on this venture?
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by baike: 10:03pm
I saw some Pro Biafrans watching Nigeria - Cameron match. Help me ask the team they are supporting?
2 Likes
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by Okijajuju1(m): 10:04pm
I did not see him..
If he does not visit me at my shrine for spiritual consultations, he can forget this election.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by ipobarecriminals: 10:04pm
OK. election must hold in Anambra ,Flog any useless Biafra secret service at sight
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by Mjshexy(f): 10:05pm
Yul is only looking for a political appointment, he isn't ready for the battle with the top echelons at all
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by Zizicardo(f): 10:05pm
waste of time, resources and energy
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by pmc01(m): 10:06pm
Meaning of DPC, you no even tell us. Which kain publicity secretary be this sef?
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by Ndidikante: 10:06pm
Power to the youth
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by TheLogicalMind: 10:06pm
baike:
They were supporting a team that is composed of 90% Igbos.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by Okijajuju1(m): 10:07pm
Jonathan:
That is a picture of Arochukwu warriors not Okija Shrine..
Show some respect before i bluetooth "ibi" to you.
3 Likes
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by KingBelieve: 10:07pm
My candidate, I wish you could win the election but unfortunately it's no Nollywood
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by enimooko: 10:07pm
ipobarecriminals:Dem get Ogbunigwe O
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by Deffymanu: 10:07pm
Why we never see him father dey campaign for am
1 Like
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by jonadaft: 10:08pm
Okijajuju1:Shut up!
What do you know?
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by ObamaOsama: 10:08pm
TheLogicalMind:they where supporting Nigeria, not biafra
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by frubben(m): 10:09pm
Mtweeeeee
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by loneatar: 10:09pm
Wastage of income
Obiano all the way
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by Okijajuju1(m): 10:10pm
Jonathan:
Just start adjusting your boxers to accommodate the Ibi that is coming to you.
3 Likes
|Re: Yul Edochie Visits Okija In Readiness For Anambra Polls by DutchBruh: 10:10pm
elomba35:Take this to front page. Youths should give Yul Edochie full support. We need to take over power from the epic failure old cargoes that have run down this nations since 1960.
Omoni Oboli Named Entertainment Person Of The Year / CHAII!!! See The South African UKWU That Got Nigerians Talking (PHOTOS) / Baby Pictures Of Damiete Charles-granville Nigeria's Miss World 2012 Contestant
Viewing this topic: Donald3d(m), Fragileheart(f), fobiflex(m), lexio(m), neutrotoba(m), chidabella01(f), BraveHeart72(m), Bussme, ukandi1(m), hadura29(m), tobtap, harev16, drealnamdy(m), Gabriella1710(f), collins6381(m), AyamDani(m), Lukandah00001(m), mariamabiola37(f), ovieigho(m), Soundmind(m), cyberhike(m), bojar(m), Chopet(m), Areros, Swiftlee(m), Fallasy(m), lordimmaogidi(m), diamondpepz(f), Zilifish, NZEsaintdoh(m), Mologi(m), hypergig(m), preshray, georgieporgie(m), zaraman(m), chukwurah12345(m), yusasiv(m), Biodun556(m), EkeBarry(m) and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13