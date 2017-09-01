Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why Youths Cannot Rule Nigeria - Bisi Akande (845 Views)

The former Osun State Governor also expressed pessimism over the competence of the youths to take over the mantle of leadership, saying there is total erosion of values among the young generation.



“The core value system is no more in place. We have a mixture of the negative and positive tendencies among the youths.



“The negative tendencies are more than the positive ones. How do we get sincere and good future leaders in the present society”.



Akande, spoke when he payed host to members of Pan Yoruba group known as Yoruba Patriotic Movement at his Ila-Orogun, his country home.



He noted that the whole political system and pattern of governance in Nigeria predicated on “governance with impunity”.



He explained that the Nigerian party system was still far from entrenching internal democracy base on carryover of military orientation and gestapo approach.



Akande insisted that the only way democracy could be sustained and nurtured in a party system is to have an independent and virile political parties, the one not tied to the apron string of any governmental institution or structure.



“Political party grew in hierarchy system in those days; whether you are tailor, bricklayer, carpenter or whoever, you must learn politics through your political party.



“You cannot just rise up and say you want to become this, you want to become that in the party. You must learn first. Political party was a leadership training ground.



“But the military deliberately killed that system. The military wanted to be controlling the political party after they left power.



“The military created political party like NRC, SDP during Babangida’s time; we would remember the five leprosy fingers of General Sani Abacha. After they left government, they made regulations for the political parties through the civilian government.



“Up till date, military mentality still pervades our political system. Unfortunately, those who knew the military plan have left the political party leadership. Majority of the people at the leaderships of the political party are those who grew or learn politics in the military arrangement”, Akande opined.



nawa o

I kind of agree



Same youths that produced Gani Adams, Evans FFK,Asari dokubo, Nnamdi KANU and shekau to mentioned but few 1 Like

If I talk wetin dey my mind now, dem go tag am hate speech, so I'll have to make do with 'Bisi Akande, your father!' 1 Like

It's just that nobody takes Nigerian youth seriously again...If not i wonder what someone like Buhari should be doing in power.



The Youths should be at d forefront ...I think the youth can be more useful to national development and democratic advancement

Dont worry ehn when your generation don die finish your ghosts will come and rule nigeriya.

But the fathers and great grandfathers ruling are not doing well currently grand fathers are ruling yet no positive change rather they are accumulating wealth for their children and children children.

I disagree with you sir, on the note you said no competent youth in this whole Nigeria to lead this grate country, it's a slap to our face. And this is why I blame all the youth for been quiet for too long hopen things will change by him self like magic but how will that bee possible without no machinary put in place, our efforts are needed to chase away those (old fulls)our quietness is becoming somting else" less stand for each other, together we will build naija..





Some are praising e-money, some Churchill, one particular one is a popular Buharist on twitter, I don't even want to go into the street urchins here on NL.







The youths of my grandfather's era are still in power...so we have two generations worth of gap before our turn.



Niggeria everyone



Just look at that country.

How can you be the leader of tomorrow when you're not a card carrying member of any political party?

I agree with this man this is what have always said quote me and go dumb.

Well, he's entitled to his own opinion, just like every tom, dick and harry does. What's truest though is that some of us live and plays politic on principle and conviction, therefore, we've what it takes to leader effectively.

What is this one saying again?

Crap!!! Let them try first

becos youth can rule does not translate to old people shortchanging their future

Lol

Another mad man not in chains .

Can't even remember the last time I took anything from any APC member serious.

I'm going wildebeest, all on my enemies

Negative energy, I could do anything, I got the guillotine

