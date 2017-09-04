₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by kalufelix(m): 5:59pm
Tension At Isi Gate Reporting Live
The Army With Their Usual Intimidation Tried To Walay A Die Hard Biafran Keke Rider The Guy Disarmed The Soldiers Magazine And Burst His Head With It Other Soldiers Came To His Rescue And Pinned Him Down As They Drove Away With The Guy Pple Threw Stones At Them And They Fired Multiple Gun Shots ...No Casualties
Heavy Police Presence In Front Of The Mosque At Popular Ama Hausa Am Few Poles Away Just Heard 2 Gunshots Coming From That Direction Will Go Back When Am Done
More Details Shortly
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by Israeljones(m): 6:02pm
kalufelix:Trouble siddon jeje yanga go wake am...
what those retards are looking for they will surely find in full dose and their blood will be on that low life called Nnamdi kanu's head
45 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by 40kobo77: 6:03pm
Israeljones:
Yes i concur.
They think war is a joke. They think live bullets is like in the movies.
They will know. I blame Buhari for all this rubbish. Instead of him to lock Kanu up,and use the federal might to shutdown any agitation from those separatist parading as IPOB,he is still looking at them.
Cut off the head of the Snake,and you will see the other cowards run into their shops at 9th mile,and they will never show their faces again.
63 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by DocHMD: 6:08pm
Israeljones:
Ewedurudeen dolt with 3 chromosomes, crawl back to your oshogbo hut.
153 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by tensazangetsu20(m): 6:17pm
40kobo77:Worse thing the federal government will do is arresting nnamdi kanu again. He should have never been arrested in the first place to even begin with.
82 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by kingxsamz(m): 6:30pm
the Nigeria army normally are stupid... but Ipob touts are more stupid
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by EgunMogaji(m): 6:45pm
DocHMD:
#SeeFinishing
87 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by papaejima1: 6:49pm
Israeljones:In your warped mind, the soldier was right to molest the Keke rider abi?
May it be so to you now and always. Amen!
105 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by attackgat: 6:51pm
40kobo77:
Unfortunately for you, military rule is not the same civilian rule. In civilian rule, anyone is allowed to agitate about anything, be it Biafra or othetwise. If you dont like what they are agitating for, you can either remove chapter 4 of the 1999 constitution or jump down a lake.
94 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by YoungDaNaval(m): 6:59pm
Hmm
|Re: IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by happybrother: 7:01pm
The shooting was too much for the city centre. These IPOB BOYS were trowing stones like rain .One may think that Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers were fighting.
As I was heading back to World bank housing estate via Aba road I saw swam of boys heading towards the epicentre. group of boys
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by soberdrunk(m): 7:31pm
Coffin salesmen be like "Soon very soon " and the religious ones be singing "i can see everything turning around.......
2 Likes
|Re: IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by Godblessaplus1(m): 7:31pm
Hmmmm
|Re: IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by blaise00700: 7:31pm
This is how Boko Haram started.
Most of us didn't know Mustapha until he was f00lishly killed by our "security forces".
The government must learn that the era of military force is over and should handle issues like this amicably.
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by Deseo(f): 7:31pm
Keep dying for KANU.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by lastmaster(m): 7:31pm
DocHMD:savage. why are you this wicked?
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by Nobody: 7:31pm
Hmmm
|Re: IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by ajalawole(m): 7:31pm
Awon Ode.................. Let sleeping dog lie unaself no gree. Unaself never see anything
4 Likes
|Re: IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by BroZuma: 7:32pm
Two threads with two different storylines...
|Re: IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by WetinConsignMe: 7:32pm
K
|Re: IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by stcool(m): 7:33pm
Israeljones:
Obviously Buhari left your senses in London, wait 4 him to give it back to you before you comment. Anu!
21 Likes
|Re: IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by lathrowinger: 7:33pm
Finally, All the missiles Buhari just bought will be useful for set of zombies. They've been brainwash and scam. Be wise. Akpus
5 Likes
|Re: IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by Betmaster3: 7:34pm
I hope they killed those soldiers. The zoo must obey
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by luggy(m): 7:34pm
Buhari must be careful
2 Likes
|Re: IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by Freiden(m): 7:34pm
If em kill this one now....this IPOB people go be like...he died for what he believed in.
The foolish fly follows the corpse down to the grave.
Die hard biafran.....Issokay...something Kanu himself won't do.
BE WISE
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by richidinho(m): 7:34pm
Somebody shld remind them Umuahia is not sambisa
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by discusant: 7:35pm
IS THERE ANY OFFENSE IN ASKING FOR A NEW COUNTRY FROM A MOTHER COUNTRY? NO.
ARE IPOB AND OTHERS ASKING FOR BIAFRA BEARING ARMS? NO.
SO WHAT ON EARTH IS MAKING BUHARI GOVERNMENT JITTERY TO SEND ARMED SOLDIERS TO CONFRONT UNARMED CITIZENS IF NOT DESIRE FOR ANOTHER GENOCIDE IN NIGERIA?
25 Likes
|Re: IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now by ipobarecriminals: 7:35pm
'Security Agents Tortured Me For 3 Weeks, Saying I Was Kabiru Sokoto’ / RUMBLINGS FROM THE Creek...and Gentle Whispers Of True Leaders By Ena Ofugara / Social Media: Nobody Can Gag Nigerians- Dele Momodu
