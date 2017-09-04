Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now (20881 Views)

Tension At Isi Gate Reporting Live



The Army With Their Usual Intimidation Tried To Walay A Die Hard Biafran Keke Rider The Guy Disarmed The Soldiers Magazine And Burst His Head With It Other Soldiers Came To His Rescue And Pinned Him Down As They Drove Away With The Guy Pple Threw Stones At Them And They Fired Multiple Gun Shots ...No Casualties



Heavy Police Presence In Front Of The Mosque At Popular Ama Hausa Am Few Poles Away Just Heard 2 Gunshots Coming From That Direction Will Go Back When Am Done





what those retards are looking for they will surely find in full dose and their blood will be on that low life called Nnamdi kanu's head

Yes i concur.



They think war is a joke. They think live bullets is like in the movies.



They will know. I blame Buhari for all this rubbish. Instead of him to lock Kanu up,and use the federal might to shutdown any agitation from those separatist parading as IPOB,he is still looking at them.



Yes i concur.

They think war is a joke. They think live bullets is like in the movies.

They will know. I blame Buhari for all this rubbish. Instead of him to lock Kanu up,and use the federal might to shutdown any agitation from those separatist parading as IPOB,he is still looking at them.

Cut off the head of the Snake,and you will see the other cowards run into their shops at 9th mile,and they will never show their faces again.

Ewedurudeen dolt with 3 chromosomes, crawl back to your oshogbo hut.

Worse thing the federal government will do is arresting nnamdi kanu again. He should have never been arrested in the first place to even begin with.

the Nigeria army normally are stupid... but Ipob touts are more stupid

#SeeFinishing

In your warped mind, the soldier was right to molest the Keke rider abi?

May it be so to you now and always. Amen!

Unfortunately for you, military rule is not the same civilian rule. In civilian rule, anyone is allowed to agitate about anything, be it Biafra or othetwise. If you dont like what they are agitating for, you can either remove chapter 4 of the 1999 constitution or jump down a lake.

Hmm

The shooting was too much for the city centre. These IPOB BOYS were trowing stones like rain .One may think that Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers were fighting.

As I was heading back to World bank housing estate via Aba road I saw swam of boys heading towards the epicentre. group of boys 9 Likes 1 Share

Coffin salesmen be like "Soon very soon" and the religious ones be singing "i can see everything turning around.......

Hmmmm

This is how Boko Haram started.



Most of us didn't know Mustapha until he was f00lishly killed by our "security forces".



The government must learn that the era of military force is over and should handle issues like this amicably. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Keep dying for KANU.

Hmmm

Awon Ode.................. Let sleeping dog lie unaself no gree. Unaself never see anything





Two threads with two different storylines...

K

Obviously Buhari left your senses in London, wait 4 him to give it back to you before you comment. Anu! Anu!

Finally, All the missiles Buhari just bought will be useful for set of zombies. They've been brainwash and scam. Be wise. Akpus

I hope they killed those soldiers. The zoo must obey

Buhari must be careful





If em kill this one now....this IPOB people go be like...he died for what he believed in.



The foolish fly follows the corpse down to the grave.



Die hard biafran.....Issokay...something Kanu himself won't do.



BE WISE 5 Likes 1 Share

Somebody shld remind them Umuahia is not sambisa