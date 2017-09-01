₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by KingstonDome: 6:42pm
Soldiers and Civilians are reportedly having a face off in Umuahaia, the capital city of Abia State.
See pictures below,
www.kingstondome.com/2017/09/soldiers-and-civilians-clash-in-abia.html?m=1
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by KingstonDome: 6:43pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by 40kobo77: 6:46pm
The people worshiping this IDOL have started again.
At the end of the clash, i know who will be victorious, and i know it is not the IDOL WORSHIPERS, so i am rest assured.
Is that not Kanu's Pee that grown man is licking on the ground?abi wetin wet so?IPOB people sef na wah ohh, this one pass MUMU.
33 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by veekid(m): 6:46pm
Give it to em
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by BlackDBagba: 6:47pm
Ok
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by patomaniac: 6:47pm
Hmm
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by kingJoya(m): 6:47pm
Ok o
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by malakus(m): 6:48pm
hmm
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by franklyncj: 6:48pm
am there live in Isi gate UMUAHIA, happening now
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by Shelloween(m): 6:48pm
Hmm
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by Generalkaycee(m): 6:48pm
War in the east,
War in the west,
War up north,
War down south -
War - war -
Rumours of war.
And until that day,
The African continent
Will not know peace,
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by takenadoh: 6:48pm
Say wetin happen?
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by softmind24: 6:48pm
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by ettybaba(m): 6:48pm
May the stronger team win.
14 Likes
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by 50shot: 6:48pm
so Area boys dey feel bad guys I bet these soldiers are heavily armed and they can deal with them immensely so continue you feeling yourselves if soldiers start it will be 1 multiplied by 500 down...
4 Likes
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by Ekakamba: 6:48pm
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by Oluwaseyi00(m): 6:48pm
What's all this now
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by Hungarriman: 6:48pm
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by kaluxy007(m): 6:49pm
i rep biafra
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by SoftP: 6:49pm
Civilian and uniform men do clash' it do happen in other part of the country' this is no news' stop Causing social media chaos. All this useless people, if una see war, una go run oooo
9 Likes
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by mrphysics(m): 6:49pm
They will still blame Buhari.
What IPOB will cause is still not known. Just watching
7 Likes
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by nnaeyes6: 6:49pm
Stone them more. Rubbish Buhari military beating up keke riders.
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by tunjijones(m): 6:49pm
.
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by demo4ril97(m): 6:49pm
These ones prefer learning the hard way RIP to the ignoramuses in advance.
we hope history doesn't repeat itself!
5 Likes
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by checkolatunji: 6:49pm
Bhet why?
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by lomprico(m): 6:49pm
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by TheLawTheLegal: 6:49pm
j
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by papaejima1: 6:49pm
The Nigerian Army should know what their duties are and stop disgracing the profession and the nation.
10 Likes
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by ecokebaram44(m): 6:49pm
fake news I can't believe it
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by kaluxy007(m): 6:49pm
franklyncj:shey they don dey deal with burutai's bois sha
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by xpressng(m): 6:50pm
mad fellows
|Re: Soldiers And Civilians Clash In Umuahia, Abia State by bentlywills(m): 6:50pm
Ooooo
