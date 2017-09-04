₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by askseunoladele: 7:06pm
WHY YOUR HUSBAND IS CRAZY ABOUT HIS MISTRESS AND IS NOT READY TO LET HER GO...
I do not support an affair. Singles can also learn to prevent future adultery. But here are are the possible reasons your husband is crazy about his mistress and is not ready to let her go...
1. SHE LISTENS TO HIM while you are busy attending to the children, the chores, the business and forget that he even exists. You ignore him a lot and sometimes shout at him!
2. SHE RESPECTS, SUBMITS TO HIM AND TOTALLY ADORES HIM: She hangs to his words like the words of divinity. Celebrates him, admire him, praises him silly and is very fond of him.
3. SHE IS ROMANTIC: She goes completely crazy for him. While you are calling him by his first name or "baba Bayo", she gives him a sweet pet name and coos all those sweet nothings: "I love you", "I'm crazy for you...", "wanna die for you honey", "you are the sweetest, cutest thing in my world, etc." Into his ears.
4. SHE BUILDS HIS SEXUAL FANTASIES, she knows how to turn him on. Men are crazy for wives who turn them on.
5. SHE IS PASSIONATE IN BED. Come on, while you are lying down there like a log of wood completely dis-interested, she takes charge in bed! Energetic, passionate, wild, sweet to touch, versatile, switch into different styles like a pro and makes your husband scream her name over and over again. She makes sex so delicious he practically thinks about her 24/7.
6. SHE IS GETTING SLIMMER WHILE YOU ARE GETTING FATTER. Your husband hate the fat though he is not telling you.
7. SHE NEVER SAYS NO TO SEX. She is eager and ready any time, Mayday, any how, any where!
8. SHE SMELLS GOOD while you ooze body odour from morning till night.
8. SHE SHAVES AND IS SPARKLING CLEAN FROM HEAD TO TOE. You are bushy and dirty.
9. SHE TREATS HIM LIKE A LOVER BOY YET RESPECT HIM. You treat him like a grand dad and stop being romantic. She brings out the boy in him and play with him excitedly. At 50, she makes him feel 25. Men are completely crazy for women who play with them.
10. SHE PACKAGES HER BODY LIKE A SWEET SIXTEEN while you always dress like his great grand mother.
11. SHE IS GENEROUS while you are stingy.
12. SHE BELIEVES IN HIM, you despise him.
13. SHE PRAISES HIM, you despise and abuse him.
14. SHE SERVES HIM DELICIOUS FOOD WITH VARIERIES, your food is bland, tasteless and lacks variety.
15. SHE IS ALWAYS HAPPY TO SEE HIM, HEAR HIM ON PHONE AND EAGERLY WAIT FOR AND SEND HIM CHATS while you ignore him at the door after a hard day work at the office...
These and more are the reasons your husband is madly in love with his mistress and is not ready to let her go.
Once again, I do mot support an affair but trust me, if your dear hubby is not getting satisfied at home, there is a tendency to fall into temptation out there.
Some women complain they've done everything they knew how to do, yet their husbands still chase his mistress. Trust me baby, you've not done EVERYTHING you need to do. There are still MORE to do to get your husband back. It is not only sex a man wants in a mistress, he wants much more that he is lacking at home, find out and deal with it.
You are in real competition with the LovePeddler! Don't let her win. If she uses charm, you add prayer to your weapons and in no time you win your husband back. Read HIS NEEDS, HER NEEDS (How to build an affair proof marriage) by Gary Chapman, it will help you a lot. You will not lose your husband to another woman in Jesus name.I love you so much baby. Keep working at it. Feel free to share. God bless you. Cheers!
© Seun Oladele, 2017.
www.askseunoladele.blogspot.com
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by IamKashyBaby(f): 8:16pm
Once a manwhore is always a manwhore sha..
While he is banging his sidebitches, did he ever realised being a mother and a wife is NOT juz an easy task? CHAAAAIII!
abeeeg, i will open the door for him and he can leave...
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by Josh44s(m): 8:58pm
My wife does all these and many more so who needs a mistress
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by Keneking: 9:02pm
Lalasticlala oya come see oh
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by Ndidikante: 10:12pm
Apostle must hear of this
Abeg any latest on Apostle and Stephanie etebo saga? Abi dem Don settle out of court?
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by lelvin(m): 10:12pm
Issorait
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by Lexusgs430: 10:12pm
Proper vegetable & snail at work.................
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by baike: 10:12pm
have you experience before?
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by femifemi1(m): 10:12pm
Put God first in everything including when seeking for spouse....
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by keepingmum: 10:12pm
Words of a manchild
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by TheLogicalMind: 10:13pm
What garbage is this?
Everyone who has ever committed to a monogamous marriage knows that it has its challenges. There is nothing that this fool of an OP wrote that cannot be overcome by a couple who know how to communicate and who want to make their marriage work.
OP why not just take sniper and end your poisonous existence before your poisonous existence puts an end to someone's marriage?
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by OmoManU: 10:14pm
It's just the natural thing about men to be polygamous, if u think am not making sense, check the social status of male animals.
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by ivolt: 10:14pm
Morally bankrupt cheaters always blame their partners for the choices they make.
What stops the husband from moving on ?
And some of those unrepentant cheaters will fight tooth and nail to "save" their
marriage while blaming the devil for the consequence of their actions.
It is logical to dump the devil when you meet an angel, but cheaters won't do that
due to cowardice and stupidity, they want to eat their cake and still have it.
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by burkingx(f): 10:14pm
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by Deffymanu: 10:14pm
Guy man this is an abstract list... The guy no ready for marriage. Most side chicks aren't as good as the op is painting them. Most of them are just tools for sex.
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by Felixalex(m): 10:15pm
I am a man and I can tell you all these are not excuses for a man to cheat, evn if a wife does all these and more, a cheating husband will still cheat....
Men are just polygamous in nature, if religion, tradition AND THE ECONOMY allows men to marry unlimited number of wives, wahala for dey....
So King Solomon, none of his mistresses did all these for him till he had like 700 of dem abi??
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by Dottore: 10:15pm
Some pussy sha
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by realbunny: 10:15pm
Lexusgs430:
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by Balistic4: 10:16pm
A man must honor his vow no matter what. You have no reason to have a mistress as a married man
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by MhizzAJ(f): 10:17pm
Okay
ve heard
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by soberdrunk(m): 10:17pm
16) "SHE TREATS HIS FRIENDS WITH RESPECT AND HONORS THEM"-------You cannot expect me to advice my friend to leave a woman that treats me with respect, puts '2-4' pieces of meat in my food and always has a welcoming smile unlike you that serves me food with '1meat' and gives me attitude when i visit my guy..........
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by edeXede: 10:17pm
Iya Shakura needs to come and read this. I have forgotten she doesn't even know how to open a webpage.
Rose do all these things you mention,she makes me regret ever marrying iya shukura.
And my wife can snore for Africa
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by joeeee240(m): 10:18pm
NO MIND THESE STUPID LADIES
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by Bibors(m): 10:18pm
Some mumu women will disagree with the OP but the OP is right.
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by MiguelKingII(m): 10:18pm
Beautiful nonsense, op as far as am concern this your post is senseless and makes no meaning
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by joeeee240(m): 10:18pm
Balistic4:
ACTUALLY YOU HAVE. IT'S YOUR RIGHT AS A MAN
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by JaffyJoe: 10:19pm
Even Jay z cheated on a diva like Bey. Truth is no two coochie feels the same. Men will always be men.
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by Oziahete(m): 10:19pm
A married man is not supposed to have a mistress in the first place.
|Re: Why Your Husband Is Crazy About His Mistress And Is Not Ready To Let Her Go... by Safiaa(f): 10:19pm
Absolute nonense. A woman can be everything and more yet they'll still be a mistress. Men just like the thrill of new things. Its that simple.
