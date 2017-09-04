₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by mohince(m): 8:40pm
President Buhari watching the Return Leg of Nigeria-Cameroon World Cup Qualifier Match in Yaounde Cameroon from his home in Daura Katsina on 4th Sept 2017.
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by mohince(m): 8:41pm
Long live the lion king.... The slayer and Nightmare of IPOB!!! The king in the north and conquer of westros!!!!
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by fabuloz1(m): 8:41pm
Lol
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by rottennaija(m): 8:41pm
My president, I just admire this man
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by mazimee(m): 8:42pm
Lol, I don't want to say wetin dey my mind
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by Tolexander: 8:42pm
rottennaija:The sitting room is so simple and not really different from average Nigerian's sitting room.
Is that not a VHS video player I'm seeing in that shelf
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by Saifullah01: 8:42pm
That yeye goal keeper
Abeg baba withhold his match allowance.
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by xedyl(m): 8:43pm
Good for his health
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by SHAKABOOM: 8:43pm
So FEK WHET
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by zionmade1: 8:44pm
NO WONDER NIGERIA COULDNT WIN THE GAME
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by deji17: 8:44pm
rottennaija:
Me too. God bless Baba PMB
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by doublewisdom: 8:45pm
No wonder we almost lost the match. Mr minus was also watching.
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by Tolexander: 8:45pm
is this our President or the Sudanese on plastic surgery and taught Buhari's mannerism as claimed by Nnamdi Kanu?
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by deji17: 8:47pm
See as them hang him leg..
Man no be God. Thank God for his mercies and healing power
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by kettykin: 8:48pm
this should be taken to the joke section biko, a Man whose country lacks electricity , still imports fuel , has security issues in about 28 states out of 36 states , is battling flood problems has the time to seat down for 90 minutes in front of a television set , where as people like me that are pure private enterprenuers cannot seat down for more than 30 minutes before the TV set , Hmmmm APC is really playing with the destiny of Nigeria.
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 8:50pm
God bless Our president.
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by Almaiga: 8:50pm
God bless President Buhari. Whoever wish you death will die before you, AMEN.
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by DabuIIIT: 8:51pm
JUBRINIC VEGETABLE prom Sudan
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by Keneking: 8:53pm
No wonder we drew...
Where is his transistor berec battery powered radio? He needs to hear live transmission via BBC Hausa service.
Buhari sef
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by mohince(m): 8:54pm
Tolexander:You should be in arya list
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by thesicilian: 8:57pm
mohince:Hahaha.
No need.
A girl doesn't put zombies on her list.
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by DabuIIIT: 8:58pm
Tolexander:the average man living room is like this,true.
The average man may still use VHS.
The average man have his kids in govt schools buh can u say that of baba's children?
You are an agbalagba buh
thats how you lots are easily deceived. They will continue to trample on ur heads cos u willingly lay it on the floor..Smh
btw,why u no comment about the flatscreen tv,abi average nigerians nò dey use am?
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by ikaboy: 8:58pm
kettykin:
Thunder fire your mouth dre! He shouldn't sleep again.
That parlour is too simple na...
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by Osyabj: 8:59pm
[size=22pt]Why a shot from the back. Is that really Buhari or his Sudanese double?[/size]
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by kolaaderin: 8:59pm
Can you imaging the living room of a man that has ruled the richest black nation twice. Humble overdrive I call this.
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by Okoroawusa: 8:59pm
I just love this man!
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by ikaboy: 9:01pm
I just cant stop loving this man.
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by SalamRushdie: 9:01pm
rottennaija:
Why do you admire him
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by Osyabj: 9:01pm
Why a shot from the back. Is that really Buhari or his Sudanese double?
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by DabuIIIT: 9:06pm
kolaaderin:zomB..u are humbled by his living room,what about the school his kids attend?
Kai,a4onjas sef?
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by Ndidikante: 9:12pm
OK Sai naija... Naija super eagles disappoint me, not because they drew but because they cudnt kill him with BP.
|Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by Deffymanu: 9:12pm
OK this na the walking dead... Naija version
