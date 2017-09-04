₦airaland Forum

President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by mohince(m): 8:40pm
President Buhari watching the Return Leg of Nigeria-Cameroon World Cup Qualifier Match in Yaounde Cameroon from his home in Daura Katsina on 4th Sept 2017.
Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by mohince(m): 8:41pm
Long live the lion king.... The slayer and Nightmare of IPOB!!! The king in the north and conquer of westros!!!!

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by fabuloz1(m): 8:41pm
Lol grin

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by rottennaija(m): 8:41pm
My president, I just admire this man

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by mazimee(m): 8:42pm
Lol, I don't want to say wetin dey my mind

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by Tolexander: 8:42pm
rottennaija:
My president, I just admire this man
The sitting room is so simple and not really different from average Nigerian's sitting room.

Is that not a VHS video player I'm seeing in that shelf shocked grin shocked

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by Saifullah01: 8:42pm
That yeye goal keeper
Abeg baba withhold his match allowance.

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by xedyl(m): 8:43pm
Good for his health

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by SHAKABOOM: 8:43pm
So FEK WHET angry

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by zionmade1: 8:44pm
NO WONDER NIGERIA COULDNT WIN THE GAME

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by deji17: 8:44pm
rottennaija:
My president, I just admire this man

Me too. God bless Baba PMB

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by doublewisdom: 8:45pm
No wonder we almost lost the match. Mr minus was also watching.

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by Tolexander: 8:45pm
is this our President or the Sudanese on plastic surgery and taught Buhari's mannerism as claimed by Nnamdi Kanu?

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by deji17: 8:47pm
See as them hang him leg.. grin grin grin grin grin

Man no be God. Thank God for his mercies and healing power
Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by kettykin: 8:48pm
this should be taken to the joke section biko, a Man whose country lacks electricity , still imports fuel , has security issues in about 28 states out of 36 states , is battling flood problems has the time to seat down for 90 minutes in front of a television set , where as people like me that are pure private enterprenuers cannot seat down for more than 30 minutes before the TV set , Hmmmm APC is really playing with the destiny of Nigeria.

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 8:50pm
coolGod bless Our president.

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by Almaiga: 8:50pm
God bless President Buhari. Whoever wish you death will die before you, AMEN. cool

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by DabuIIIT: 8:51pm
JUBRINIC VEGETABLE prom Sudan grin

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by Keneking: 8:53pm
No wonder we drew...

Where is his transistor berec battery powered radio? He needs to hear live transmission via BBC Hausa service.

Buhari sef

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by mohince(m): 8:54pm
Tolexander:
is this our President or the Sudanis on plastic surgery and taught Buhari's mannerism as claimed by Nnamdi Kanu?
You should be in arya list

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by thesicilian: 8:57pm
mohince:

You should be in arya list
Hahaha.
No need.
A girl doesn't put zombies on her list.

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by DabuIIIT: 8:58pm
Tolexander:
The sitting room is so simple and not really different from average Nigerian's sitting room.

Is that not a VHS video player I'm seeing in that shelf shocked grin shocked
the average man living room is like this,true.

The average man may still use VHS.

The average man have his kids in govt schools buh can u say that of baba's children?

You are an agbalagba buh
thats how you lots are easily deceived. They will continue to trample on ur heads cos u willingly lay it on the floor..Smh

btw,why u no comment about the flatscreen tv,abi average nigerians nò dey use am? grin

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by ikaboy: 8:58pm
kettykin:
this should be taken to the joke section biko, a Man whose country lacks electricity , still imports fuel , has security issues in about 28 states out of 36 states , is battling flood problems has the time to seat down for 90 minutes in front of a television set , where as people like me that are pure private enterprenuers cannot seat down for more than 30 minutes before the TV set , Hmmmm APC is really playing with the destiny of Nigeria.

Thunder fire your mouth dre! He shouldn't sleep again.
That parlour is too simple na...

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by Osyabj: 8:59pm
[size=22pt]Why a shot from the back. Is that really Buhari or his Sudanese double?[/size]
Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by kolaaderin: 8:59pm
Can you imaging the living room of a man that has ruled the richest black nation twice. Humble overdrive I call this.

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by Okoroawusa: 8:59pm
I just love this man!

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by ikaboy: 9:01pm
I just cant stop loving this man.

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by SalamRushdie: 9:01pm
rottennaija:
My president, I just admire this man

Why do you admire him

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by Osyabj: 9:01pm
Why a shot from the back. Is that really Buhari or his Sudanese double?

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by DabuIIIT: 9:06pm
kolaaderin:
Can you imaging the living room of a man that has ruled the richest black nation twice. Humble overdrive I call this.
zomB..u are humbled by his living room,what about the school his kids attend?
Kai,a4onjas sef?

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by Ndidikante: 9:12pm
OK Sai naija... Naija super eagles disappoint me, not because they drew but because they cudnt kill him with BP.

Re: President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) by Deffymanu: 9:12pm
OK this na the walking dead... Naija version

