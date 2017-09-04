Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Watching Nigeria Vs Cameroon Match (Photo) (30189 Views)

https://mbasic.facebook.com/story.php?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C1456850061 President Buhari watching the Return Leg of Nigeria-Cameroon World Cup Qualifier Match in Yaounde Cameroon from his home in Daura Katsina on 4th Sept 2017. 17 Likes 3 Shares

Long live the lion king.... The slayer and Nightmare of IPOB!!! The king in the north and conquer of westros!!!! 165 Likes 21 Shares

Lol 6 Likes

My president, I just admire this man 92 Likes 7 Shares

Lol, I don't want to say wetin dey my mind 15 Likes 1 Share

rottennaija:

My president, I just admire this man The sitting room is so simple and not really different from average Nigerian's sitting room.



Is that not a VHS video player I'm seeing in that shelf The sitting room is so simple and not really different from average Nigerian's sitting room.Is that not a VHS video player I'm seeing in that shelf 121 Likes 5 Shares

That yeye goal keeper

Abeg baba withhold his match allowance. 27 Likes 4 Shares

Good for his health 2 Likes 1 Share

So FEK WHET 4 Likes

NO WONDER NIGERIA COULDNT WIN THE GAME 64 Likes 4 Shares

rottennaija:

My president, I just admire this man

Me too. God bless Baba PMB Me too. God bless Baba PMB 85 Likes 7 Shares

No wonder we almost lost the match. Mr minus was also watching. 65 Likes 6 Shares

is this our President or the Sudanese on plastic surgery and taught Buhari's mannerism as claimed by Nnamdi Kanu? 38 Likes 4 Shares





Man no be God. Thank God for his mercies and healing power See as them hang him leg..Man no be God. Thank God for his mercies and healing power

this should be taken to the joke section biko, a Man whose country lacks electricity , still imports fuel , has security issues in about 28 states out of 36 states , is battling flood problems has the time to seat down for 90 minutes in front of a television set , where as people like me that are pure private enterprenuers cannot seat down for more than 30 minutes before the TV set , Hmmmm APC is really playing with the destiny of Nigeria. 22 Likes 2 Shares

God bless Our president. God bless Our president. 25 Likes 2 Shares

God bless President Buhari. Whoever wish you death will die before you, AMEN. 54 Likes 4 Shares

JUBRINIC VEGETABLE prom Sudan 13 Likes 2 Shares

No wonder we drew...



Where is his transistor berec battery powered radio? He needs to hear live transmission via BBC Hausa service.



Buhari sef 12 Likes 1 Share

Tolexander:

is this our President or the Sudanis on plastic surgery and taught Buhari's mannerism as claimed by Nnamdi Kanu? You should be in arya list You should be in arya list 37 Likes 1 Share

mohince:



You should be in arya list Hahaha.

No need.

A girl doesn't put zombies on her list. Hahaha.No need.A girl doesn't put zombies on her list. 20 Likes

Tolexander:

The sitting room is so simple and not really different from average Nigerian's sitting room.



Is that not a VHS video player I'm seeing in that shelf

the average man living room is like this,true.



The average man may still use VHS.



The average man have his kids in govt schools buh can u say that of baba's children?



You are an agbalagba buh

thats how you lots are easily deceived. They will continue to trample on ur heads cos u willingly lay it on the floor..Smh



btw,why u no comment about the flatscreen tv,abi average nigerians nò dey use am? the average man living room is like this,true.The average man may still use VHS.The average man have his kids in govt schools buh can u say that of baba's children?You are an agbalagba buhthats how you lots are easily deceived. They will continue to trample on ur heads cos u willingly lay it on the floor..Smhbtw,why u no comment about the flatscreen tv,abi average nigerians nò dey use am? 34 Likes 4 Shares

kettykin:

this should be taken to the joke section biko, a Man whose country lacks electricity , still imports fuel , has security issues in about 28 states out of 36 states , is battling flood problems has the time to seat down for 90 minutes in front of a television set , where as people like me that are pure private enterprenuers cannot seat down for more than 30 minutes before the TV set , Hmmmm APC is really playing with the destiny of Nigeria.

Thunder fire your mouth dre! He shouldn't sleep again.

That parlour is too simple na... Thunder fire your mouth dre! He shouldn't sleep again.That parlour is too simple na... 23 Likes

[size=22pt]Why a shot from the back. Is that really Buhari or his Sudanese double?[/size]

Can you imaging the living room of a man that has ruled the richest black nation twice. Humble overdrive I call this. 25 Likes 1 Share

I just love this man! 18 Likes

I just cant stop loving this man. 16 Likes 1 Share

rottennaija:

My president, I just admire this man

Why do you admire him Why do you admire him 2 Likes 2 Shares

Why a shot from the back. Is that really Buhari or his Sudanese double? 10 Likes

kolaaderin:

Can you imaging the living room of a man that has ruled the richest black nation twice. Humble overdrive I call this.

zomB..u are humbled by his living room,what about the school his kids attend?

Kai,a4onjas sef? zomB..u are humbled by his living room,what about the school his kids attend?Kai,a4onjas sef? 12 Likes 1 Share

OK Sai naija... Naija super eagles disappoint me, not because they drew but because they cudnt kill him with BP. 2 Likes 1 Share