|Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by Drikojigzy(m): 6:22am On Sep 05
The Uniben undergraduate by name Osakue Justice (J.ICE) who entertained Davido under the sun, released his first single titled CRUZ. He is a final year student of the faculty of agriculture,department of soil science. J.ICE reportedly deferred his academic studies for one year to achieve a stand in the music industry after he met DAVIDO and he is to return back to school for the sole purpose of finalising his first degree studies alongside his already established musical career in the next academic session.
The video was shot in several locations in Lagos and Directed by fast rising promising Cinematographer Benny Black. for krystal MEdia Production.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ha9FAYNLOI&feature=youtu.be
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKPVVnyr6G4
lalasticlala
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by Nutase(f): 6:50am On Sep 05
Okay
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by Evaberry(f): 7:22pm
...
Everybody should continue claiming nairalander, Even those that don't comment or post topics and come online once a year
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by ateamblezing(f): 7:22pm
Congrats
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by centoke30(m): 7:22pm
Him for cucuma leave sch na. Sch is meant for the men in suits
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by coolestchris(m): 7:23pm
ok
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by jobaltol: 7:23pm
Are you poor? Davido asks the guitar boy..
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by Treasure1919(f): 7:24pm
Good. Always be bold enough to step out of your shadow
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by Partnerbiz3: 7:24pm
Jisie ike..
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by Teewhy2: 7:24pm
Congratulations am happy for him.
Nairalanders making waves in the country, before you know we shall start seeing nairalanders becoming governors , senators and even president.
2 Likes
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by iyke926(m): 7:24pm
Congratulations but you stay away from weed and babymamarism
1 Like
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by zedicuszorander: 7:25pm
May God crown your efforts with success.
1 Like
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by GloryCardinal(m): 7:25pm
Cool but don't imitate his habits
1 Like
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by Chidonc(m): 7:25pm
instead of rounding up once and for all, now is struggle continues
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by sonofanarchy(m): 7:26pm
I know you not
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by dauddy97(m): 7:26pm
nice one.... he must have been swimming inside money now
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by bivanJohnaliuz(m): 7:27pm
him be second David be that.....
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by Royalfurnitures: 7:27pm
Congrats man. move on to higher levels
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by SuperSuave(m): 7:27pm
Evaberry:I think say na only me observe, monikers I've never seen in my life
2 Likes
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by enemyofprogress: 7:28pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by tellwisdom: 7:28pm
Foolish boi... Dem don give u chance now, u don throway ur guitar begin hold yansh
1 Like
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by Neduzze5(m): 7:28pm
Nice song...
I like the beat too
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by benosky(m): 7:28pm
Just the usual and regular lyrics we are use to.
I'm not hating but please guy do something extra from the ordinary.
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by Temilayhor(m): 7:29pm
Davido's head sha
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by maxiuc(m): 7:29pm
Entertainment pays
Even if na one track Oluwa abeg na
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by Pogah11: 7:29pm
Am so happy for him
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by Nbote(m): 7:30pm
Congrats jare. Do ur thing without any noise and let ur hardwork make d noise unlike one Nairaland failed artiste who likes to crave attention and only back to back hit is snapping in front of a TV...
1 Like
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by jagabanlewis(m): 7:31pm
See life Justice my room8 4 hall 4 (uniben) 2012.....well nice...bt why una dy tag am poor?
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by TimeManager(m): 7:31pm
Evaberry:STFU!. As long as you're a registered member, you automatically become a Nairalander. Being active or not solely depends on you.
Kiss the truth!
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by constance500: 7:32pm
Beans frying on spot
|Re: Davido's Poor Guitar Boy Releases First Single by g4everybody(m): 7:33pm
nice 1 Justice, carry on
1 Like
