The video was shot in several locations in Lagos and Directed by fast rising promising Cinematographer Benny Black. for krystal MEdia Production.



for more Update on This promising act, Link up on



instagram/twitter - @J.ice_music



@iam_bennyblack







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ha9FAYNLOI&feature=youtu.be





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKPVVnyr6G4



The Uniben undergraduate by name Osakue Justice (J.ICE) who entertained Davido under the sun, released his first single titled CRUZ. He is a final year student of the faculty of agriculture,department of soil science. J.ICE reportedly deferred his academic studies for one year to achieve a stand in the music industry after he met DAVIDO and he is to return back to school for the sole purpose of finalising his first degree studies alongside his already established musical career in the next academic session.

Okay

Everybody should continue claiming nairalander, Even those that don't comment or post topics and come online once a year 24 Likes 1 Share

Congrats

Him for cucuma leave sch na. Sch is meant for the men in suits

Are you poor? Davido asks the guitar boy..

Good. Always be bold enough to step out of your shadow

Jisie ike..



Nairalanders making waves in the country, before you know we shall start seeing nairalanders becoming governors , senators and even president.





Congratulations but you stay away from weed and babymamarism 1 Like

May God crown your efforts with success. 1 Like

Cool but don't imitate his habits 1 Like

instead of rounding up once and for all, now is struggle continues

I know you not

nice one.... he must have been swimming inside money now

him be second David be that.....

Congrats man. move on to higher levels





Evaberry:

...



Everybody should continue claiming nairalander, Even those that don't comment or post topics and come online once a year I think say na only me observe, monikers I've never seen in my life I think say na only me observe, monikers I've never seen in my life 2 Likes

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

Foolish boi... Dem don give u chance now, u don throway ur guitar begin hold yansh 1 Like

Nice song...



I like the beat too

Just the usual and regular lyrics we are use to.

I'm not hating but please guy do something extra from the ordinary.

Davido's head sha

Entertainment pays



Even if na one track Oluwa abeg na

Am so happy for him

Congrats jare. Do ur thing without any noise and let ur hardwork make d noise unlike one Nairaland failed artiste who likes to crave attention and only back to back hit is snapping in front of a TV... 1 Like

See life Justice my room8 4 hall 4 (uniben) 2012.....well nice...bt why una dy tag am poor?

Evaberry:

...



Everybody should continue claiming nairalander, Even those that don't comment or post topics and come online once a year STFU!. As long as you're a registered member, you automatically become a Nairalander. Being active or not solely depends on you.



Kiss the truth! STFU!. As long as you're a registered member, you automatically become a Nairalander. Being active or not solely depends on you.Kiss the truth!

Beans frying on spot