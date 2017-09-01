



Earlier, we reported about a short clip which surfaced of Super Eagles stars, Victor Moses and Ahmed Musa, appearing to be snubbing the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, on arrival in Yaounde, Cameroon



The Nigeria national team touched down in the country on Sunday afternoon, ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Indomitable Lions, which was billed for Monday evening.



As the players and coaching made their way off the aircraft, they shook hands with Pinnick and other officials.



However, Leicester City Musa seemed to walk past the NFF president without acknowledging him and Chelsea star Moses did same a few moments later.



Now, it looks like its water under the bridge as they hanged out following Super Eagles draw..



Watch video below;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_CDmRi48L6U





