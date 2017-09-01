₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"We Are Good" - NFF President Pinnick Says, After Alleged Snub From Moses & Musa
Earlier, we reported about a short clip which surfaced of Super Eagles stars, Victor Moses and Ahmed Musa, appearing to be snubbing the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, on arrival in Yaounde, Cameroon
The Nigeria national team touched down in the country on Sunday afternoon, ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Indomitable Lions, which was billed for Monday evening.
As the players and coaching made their way off the aircraft, they shook hands with Pinnick and other officials.
However, Leicester City Musa seemed to walk past the NFF president without acknowledging him and Chelsea star Moses did same a few moments later.
Now, it looks like its water under the bridge as they hanged out following Super Eagles draw..
Watch video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_CDmRi48L6U
https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/good-nff-president-pinnick-says-alleged-snub-moses-musa/
|Re: "We Are Good" - NFF President Pinnick Says, After Alleged Snub From Moses & Musa by chiefbidemi: 9:16am
How I wish it ended 1-0 in our favour. Those Cameroon players did not deserve 1 point.
|Re: "We Are Good" - NFF President Pinnick Says, After Alleged Snub From Moses & Musa by PehaKaso: 9:16am
Counter accusations always follow accusations.
Face saving strategy I guess.
|Re: "We Are Good" - NFF President Pinnick Says, After Alleged Snub From Moses & Musa by Evablizin(f): 9:16am
Good but in case you're still having any painment just lemme know i have free painkiller tablet here,so that after eating the food i'm seeing there you can take one or two
Bloggers turning a no-news stuff into something big!
|Re: "We Are Good" - NFF President Pinnick Says, After Alleged Snub From Moses & Musa by Fadiga24(m): 9:17am
Damage control, you are going to be impeached very soon.
|Re: "We Are Good" - NFF President Pinnick Says, After Alleged Snub From Moses & Musa by olisacokeke(m): 9:17am
Who told you mo**erf**ker...show use the clip.
Noted. And is that why you made a clip of it?
But if the Eagles had lost........ We know you won't be doing this
|Re: "We Are Good" - NFF President Pinnick Says, After Alleged Snub From Moses & Musa by NOC1(m): 9:18am
Hahhahahahahha, the battle will soon begin. This looks like Putin visiting Trump after 2 weeks they close up there consulates.
beef no de die.
|Re: "We Are Good" - NFF President Pinnick Says, After Alleged Snub From Moses & Musa by Dmony: 9:19am
Who dey stage play who...do we look like tata?
|Re: "We Are Good" - NFF President Pinnick Says, After Alleged Snub From Moses & Musa by celebsnest(m): 9:22am
modelmike7:
not a blogger thing, the guy is trying to save face.. his ego was shattered like naija economy
|Re: "We Are Good" - NFF President Pinnick Says, After Alleged Snub From Moses & Musa by Segadem(m): 9:24am
chiefbidemi:yeah, we are good with 10 points
