₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,872,649 members, 3,770,636 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 September 2017 at 05:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World (19844 Views)
Philip Emeagwali Among The Top 10 Most Intelligent People In The World With 190 / Most Dangerous Snakes In The World -(pictures) / The Solar System And Its Waters And Oceans (1) (2) (3) (4)
|The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by xarm(m): 9:22am
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/brightside.me/wonder-curiosities/the-10-most-dangerous-waters-in-the-world-352910/amp/
Most people can’t imagine their vacation without some body of water nearby, be it a lake or an ocean. But there are waters on our planet that can be deadly for revelers.
3 Likes
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by xarm(m): 9:22am
10. Great Blue Hole, Belize
Tides turn the Great Blue Hole into a huge vortex that draws in everything on the surface, while ebbs make it spout huge columns of water. Despite all this, though, there still are many who want to see this hole because Jacques Cousteau himself called it one of the best places for diving on Earth.
6 Likes
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by xarm(m): 9:23am
9. Jacob’s Well, Texas, USA
This 30-foot deep natural well with crystal clear water is one of the most dangerous diving places in the world. At the bottom of Jacob’s Well there are several entrances to a broad network of caves that many are unable to leave.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by xarm(m): 9:25am
8. Lake Michigan, USA
Lake Michigan is almost as notorious as the Bermuda Triangle because it’s over this lake that one of the most horrible air crashes in North America occurred for no logical reasons, Riddles aside, the lake is a real danger due to its suddenly forming currents that, according to some sources, take several dozens of lives each year.
3 Likes
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by xarm(m): 9:26am
7. Lake Natron, Tanzania
Lake Natron is one of the saltiest and most alkaline lakes on Earth, covered with a salt crust that’s sometimes colored red. The water temperature reaches 120°F (50°C) in certain places, which makes it, along with alkalinity, almost unfit for life. Only three kinds of fish live here, adapting to the extreme conditions.
4 Likes
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by xarm(m): 9:27am
6. Blue Hole, Dahab
The Blue Hole is possibly the most dangerous place for diving in the world as many divers have died in this 400-foot deep cave. Experienced divers say, though, that properly trained people with experience can dive without fear: the cause of death is usually nitrogen narcosis or insufficient air capacity upon ascent.
2 Likes
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by xarm(m): 9:28am
5. Horseshoe Lake, USA
The carbon dioxide emitted from the fissures in the bottom of Horseshoe Lake is deadly for everything. The lake was the cause of death of four people, as well as trees growing 100 acres around it. The danger is announced by signs all around.
2 Likes
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by xarm(m): 9:29am
4. Boiling Lake, Dominica
This mountain lake located eight hours from the ground may heat up to 198°F (92°C) due to hot air spurts from beneath the ground — they often neighbor with lava. Swimming in the lake is strictly prohibited even if there are no characteristic bubbles on its surface because boiling starts in a matter of seconds.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by xarm(m): 9:29am
3. Rio Tinto, Portugal/Spain
Fossil excavation that has been carried out at the head of the Tinto River for more than 3,000 years lead to it being saturated with copper, iron, and heavy metals, with the acidity leaping sky-high. However, even in such conditions there’s the river’s own ecosystem that includes bacteria that oxidize metals and make the water bright red.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by xarm(m): 9:30am
2. Drake Passage
Lots of icebergs, wind speeds reaching 80 miles per hour, strong currents, and poor visibility are part of the ordeal that ships going through the Drake Passage must survive. The passage is considered a veritable ship cemetery for boats that capsized here from Magellan’s times until the discovery of the Panama Canal in the 20th century.
2 Likes
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by xarm(m): 9:31am
Lake Kivu
This seemingly peaceful lake keeps a deadly secret: there are layers of CO2 in it and 55 billion cubic meters of methane at the bottom. Even the slightest earthquake may cause a huge explosion capable of evaporating over 2 million people living around Kivu.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by xarm(m): 9:32am
water creatures
If you ever decide to swim in a river, lake, or just about any other body of water, make sure to check if it is safe to bathe there, because even places that attract tourists may well be infested with lampreys, hagfish, leeches, or other unpleasant fauna. Look up the water you’re about to plunge into on the web and stay safe!
7 Likes
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by Niyeal(m): 9:32am
and IMO river
6 Likes
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by Doriella(f): 9:35am
and some people will not hear
7 Likes
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by Evaberry(f): 9:46am
Lol some people will still do over sabi and go try to swim there.
3 Likes
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by OrestesDante: 9:48am
He that hath ear let him hear
3 Likes
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by DanseMacabre(m): 9:59am
How come Sapele Water no dey this list?
3 Likes
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by LordIsaac(m): 11:00am
Ha....nawa ooo. I'm content with all land fun! Marine pleasure? I'll pass.
4 Likes
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by babyfaceafrica: 11:29am
Interesting.. What of bar beach
2 Likes
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by Iyawotuntun: 11:38am
Brilliant! Thanks op
1 Like
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by olashas(f): 12:16pm
Nice.
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by drunkcow(m): 12:26pm
11.lagos lagoon known for the best suicide spot
1 Like
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by mansakhalifa(m): 2:34pm
Lake Kivu,Congo DRC.
1 Like
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by mansakhalifa(m): 2:35pm
Lake Kivu,Congo DRC. This is FP worthy. Fresh stuff.
2 Likes
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by liab: 2:35pm
educative
1 Like
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by Xfemt(m): 3:02pm
Evaberry:so na nl be ur new house now abi, OK , kwantinu since u no get work
2 Likes
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by muller101(m): 3:17pm
Cool places to die
1 Like
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by Sniper12: 3:28pm
Pic one. Yatch still go der lol
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by MuyiRano(m): 3:50pm
One of 1k ways to die
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by King4Roller: 3:51pm
11. Water from the
1 Like
|Re: The 10 Most Dangerous Waters In The World by ttemmi(m): 3:51pm
Not complete without the Bermuda Triangle. Also known as the Devil's Triangle.
5 Likes
Solar Eclipse To Occur In Nigeria On Sunday, 26th Of February / Wande Adalemo - From University Dropout To ICT Millionaire / Airtel Introduces 5mb Package For Just N5
Viewing this topic: mecussey(m), zeemahn(m), JesslordKay(m), Thedrebaba, pascalbriggs, GuyfawkesAB(m), heinrichy(m), LMandela(m), Hexzyz(m), Olatara(f), sammycarz(m), tutudesz, lordsteve19, isaacodo, kefidoh(m), Perfectdanny(m), raymondy99(m), postigar(m), headboiy, betesi(m), hammiddanimmam, Maxihood, slayminder(m), oluwazino(m), Duyetare, Akanniade(m), abdul4new, wilson2(m), Kennyedmund, GyemNgas(m), Stanlaye, Isiri, Sij01(m), leemond(m), worldman(m), grossintel(m), fairprince(m), Horlartunes, ThankYouGod, HORLADY(m), simplexity(m), docbindl(m), fumiswtpusy(f), wwwtortoise(m), spencekat(m), mightyfacts, echibuogwu(m), Brendascouch, tunjex2006(m), gozmaxs(m), Olifiz(m), mhizesther(f), tolyem(m), KillerFrost(m), Middlefinger1, Ebenezer1998(m), FlyTee(m), KhunleOriade(m), arantess(m), nice360, deodonna14, columbus007(m), Ashleyma77(m), oau147, Ibkanney, NCP, goodyvin02(m), Finger5(m), pjc(m), pretty1214(f), Devane(m), Jakumo(m), pueflexy(f), glogirl(f), wizzymate(m), mojikay, mmesochris14(f), olu2014, Gabbnny(m), stenlydxlite(m), aycd44(m), Richard2007(m), michaeadi(m), profjones(m), Abegfucklife(m), supernova007, digsman200, currentprice, CondomSir, Jesuschild, DaInferno(m), akinshivic(m), bdemix(m), okewumi, sesay, odi1278(m), ecokebaram44(m), chopping(m), Crownadex(m), Ay996, virtueblazer(f), 2tundeay(m), maybanks, emmy99(m), Eyimama(f), Emman8(m), Sweetguy25, belloabd1914(m), Donvuzzy10, femorra(m), dinoescobar(m), Ceasar24(m), rooftop(m), Omobahassy, Peeo(f), SaviTar(m), Mickycadryt, Barfibassey(m) and 162 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10