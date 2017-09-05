₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,872,499 members, 3,770,170 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 September 2017 at 01:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra (7072 Views)
Protest In US, Canada,India Over Shiite Leader's arrest In Nigeria / Protest In India Over The Killing Of Shiites By Nigerian Army In Zaria(photos) / Nigeria Protests Over Biafra Activist's Arrest - BBC (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by wristbangle(m): 10:22am
An argument over the desirability of Biafra by some Nigerians in India has been blamed for the death of N. Chigozie, a 33-year-old who came to India with a student visa.
http://punchng.com/nigerian-killed-in-india-over-biafra/
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by madridguy(m): 10:27am
R.I.P
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by SaiNigeria: 10:28am
Anything to deride the Biafran course....
Ogbomosho media no longer reports the ritual activities characterizing her region
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by DanseMacabre(m): 10:30am
Which kyn name be Nieskho
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by hatchy: 10:31am
They have taken this Biafra madness outside the shores of Nigeria just to display their stupidity,ignorance and arrogance.
Now someone have lost his life due to negligence;instead of addressing the issue of non usage of protective helmet while riding a motor bike,he wants to rope innocent Nigerians to the
death.
Ndi Ara!
17 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by Rxpetite(f): 10:31am
I have read this article twice and still don't understand how his death was linked to the argument about biafra.
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by Aonkuuse: 10:32am
toh, at 33 you are still arguing, and your brother too is arguing that you were killed by somebody when it is clear you had a accident. I blame KANU and ojunkwu for this. see how they have succeed in rendering your lives useless by poisoning your minds with they selfish interests.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by madridguy(m): 10:33am
If the Ogbomosho people order you and your brothers to vacate their land you will running from ICC to Fifa.
SaiNigeria:
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by Tahra: 10:35am
Rip
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by abouzaid: 10:38am
all these media attacks on Biafra won't work, on November 18, we would do it again.
15 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by PehaKaso: 10:40am
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by Eastfield1: 10:41am
.
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by SaiNigeria: 10:42am
madridguy:
12 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by Pharaoh9(m): 11:27am
Fvcking fake
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by DPsalmist2(m): 11:31am
Nigerian Journalism at its finest. He was found with head injuries and his motorcycle skidded off the road, all signs point to a road accident but because his brother alleges he was murdered with no evidence backing his claims it is titled "Nigerian killed in India over Biafra" to get more clicks and views.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by DocHMD: 12:13pm
SaiNigeria:
Zombirudeens are one funny bunch.
7 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by EricIyke: 12:37pm
Yes, I've read about this story.
He said he wants Biafra to become a reality and gave wonderful reasons he wants Biafra, the anti-Biafra northerners killed him.
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by lilytender: 12:40pm
SaiNigeria:
Your head is the next to be used for rituals.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by romenna: 1:15pm
Are you a worker living in Lagos and have need for a Loan? LAPO Microfinance Bank has a special loan for working class. Very easy to Access, No Collateral is required, Very competitive interest rate; and Flexible repayment structure. For further enquiry; Call 08073828073
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by Keneking: 1:15pm
They have taken this campaign too far in India
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by OsuGanja(m): 1:16pm
Biafra?? India? I no even bother read the story..
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by SkenolProp(m): 1:16pm
Na wa o. #MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by seunjott: 1:16pm
Wasted life
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by modelmike7(m): 1:16pm
Nnamdi cownu will soon leave his pigs and run abroad soon.
Make una still dey mumu dey shout Biafra upandan.
The truth is I have never heard any reasonable igbo person saying they support Biafra, from businessmen and women to the popular musicians and footballers, only the troublemakers and miscreants shout and make trouble everywhere.
They will soon see what they are looking for.
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by byna: 1:16pm
Ui
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by blackbeau1(f): 1:16pm
Na wa oh. Ppl killing others over something that doesn't really add anything of value to their lives.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by boman2014: 1:17pm
this is getting out of hand
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by maxiuc(m): 1:17pm
Speechless
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by buffalowings: 1:17pm
Ok
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by EmekaBlue(m): 1:18pm
Anything/Everything bad that happens now around igbos is because of BIAFRA....Bloggers fvck u
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by PStacks(m): 1:18pm
BIAFRA killing people everyday.
their blood is on Nnamdi Kanu's hand
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by enimooko: 1:19pm
How is the story a repercussion over Biafra argument
Adenuga Moves To Take Over Nitel For $450m / My Candidature Will Bring Victory For Abia PDP – Dr Uche Ogah / London Police Denies Arrest Of Diezani Alison-madueke. - Reuters.
Viewing this topic: palamo(m), olumidejosh, Elyxir, onyiloyi(m), bamite(m), mjoezy(m), Neil0072009(m), dgbanj, mikecino(m), SirBrightoc(m), silvoice, MCzubby247(m), ozonetoy, Groovenaija360(m), enimooko, momonny, WorldChanger7, michael142(m), bullabong, uyaima, heavenmade(m), jafardambatta(m), Chikko, patola080(m), obajoey(m), Kutis2030(m), Sugarboi123(m), MacBCJ, Darlingbundu, skykenny(m), Danielmoore(m), Fuckadict(m), Alawe(m), Victar(m), geetom(m), daretodo(m), Ekhemini(m), kikake, ciouxox(m), josephobaro(m), malone5, egwue, ghost25, buchilino(m), Salym(m), emazy10(m), abuchilag, kcsider, number75(m), lordaustin(m), Obi1kenobi(m), WaleEkun, IZOSKY, Kayx, harykeh(f), hopey0007, gberra, Bridgetania(f), MDJ03, Kenneylee(m), Uzowee(m), BMZK, phrancys001(m), biodunid, georgeken, Chanchit, Stpetersburg(m), RANGO23(m), frankie2K(m), thelastmediator, ekojoe(m) and 96 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11