Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by wristbangle(m): 10:22am
An argument over the desirability of Biafra by some Nigerians in India has been blamed for the death of N. Chigozie, a 33-year-old who came to India with a student visa.

Indian police in Bengaluru are already probing the death.

The body of the Nigerian was found near the railway gate in Hennur, northeast Bengaluru, in the wee hours of Monday.

Chigozie, a resident of Hennur, was found with head injuries at 2 am; his motorcycle had skidded off the road.

While the body has been shifted to Ambedkar hospital for autopsy. Kothanur police, based on his brother’s statement have registered a murder case, reports the Times of India.

“It seems to be an accidental death. Preliminary evidence shows Chigozie, who was speeding on his bike, crashed into an iron railing and died of head injuries. He was not wearing a helmet. But his younger brother Nieskho claims he was murdered,” police said.

On Sunday evening, Chigozie, Nieskho and four other Nigerians partied at African Kitchen restaurant at Byrathi near Hennur.

“The six revellers quarrelled over sharing food and assaulted each other. Nieskho went to a nearby hospital to treat his injuries and Chigozie followed him on a bike. While returning from the hospital, Chigozie died,” police said.

But in another account given by BangaloreMirror, Chigozie’s brother, whose name was spelt as Nanso, claimed his brother was killed after an argument with other friends over Biafra.

Here is the report in the newspaper: A 33-year-old man from Nigeria was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Geddalahalli on Hennur Road in the early hours of Monday. The brother of the victim, identified as Chigozie, said he may have been murdered. Chigozie was found dead near the Railway bridge at Geddalahalli.

The victim, who came to India on a student visa, was doing some business in the city, according to police. The victim, along with his brother Nanso, is said to have partied with a group of friends at a house in Byrathi.

During the party, it is alleged that the brothers and their friends had an argument over a political development in their country. Police said both the brothers were allegedly beaten up.

Nonso, who had come in his car, drove to a nearby private hospital and is said to have taken treatment. Chigozie, who was returning home on his bike, was found dead near the railway bridge. “Nonso suspects that his brother could have been killed. However prima facie evidence suggests that the death could also be due to an accident. The victim could have skidded and fallen from the bike while riding home. It was raining heavily. But a murder case has been registered based on his brother’s complaint and investigations are on,” S Girish, DCP (North East) told BM.

The Kothanur police, investigating the case, said the group of friends who were partying were discussing the political turmoil back home over the formation of a separate state in Nigeria(Biafra)

The discussion led to assault and the brothers were badly beaten up.

http://punchng.com/nigerian-killed-in-india-over-biafra/

Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by madridguy(m): 10:27am
R.I.P
Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by SaiNigeria: 10:28am
Anything to deride the Biafran course....

Ogbomosho media no longer reports the ritual activities characterizing her region

25 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by DanseMacabre(m): 10:30am
Which kyn name be Nieskho

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by hatchy: 10:31am
They have taken this Biafra madness outside the shores of Nigeria just to display their stupidity,ignorance and arrogance.

Now someone have lost his life due to negligence;instead of addressing the issue of non usage of protective helmet while riding a motor bike,he wants to rope innocent Nigerians to the
death.

Ndi Ara!

17 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by Rxpetite(f): 10:31am
I have read this article twice and still don't understand how his death was linked to the argument about biafra.

28 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by Aonkuuse: 10:32am
toh, at 33 you are still arguing, and your brother too is arguing that you were killed by somebody when it is clear you had a accident. I blame KANU and ojunkwu for this. see how they have succeed in rendering your lives useless by poisoning your minds with they selfish interests.

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by madridguy(m): 10:33am
If the Ogbomosho people order you and your brothers to vacate their land you will running from ICC to Fifa.

SaiNigeria:
Anything to deride the Biafran course....

Ogbomosho media no longer reports the ritual activities characterizing her region

29 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by Tahra: 10:35am
Rip
Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by abouzaid: 10:38am
all these media attacks on Biafra won't work, on November 18, we would do it again.

15 Likes

Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by PehaKaso: 10:40am
cheesy
Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by Eastfield1: 10:41am
.
Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by SaiNigeria: 10:42am
madridguy:
If the Ogbomosho people order you and your brothers to vacate their land you will running from ICC to Fifa.

12 Likes

Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by Pharaoh9(m): 11:27am
Fvcking fake

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by DPsalmist2(m): 11:31am
Nigerian Journalism at its finest. He was found with head injuries and his motorcycle skidded off the road, all signs point to a road accident but because his brother alleges he was murdered with no evidence backing his claims it is titled "Nigerian killed in India over Biafra" to get more clicks and views.

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by DocHMD: 12:13pm
SaiNigeria:
Anything to deride the Biafran course....

Ogbomosho media no longer reports the ritual activities characterizing her region

Zombirudeens are one funny bunch. grin grin

7 Likes

Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by EricIyke: 12:37pm
Yes, I've read about this story.
He said he wants Biafra to become a reality and gave wonderful reasons he wants Biafra, the anti-Biafra northerners killed him.
Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by lilytender: 12:40pm
SaiNigeria:
Anything to deride the Biafran course....

Ogbomosho media no longer reports the ritual activities characterizing her region

Your head is the next to be used for rituals.

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by romenna: 1:15pm
Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by Keneking: 1:15pm
They have taken this campaign too far in India grin
Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by OsuGanja(m): 1:16pm
Biafra?? India? I no even bother read the story..
Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by SkenolProp(m): 1:16pm
Na wa o. #MY SIGNATURE #MY PROFILE
Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by seunjott: 1:16pm
Wasted life
Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by modelmike7(m): 1:16pm
Nnamdi cownu will soon leave his pigs and run abroad soon.

Make una still dey mumu dey shout Biafra upandan.

The truth is I have never heard any reasonable igbo person saying they support Biafra, from businessmen and women to the popular musicians and footballers, only the troublemakers and miscreants shout and make trouble everywhere.

They will soon see what they are looking for.
Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by byna: 1:16pm
Ui
Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by blackbeau1(f): 1:16pm
Na wa oh. Ppl killing others over something that doesn't really add anything of value to their lives.

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by boman2014: 1:17pm
this is getting out of hand
Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by maxiuc(m): 1:17pm
Speechless


cry cry cry
Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by buffalowings: 1:17pm
Ok
Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by EmekaBlue(m): 1:18pm
Anything/Everything bad that happens now around igbos is because of BIAFRA....Bloggers fvck u

4 Likes

Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by PStacks(m): 1:18pm
BIAFRA killing people everyday.

their blood is on Nnamdi Kanu's hand

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Killed In India Over Biafra by enimooko: 1:19pm
How is the story a repercussion over Biafra argument

(0) (1) (Reply)

