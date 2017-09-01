₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by Flexygist: 11:28am
A Tiwtter user's hot mom has gone viral after her son shared photos of her on twitter page to celebrate her on her birthday.
The 21 year old twitter user shared photos of her and wrote;
"Happy birthday to my beautiful mom"
More photos below...
Source: http://www.flexygistng.com/2017/09/man-set-twitter-on-fire-with-photos-of-his-hot-mama/
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by Oppypoppy: 11:37am
Yeah young mama. Like a friend of mine who got pregnant at 14 by one broda Taju for street then, she drop school born the pikin and after continue after a year. She works in d bank now her son is 25yrs now. If you see dem both you tink na her junior bro. The guy no dey call her mummy but "M.Y".
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by ozy4christ(f): 11:43am
Assuming d mum threw d boy away,hmm,just thinking
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by happybee: 11:49am
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by Teacher1776(m): 11:53am
So Twitter is now on fire? Is it the headquarters that is on fire? Thank God the fire never reach where my account dey. Fire Ko fire ni.
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by EmperorLee(m): 11:54am
Oppypoppy:
Oshe Story teller
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by Oppypoppy: 11:56am
EmperorLee:
Hehehehehe Ose jare!
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by Fadiga24(m): 12:04pm
Old lady wearing young people's clothes.
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by rheether(f): 12:09pm
I for say. This poo can never happen In Nigeria.
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by mofeoluwadassah: 12:25pm
where's the mother
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by ceejayx: 12:41pm
Just checked my Twitter account, no sign of smoke nor fire so which part of Twitter is burning?
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by Kayoski(m): 1:52pm
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by Kayoski(m): 1:53pm
Dude is proud of her
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by Neimar: 1:53pm
k
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by ElPadrino33: 1:53pm
Where is the father ?
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by MadManTalking: 1:53pm
.
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by Christane(m): 1:54pm
D mum b lyk olosho
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by osadhordy(m): 1:54pm
Woaw the woman is bleeping hot
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by modelmike7(m): 1:54pm
Ok hottest mom. More like his girlfriend.
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by blackbeau1(f): 1:55pm
Jesu! Cute mum.
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by Keneking: 1:55pm
Single mom
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by modelmike7(m): 1:55pm
Teacher1776:Hahahahaha
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by chijioke19979: 1:55pm
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by Greatmind23: 1:55pm
if my bobo catch these woman she go cold o
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by ITbomb(m): 1:56pm
I thought there will be fire and red hot oil everywhere
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by Preshochyx(m): 1:56pm
Y
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by modelmike7(m): 1:56pm
.
ElPadrino33:
He's on the picture frame, or better still...
He's on the table!!
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by Greatmind23: 1:58pm
foolish boss multiply 17*240,000 you get a corolla sport and some change to scatter Tina yansh so why advertising
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by Mariinee(f): 1:58pm
It's obvious on the face that she's old though.
|Re: Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter by romenna: 1:58pm
