Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Man Celebrates His Hot Mother's Birthday On Twitter (2065 Views)

Between Reno Omokri And A Lady On Twitter On Relationship Matters / Couple Rocks T-Shirts With Photos Of Partner's Face In Pre-Wedding Photos / OAP @Mayourspeaks's Opinion On Rape Sets Twitter On Fire (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)







The 21 year old twitter user shared photos of her and wrote;



"Happy birthday to my beautiful mom"



More photos below...



Source: A Tiwtter user's hot mom has gone viral after her son shared photos of her on twitter page to celebrate her on her birthday.The 21 year old twitter user shared photos of her and wrote;"Happy birthday to my beautiful mom"More photos below...Source: http://www.flexygistng.com/2017/09/man-set-twitter-on-fire-with-photos-of-his-hot-mama/

Yeah young mama. Like a friend of mine who got pregnant at 14 by one broda Taju for street then, she drop school born the pikin and after continue after a year. She works in d bank now her son is 25yrs now. If you see dem both you tink na her junior bro. The guy no dey call her mummy but "M.Y". 6 Likes

Assuming d mum threw d boy away,hmm,just thinking

So Twitter is now on fire? Is it the headquarters that is on fire? Thank God the fire never reach where my account dey. Fire Ko fire ni. 6 Likes

Oppypoppy:

Yeah young mama. Like a friend of mine who got pregnant at 14 by one broda Taju for street then, she drop school born the pikin and after continue after a year. She works in d bank now her son is 25yrs now. If you see dem both you tink na her junior bro. The guy no dey call her mummy but "M.Y".



Oshe Story teller Oshe Story teller 2 Likes 1 Share

EmperorLee:





Oshe Story teller



Hehehehehe Ose jare! Hehehehehe Ose jare!

Old lady wearing young people's clothes.

I for say. This poo can never happen In Nigeria.

where's the mother

Just checked my Twitter account, no sign of smoke nor fire so which part of Twitter is burning?

Dude is proud of her



Get paid for doing what you do for free (daily login , post topics and comments) here on nairaland



Earn minimum of 500naira daily

Check my signature

k

Where is the father ?

.

D mum b lyk olosho

Woaw the woman is bleeping hot

Ok hottest mom. More like his girlfriend.

Jesu! Cute mum.

Single mom

Teacher1776:

So Twitter is now on fire? Is it the headquarters that is on fire? Thank God the fire never reach where my account dey. Fire Ko fire ni. Hahahahaha Hahahahaha

make money call or whatsapp the number below

if my bobo catch these woman she go cold o

I thought there will be fire and red hot oil everywhere

Y

ElPadrino33:

Where is the father ?

He's on the picture frame, or better still...

He's on the table!! He's on the picture frame, or better still...He's on the table!!

chijioke19979:

make money call or whatsapp the number below foolish boss multiply 17*240,000 you get a corolla sport and some change to scatter Tina yansh so why advertising foolish boss multiply 17*240,000 you get a corolla sport and some change to scatter Tina yansh so why advertising

It's obvious on the face that she's old though.