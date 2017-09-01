₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 2:02pm
A man was savagely beaten after he was caught stealing CD plates in a trending footage posted online. The man who earlier denied stealing the CDs - was humiliated after the stolen items were discovered hidden in his underwear. Rather than let him go over the "minor" theft, the man who was smiling after being nabbed - was descended upon with series of hot slaps and even made to kneel down as his belongings were seized. See photos below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/man-savagely-beaten-hiding-stolen-cd-plates-underwear-photos.html
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 2:04pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by Davash222(m): 2:08pm
He's smiling
hehehehehehehe
4 Likes
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by OrestesDante: 2:09pm
I hope they are not Nollywood movies CDs. Else he has suffered in vain.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by baski92(m): 2:22pm
If na food him theif, we go say na hunger cause am but na cd him theif, i swear this man need may they flog am
9 Likes
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by Tolexander: 2:28pm
The pictures do not seem real!
2 Likes
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by lordkush: 2:30pm
see disgrace
damn
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by mexxmoney: 3:22pm
That's someone's father.
1 Like
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by Houseofglam7: 3:22pm
Lol
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by Doctorphil: 4:06pm
Hahahhaha
Check my signature
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by kittykollinxx(m): 4:06pm
what could be his reasons for stealing CDs? all these jagbajantins don tire me
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by vizkiz: 4:06pm
I hope it's some Mia khalifa movies. Cuz that is the only CD worth stealing in the whole world
2 Likes
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by emmanuelowenn: 4:07pm
nawa o
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by apesinola001(m): 4:07pm
I don't know what to type
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by ShyCypher(m): 4:07pm
I won't say anythin' but the semblance...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by apesinola001(m): 4:07pm
Serve him right
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by Elslim: 4:07pm
I'm sure his babalawo told him to just smile of them nab am, Hm hi disappear..
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by apesinola001(m): 4:08pm
ShyCypher:Get a life
6 Likes
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by Wristler: 4:09pm
The man must be suffering from an Obsessive compulsive disorder (Kleptomania I guess) He needs help not beating
1 Like
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by buffalowings: 4:09pm
M
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by TheVevo: 4:09pm
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by agbonkamen(f): 4:09pm
Why is he smiling now ontop d disgrace
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by iLickAnalFungus(m): 4:10pm
I got no worries
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by ten002: 4:10pm
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by KingOfThePay(m): 4:11pm
Person papa
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by agulion: 4:11pm
this Buhari self
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by Celestyn8213: 4:11pm
And them say recession don end
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by dayleke(m): 4:12pm
Pples still dey play CDs abi na d oda CDs as in rubber noni?
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by holatin(m): 4:12pm
he mistook compact disk (CD) as conndoom (CD)
|Re: Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) by lovebelovedk: 4:12pm
