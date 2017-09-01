Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Hides Stolen CDs In His Underwear (Photos) (12606 Views)

A man was savagely beaten after he was caught stealing CD plates in a trending footage posted online. The man who earlier denied stealing the CDs - was humiliated after the stolen items were discovered hidden in his underwear. Rather than let him go over the "minor" theft, the man who was smiling after being nabbed - was descended upon with series of hot slaps and even made to kneel down as his belongings were seized.

cc; lalasticlala





hehehehehehehe He's smilinghehehehehehehe 4 Likes







I hope they are not Nollywood movies CDs. Else he has suffered in vain. I hope they are not Nollywood movies CDs. Else he has suffered in vain. 21 Likes 1 Share

If na food him theif, we go say na hunger cause am but na cd him theif, i swear this man need may they flog am 9 Likes

The pictures do not seem real! 2 Likes

see disgrace





damn

That's someone's father. 1 Like

Lol

Hahahhaha







Check my signature

what could be his reasons for stealing CDs? all these jagbajantins don tire me

I hope it's some Mia khalifa movies. Cuz that is the only CD worth stealing in the whole world 2 Likes

nawa o

I don't know what to type

I won't say anythin' but the semblance... 3 Likes 1 Share

Serve him right

I'm sure his babalawo told him to just smile of them nab am, Hm hi disappear..

ShyCypher:

I won't say anythin' but the semblance... Get a life Get a life 6 Likes

The man must be suffering from an Obsessive compulsive disorder (Kleptomania I guess) He needs help not beating 1 Like

M





Free waec gce maths expo 2017 Lol

Why is he smiling now ontop d disgrace

I got no worries

Person papa

this Buhari self

And them say recession don end

Pples still dey play CDs abi na d oda CDs as in rubber noni?

he mistook compact disk (CD) as conndoom (CD)