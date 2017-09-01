₦airaland Forum

Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured

Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured

Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by tectonotimes: 4:45pm
Amaa Boss, Peace Anyiam-osigwe, Gushes Over Her India-based Daughter


The founder of Africa Movie Academy Awards, Mrs. Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, recently took to social media to profusely praise her India-based daughter, Nkechi Nwelue, who is a qualified nurse. According to the United Kingdom-trained lawyer, her daughter is protective of her, adding that she had to travel all the way from India to Nigeria to be with her when she needed her most.

In her own words: “Please in case you do not know, this is my daughter, Nkechi Nwelue. She is a qualified nurse in India she is fiercely protective of me, and I love her die. Nkechi left everything she was doing when I needed her and nursed me. Again when I lost my brother, she left India and came back home to stay with me.”

The scion of the great Anyiam-Osigwe family also extolled her daughter’s excellent culinary skills. “She can cook clean and has a heart of Gold. She always sends her one line messages, just Nnemo how are you? Darling Nkechi, I miss you plenty and want you home for a little while. May your CHI be with you! So Dike Philip Chijioke, now you know I have beautiful daughters!!!! She normally doesn't dress like this. Oh this is pretty special,” she wrote.

3 Likes

Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by tectonotimes: 5:32pm
Folks, is she not charming and alluring?
Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by tectonotimes: 5:47pm
Africans, praise this brilliant and exceedingly beautiful lady.

1 Like

Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Felixalex(m): 7:56pm
She's fine but..... Chai, d girl straight pass my girlfriend...

No lesbian fit harrass her because she's conspicuously straight cheesy

1 Like

Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Donjazzy12(m): 7:56pm
tectonotimes:


Source: http://www.tectono-business.com/2017/09/amaa-boss-peace-anyiam-osigwe-gushes_69.html
See her leg chain. You know the rest.
Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by rayobaba(m): 7:56pm
U gat to appreciate what you have.
Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Oyindidi(f): 7:56pm
Her mother don praise her enough

3 Likes

Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Temilayhor(m): 7:56pm
Naija made is the best jere...swerve
Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Piiko(m): 7:56pm
Beauty and brains
Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by maryjan8(f): 7:56pm
Nice job
Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by banio: 7:57pm
Like Mumsy always
Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by coolebux(m): 7:57pm
Invite Flavour to sing praises to her, that's his job not mine.
Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Felixalex(m): 7:58pm
tectonotimes:
Africans, praise this brilliant and exceedingly beautiful lady.


Na by force? grin grin

1 Like

Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Oyindidi(f): 7:58pm
Felixalex:



Na by force? grin grin
I tire

2 Likes

Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Olivers2J(f): 7:59pm
Advertisement, i see she needs a grand child. God don hear ur prayers ma, she go marry soon nah better pikin she be plus a good job


Guys start applying all way nah way Nkechi must marry this year #sharpmama

2 Likes

Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Naziridamos: 7:59pm
Nice
Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by HarkymTheOracle(m): 7:59pm
Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by dpete1(f): 8:00pm
to be honest,she is beautiful
Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Prefola: 8:00pm
.
Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Flexherbal(m): 8:03pm
Cool!
Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by emmyid(m): 8:03pm
Madam your daughter is protective of you abi? Fine!
All those times she travelled from India to Nigeria who gave her tp? Me that my Papa won't even give me tp to come and see him during holidays, him go ask me wetin I want come do for house.

Chai! God help our poor parents and their Gbako mentality.
Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Hipsofagoddess: 8:03pm
All the sweet things her mum said about her enhanced her looks.

1 Like

Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Limitless72(m): 8:04pm
tectonotimes:
Folks, is she not charming and alluring?


Yeah bro..

I mean what more can I say..!
Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Gscales2017(m): 8:04pm
first to comment gscales

Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by enemyofprogress: 8:04pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by oshe11(m): 8:05pm
wat lubbish


wat does she av in common wit buhari
Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by momodub: 8:05pm
Seen
Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by nwachinaemelu85: 8:09pm
not my spec, see as she straight like ruler, no waist, no boobs, no nyash grin SMH
Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Thobiy(m): 8:18pm
tectonotimes:
Folks, is she not charming and alluring?
Is she searching for husband?
Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by takenadoh: 8:43pm
Lol see Mumsy dem using style to advertise the daughter, she must be pushing 30!! LOL

(0) (Reply)

