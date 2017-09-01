₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by tectonotimes: 4:45pm
Amaa Boss, Peace Anyiam-osigwe, Gushes Over Her India-based Daughter
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by tectonotimes: 5:32pm
Folks, is she not charming and alluring?
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by tectonotimes: 5:47pm
Africans, praise this brilliant and exceedingly beautiful lady.
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Felixalex(m): 7:56pm
She's fine but..... Chai, d girl straight pass my girlfriend...
No lesbian fit harrass her because she's conspicuously straight
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Donjazzy12(m): 7:56pm
tectonotimes:See her leg chain. You know the rest.
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by rayobaba(m): 7:56pm
U gat to appreciate what you have.
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Oyindidi(f): 7:56pm
Her mother don praise her enough
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Temilayhor(m): 7:56pm
Naija made is the best jere...swerve
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Piiko(m): 7:56pm
Beauty and brains
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by maryjan8(f): 7:56pm
Nice job
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by banio: 7:57pm
Like Mumsy always
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by coolebux(m): 7:57pm
Invite Flavour to sing praises to her, that's his job not mine.
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Felixalex(m): 7:58pm
tectonotimes:
Na by force?
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Oyindidi(f): 7:58pm
Felixalex:I tire
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Olivers2J(f): 7:59pm
Advertisement, i see she needs a grand child. God don hear ur prayers ma, she go marry soon nah better pikin she be plus a good job
Guys start applying all way nah way Nkechi must marry this year #sharpmama
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Naziridamos: 7:59pm
Nice
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by HarkymTheOracle(m): 7:59pm
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by dpete1(f): 8:00pm
to be honest,she is beautiful
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Prefola: 8:00pm
.
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Flexherbal(m): 8:03pm
Cool!
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by emmyid(m): 8:03pm
Madam your daughter is protective of you abi? Fine!
All those times she travelled from India to Nigeria who gave her tp? Me that my Papa won't even give me tp to come and see him during holidays, him go ask me wetin I want come do for house.
Chai! God help our poor parents and their Gbako mentality.
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Hipsofagoddess: 8:03pm
All the sweet things her mum said about her enhanced her looks.
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Limitless72(m): 8:04pm
tectonotimes:
Yeah bro..
I mean what more can I say..!
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Gscales2017(m): 8:04pm
first to comment gscales
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by enemyofprogress: 8:04pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by oshe11(m): 8:05pm
wat lubbish
wat does she av in common wit buhari
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by momodub: 8:05pm
Seen
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by nwachinaemelu85: 8:09pm
not my spec, see as she straight like ruler, no waist, no boobs, no nyash SMH
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by Thobiy(m): 8:18pm
tectonotimes:Is she searching for husband?
|Re: Peace Anyiam-osigwe's Daughter, Nkechi Nwelue Pictured by takenadoh: 8:43pm
Lol see Mumsy dem using style to advertise the daughter, she must be pushing 30!! LOL
