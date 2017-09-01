Amaa Boss, Peace Anyiam-osigwe, Gushes Over Her India-based Daughter





The founder of Africa Movie Academy Awards, Mrs. Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, recently took to social media to profusely praise her India-based daughter, Nkechi Nwelue, who is a qualified nurse. According to the United Kingdom-trained lawyer, her daughter is protective of her, adding that she had to travel all the way from India to Nigeria to be with her when she needed her most.



In her own words: “Please in case you do not know, this is my daughter, Nkechi Nwelue. She is a qualified nurse in India she is fiercely protective of me, and I love her die. Nkechi left everything she was doing when I needed her and nursed me. Again when I lost my brother, she left India and came back home to stay with me.”



The scion of the great Anyiam-Osigwe family also extolled her daughter’s excellent culinary skills. “She can cook clean and has a heart of Gold. She always sends her one line messages, just Nnemo how are you? Darling Nkechi, I miss you plenty and want you home for a little while. May your CHI be with you! So Dike Philip Chijioke, now you know I have beautiful daughters!!!! She normally doesn't dress like this. Oh this is pretty special,” she wrote.



Source: Source: http://www.tectono-business.com/2017/09/amaa-boss-peace-anyiam-osigwe-gushes_69.html 3 Likes