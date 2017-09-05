₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by IamDaniella: 5:50pm
Nollywood Actor Wilson Joshua blast Odera for releasing the viral video of late nollywood actor Boss man
"And Odera was busy making a Video of Boss mans lifeless body and even released it, and now it's trending online, it's a pity and a shameful thing that we blacks mismanage/misuse social media and electronic gadgets, who would feel happy if his lifeless body is paraded on social media, in less than 1day over 10million people have viewed boss man's body in the car, do you know the emotional , traumatic condition or state his friends, family , Fans and loved ones are in?
Even had to show his face, as what? For what? , When you should be mourning your friend that just died you had time to make a video, to prove he is dead or what?
Quote me anywhere it's wrong for Odera to have made that video and worse for him to have realised it.
RIP Boss."
Watch the video in earlier thread if you missed it.
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by MrBrownJay1(m): 6:04pm
this is the sad state of social media and its BS.... if there is an accident today, people will 1st get their phone out before helping someone... a house is on fire, same shiiit... its the new trend these days!
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by ayxmania: 8:48pm
It doesn't make sense really. We should respect the dead.
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by Anjepo: 8:49pm
Sorry, I don't understand your point.
Are you trying to say he's wrong to announce the death or wrong to show his face while announcing the death?
I am not understanding
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by Lothario(m): 8:49pm
I've said it so many times social media is just too sophisticated for some people this is an example
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by noble71(m): 8:49pm
that was very bad of Odera to video the dead. Sense fall on you Odera.
R. I. P BossMan.
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by Sapiosexuality(m): 8:49pm
He mentioned blacks? Blacks? Isn't that line just stupid? What has social media stupidity got to do with black skin?
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by 9jvirgin(m): 8:49pm
That was one of the most bizarre things I have ever seen. The internet is a curse to Nigeria; the stuffs I see makes me wonder and question the meaning of madness.
How can you do that to a human being?
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by millionboi(m): 8:50pm
E con b lik say na him kill m
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by Sampalo: 8:50pm
Sad
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by naijaboy756: 8:51pm
Making a video of it may not be bad for record purposes...
Posting it on social media maybe the issue
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by jy2kbeyond(m): 8:51pm
We've seen where an accident survivor with blood gushing all over his body, took a selfie and captioned it ACCIDENT IS BAE
We will see worse
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by ifegadinma: 8:51pm
It just shows the level of love and respect he had for his dead Friend. He wasn't even in shock, really sad!
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by Odianose13(m): 8:51pm
I actually was shocked by such immatured act. You should be in a sober state over the death of a friend. Instead you were realising the shirtless and lifeless video of his body. That's so not fair of Odera really. Odera actually was silly doing that.
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by meelerh(f): 8:51pm
Rip
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by Eke40seven(m): 8:52pm
Good criticism.
Nigerians are barbaric with no respect for the dead. The fact that the mods even show these graphic pictures on Nairaland shows how uncivilized we are.
1. When the terrorist incident happened in Nice, France, did you see any dead body of the victims?
2. 9/11 in US!
3. Barcelona attacks?
4. London bombing, UK?
5. Berlin attack in Germany?
6. Munich attack, Germany?
People do not understand the trauma that comes with such pictures, especially for the families. They do not understand that this is the ultimate disrespect for the dead. The dead will like to be remembered with their best pictures while they are alive and not in a bloody mess and their Unclad lifeless body.
And people will type RIP under those pictures like zombies.
And instead of the mod to take the pic down, he reposted it again in a thread criticising the action. Pathetic!
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by Criis(m): 8:52pm
Sapiosexuality:
Early today, a story broke of a popular white artist who took pictures of workers on a queue and posted on IG to shame them.
She never expected the backlash she received and was forced to delete Her IG account.
Whites do dumb things on the Internet too
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by goldenceo1: 8:53pm
I won't forgive that friend from death who will record/snap and upload my dead pics or video...
I go slap that friend from death...
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by DesChyko(m): 8:54pm
Sad
Knew him from Achikolo video.
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by Kaybaba5(m): 8:54pm
See death is inevitable
Everybody must die...
The person that is posting somebody death on media and u complaining, all of us are dead body....
Mtchew....
Ki Oluwa fi iku rere pa kowa wa.......
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by Unbreakable007: 8:55pm
Oboy see breast Abi na chest,him coffin go big eeh
Make I no 4gt (R.I.P)
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by djeezy(m): 8:55pm
Dead men tell no tales.
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by ipobarecriminals: 8:55pm
he should kip qwaryet and act deaf/dumb
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by jiinxed: 8:55pm
This boy that has kept failing all his optometry exams in imsu.
Trying to seek relevance. C'mon get out of here.
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by Nma27(f): 8:56pm
Many people have been consumed by social media. Too many social media zombies around.
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by subtlemee(f): 8:56pm
I can't still believe he's dead so many people wouldn't have believed either without thee video,I guess since it's not graphic that's why he shared it
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by Keneking: 8:58pm
Buhari sef
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by Chascop: 8:58pm
Unbreakable007:
Freedom of speech is nice but to some extent..
is this what your brain could think of?
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by Chascop: 8:59pm
some persons that didn't even read the story will still type rubbish
|Re: Wilson Joshua Blasts Odera Nwobu For Releasing Video Of Dead Okwy Chukwujekwu by nwachinaemelu85: 9:00pm
I agree, it's totally wrong for him to shoot that video, i condemned it totally when i watched the video today, his friend died and he get the mind to be recording his dead body, that showed he felt no pain about the death, it's too bad
