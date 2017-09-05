₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,872,726 members, 3,770,921 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 September 2017 at 08:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) (10339 Views)
Soldiers Take Over Isigate In Umuahia Following Clash With IPOB Members. Photos / IPOB Clashes With Soldiers At Isigate, Umuahia... Happening Now / Nnamdi Kanu Chased Away From Nri Palace Of Anambra Monarch (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by aminulive: 6:12pm
A group of IPOB members were tear-gassed and chased out from a police station in Abia state after staging a protest against the police for arresting their colleagues.
PoliticsNGR learned that earlier today, some IPOB members had gone to see and give food to some of their colleagues detained by the police at the Nigeria Police State criminal intelligence and investigation Department (SCIID) Umuahia-Abia State when trouble started.
The IPOB members allegedly started protesting against the police for joining the army to arrest their members in Monday's fracas at Isi-gate, Umuahia.
Below is a video obtained from the scene;
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/05/isi-gate-ipob-protesters-teargassed-police-station-abia-video/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nndIjdaxpKw
2 Shares
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by kingxsamz(m): 6:30pm
chai
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by papaejima1: 6:33pm
Ok
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by ITbomb(m): 7:03pm
Thank gods say dem no collect your camera
But see as one man pursue hundreds of IPOB protesters out of the station
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by tunjijones(m): 7:06pm
Why were they arrested in the first place? Is it by force for Biafra to remain in Nigeria?
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 7:06pm
Okay
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by IPOBrep: 7:07pm
animals kingdom .
Nigeria , a country for the rich and well to do.
Directors younger brother was at that same station at the time of this recording but non of the officers could touch or push him. the stupid officers are bullying the state youths not minding that their faces and identity could be ascertained in a matter of time.
someday, we might cease to be a peaceful group, we are waiting for director to realize that you don't play diplomatic card with animals.
6 Likes
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by iLoveConductor: 7:08pm
Zoo police are just regular animals in the zoo.
In the end, Biafra shall come.
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by Sleyanya1(m): 7:08pm
Lolzzz
Just One Simple Question "Was Nnamdi Kanu among the protesters" ?
35 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by Ezigbonmadu: 7:08pm
aminulive:
Summary: And the cowards ran with tails inbetween their legs. With just one gunshot in the air and a canister of teargas they scampered for safety. Is that how to fight for freedom? It reminds me of one marathon runner like that who sprinted from Potor to Abidjan disguised as a woman.
When next they start chest-beating, I'll remind them of today. Cowards.
44 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by 9jvirgin(m): 7:08pm
These guys don't have an idea of the massacre that awaits them. So many souls will be lost and nothing will happen.
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by Lusola15: 7:09pm
Hmm I want say a prayer
One day very soon the igbo's wishes will come through, they will have a country of their own, governed by their own. IJN
8 Likes
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by ZombieTAMER: 7:09pm
but one thing is certain
We must continue .
11 Likes
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by bakila: 7:10pm
Sleyanya1:
Ezigbonmadu:
iLoveConductor:
Oluwaseyi00:
tunjijones:
kingxsamz:Thou have wasted thine time, moments has already recorded first to comment.
2 Likes
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by harrycoko: 7:10pm
I officially disown IPOB long live the Federal Republic Of Nigeria.
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by victorjam(m): 7:10pm
Blood must have blood, go ipob
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by Odioko1(m): 7:11pm
Like play this IPOB matter is getting serious. May God help Nigeria. Because hmmmmm
3 Likes
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by maryjan8(f): 7:11pm
This is serious
2 Likes
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by TheCabal: 7:11pm
we'll see who really believes in Biafra... when the guns go bang .. bang
The rhetoric in the coming days .. "they are killing
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by jaymejate(m): 7:11pm
this ipob stuffs never die?
1 Like
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by 9jvirgin(m): 7:11pm
harrycoko:
Good one there bro.
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by Moloso(m): 7:11pm
hahahah.....see as dem the run....dis wan no be soja self
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by jobaltol: 7:11pm
I thought Sir Kanu said that no ipob member should apply for bail from a zoogerian....what were they going to do at the station...smh
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by cr7rooney10(m): 7:12pm
Kanu wanna suffer his people
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by donguy22(m): 7:12pm
NP continue, the day reconning is coming
2 Likes
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by Lothario(m): 7:12pm
This only happens in a banana Republic
3 Likes
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by NNAMDlKANU(m): 7:13pm
Coward police .. They ignored kanus brother and was busy chasing the crowd...
4 Likes
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by oneeast: 7:13pm
Nnamdi Kanu is making sense now, let him keep the Ipob activities within his state. Let him use his state to set example he wants us to emulate.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by oshe11(m): 7:15pm
This IPOBs are getting foolish oooo
Why heat up the polity
THEY BETTER WAIT TILL I PASS OUT OF SERVICE IN PEACE OOOOO
COS THESE HAUSAS CNT DIFFERENTIATE IPOBS FROM A NIGER DELTAN OOOO....
BTW.....
DOES ANYONE HAVE AN IDEA ABOUT THE DATE OF POP FOR BATCH B STREAM 1
1 Like
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by okerekeikpo: 7:15pm
Injustice of the highest order but we will not give up on this struggle
2 Likes
|Re: Isigate: IPOB Protesters Chased Away From Police Station In Umuahia (Video) by TeamSimple(m): 7:17pm
Lol
National Assembly Moves To Amend CBN Act / Chris Okotie (Fresh Party) For President In 2007? / Some Top Security Officers Are Boko Haram Members - Uwazurike
Viewing this topic: zoeshalom(m), potent5(m), henryhemon(m), perez100, Tripleoluwa(m), KingsSon, Gurumaharaji(m), Ericz, frankihima, OasisT, praiseisgood, SirHouloo(m), Sleyanya1(m), mekanaky, ebonge1, Michaeljoshua(m), KingsArome(m), Onyeedum(m), OdaNobunaga(m), UGWENNA, SheikShola4rill, sirugos(m), kelewu359(m), Ogbeniaustin(m), Humbleprick, emy120, Lucky1981, gunwa, rydow(m), adamx23(m), Electricdanger, Ugo50, Musaf(m), kaydon01(m), robo16(m), mushere, Wiseandtrue(f), Pharmben, Jolar101(m), wabkhal, FromZeroToHero(m), nofij(m), zionic(m), muffyt05, positivetaught, Wis1(m), playboy99(m), SIRTee15, Jayhansdboss, Oju4190, udeanaruagu, moscobally and 80 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12