PoliticsNGR learned that earlier today, some IPOB members had gone to see and give food to some of their colleagues detained by the police at the Nigeria Police State criminal intelligence and investigation Department (SCIID) Umuahia-Abia State when trouble started.



The IPOB members allegedly started protesting against the police for joining the army to arrest their members in Monday's fracas at Isi-gate, Umuahia.



Below is a video obtained from the scene;

http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/05/isi-gate-ipob-protesters-teargassed-police-station-abia-video/





Why were they arrested in the first place? Is it by force for Biafra to remain in Nigeria? 21 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria , a country for the rich and well to do.



Directors younger brother was at that same station at the time of this recording but non of the officers could touch or push him. the stupid officers are bullying the state youths not minding that their faces and identity could be ascertained in a matter of time.



someday, we might cease to be a peaceful group, we are waiting for director to realize that you don't play diplomatic card with animals. 6 Likes

Zoo police are just regular animals in the zoo.



In the end, Biafra shall come. 34 Likes 1 Share





Just One Simple Question "Was Nnamdi Kanu among the protesters" ? Lolzzz 35 Likes 4 Shares

A group of IPOB members were tear-gassed and chased out from a police station in Abia state after staging a protest against the police for arresting their colleagues.



Summary: And the cowards ran with tails inbetween their legs. With just one gunshot in the air and a canister of teargas they scampered for safety. Is that how to fight for freedom? It reminds me of one marathon runner like that who sprinted from Potor to Abidjan disguised as a woman.

When next they start chest-beating, I'll remind them of today. Cowards. : And the cowards ran with tails inbetween their legs. With just one gunshot in the air and a canister of teargas they scampered for safety. Is that how to fight for freedom? It reminds me of one marathon runner like that who sprinted from Potor to Abidjan disguised as a woman.When next they start chest-beating, I'll remind them of today. Cowards. 44 Likes 4 Shares

These guys don't have an idea of the massacre that awaits them. So many souls will be lost and nothing will happen. 19 Likes 3 Shares

One day very soon the igbo's wishes will come through, they will have a country of their own, governed by their own. IJN 8 Likes











We must continue . but one thing is certainWe must continue 11 Likes

long live the Federal Republic Of Nigeria. I officially disown IPOBlong live the Federal Republic Of Nigeria. 26 Likes 2 Shares

Blood must have blood, go ipob

Like play this IPOB matter is getting serious. May God help Nigeria. Because hmmmmm 3 Likes

This is serious 2 Likes

we'll see who really believes in Biafra... when the guns go bang .. bang



The rhetoric in the coming days .. "they are killing Biafran Nigerian citizens" 4 Likes 2 Shares

this ipob stuffs never die? 1 Like

I officially disown IPOB long live the Federal Republic Of Nigeria.

Good one there bro. Good one there bro. 12 Likes 3 Shares

hahahah.....see as dem the run....dis wan no be soja self 8 Likes 2 Shares

I thought Sir Kanu said that no ipob member should apply for bail from a zoogerian....what were they going to do at the station...smh 7 Likes 2 Shares

Kanu wanna suffer his people 7 Likes 2 Shares

NP continue, the day reconning is coming 2 Likes

This only happens in a banana Republic 3 Likes

Coward police .. They ignored kanus brother and was busy chasing the crowd... 4 Likes

Nnamdi Kanu is making sense now, let him keep the Ipob activities within his state. Let him use his state to set example he wants us to emulate. 7 Likes 1 Share





Injustice of the highest order but we will not give up on this struggle 2 Likes