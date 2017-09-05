₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,872,726 members, 3,770,920 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 September 2017 at 08:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) (7636 Views)
Volvo To Go All Electric With New Models From 2019 / Aston Martin Is Building Its First All-electric Car / Mirrorless Cars Are Coming — Here’s Why That Matters (1) (2) (3) (4)
|The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by autojosh: 6:22pm
The 2019 Aston Martin DBX design works has been completed and its production is indeed amazing.
According to some unconfirmed reports the car mirror will be replaced with cameras like that of the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar.
The company chief executive, Andy Palmer says that the finished vehicle contains many of the key design elements of the concept but unlike its concept, the Aston Martin DBX has four doors rather than two.
“There are aspects of the car that have changed dramatically — perhaps none more so than the fact that it is now a four-door — and, on a comparison basis, you will be able to pick out many details that have been modified. But in terms of the pure lines and the fundamental core principles of the car, you’ll recognise them,” he said.
The DBX is said to be launched in 2019 and it will be initially sold with both the company’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with 503 hp and 513 lb-ft of torque and the range-topping twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 with 600 hp and 516 lb-ft.
Amazing right?. Tell us in the comment section.
And don’t forget to like and share.
https://autojosh.com/2019-aston-martin-dbx-design-completed-mirrorless-photos/
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by smartty68(m): 6:23pm
Ahhhhhh! See motor-caaaaarrrrr .
Lovely concept
Wow interior/exterior
Impressive
Innovative
I need to leave this kantry
God bless the Whites
4 Likes
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by autojosh: 6:23pm
.
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by Felixalex(m): 8:06pm
Posts like this makes some people
A.. Work harder to be able to see things like this and not worry because we can afford them but it's not our priority...
B.. Want to go into crime just to be able to acquire things like this....
I hope we all fall in category A
2 Likes
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by Addicted2Women: 8:06pm
Mirrorless ??
1 Like
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by Pebcak: 8:07pm
car that you can not drive with one mind in Nigeria, without fear from crazy drivers, bikes and danfo drivers that will be so quick to beg and probably end up insulting you
#let me come and be going
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by soberdrunk(m): 8:08pm
This technology is too much for me, am old school and prefer my side mirrors
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 8:08pm
Kkk
1 Like
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by bestspoke: 8:09pm
This car fit fly?
1 Like
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by iLickAnalFungus(m): 8:09pm
God punish poverty
1 Like
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:09pm
Beautiful !
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by wins18(m): 8:09pm
with the way autojosh has been uploading exotic cars upandan, I pray make no body go commit crime for here in other to buy car oo.
My hand no dey oo
If you can't afford it now, don't worry your pikin go afford am 2moro.
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 8:09pm
Poverty na Bastard!!
Listen to my freestyle @ https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/24670
Also listen to my song dedicated to all Nigerian rappers at https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/233002
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by jungleflick(m): 8:09pm
thank God we are out of recession... we will buy our own ni.
2 Likes
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by Freiden(m): 8:09pm
Make I go dey hustle against 2019
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by whatmoreng: 8:09pm
Oghene-me!! . This design is amazing. This is not a car, this is a dream!!! Sleekness, inovation and class
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by Rowlandjude(m): 8:10pm
Money yarn man.
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by infohenry(m): 8:10pm
Wow, this is classic.
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by tyson99(m): 8:10pm
And some Nigerians would av already placed their orders
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by dowjones(m): 8:10pm
Aston martin is so under-rated.
The Vanquish looks like something from a sci fi comic book.
All their designs are futuristic.
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by thoollz: 8:10pm
Lovely
See advancement. Our roads are not road worthy yet they want us to produce road worthiness, these people are just bringing and developing new things and we're just consuming.
1 Like
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by Dandeedadrunk(m): 8:10pm
I don't like this model...too cheap
2020 design would be ok for me.
I can't be driving this cheap car... I'm a big boy
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by mejai(m): 8:10pm
stealth mode
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by SenorFax(m): 8:11pm
Waiting in HD
1 Like
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by wasulaiman(m): 8:11pm
I will get one
1 Like
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by seunny4lif(m): 8:11pm
I already order mine
but later canceled it becos i cant write it here jooooor
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by Gscales2017(m): 8:11pm
iam gscales
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by Deseo(f): 8:11pm
Nice.
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by deepwater(f): 8:12pm
Looking at this, I foresee a steering wheel less car soon, just like the ships, the wheels have been replaced with buttons, joysticks and levers
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by enemyofprogress: 8:12pm
Waiting for its tokunbo
1 Like
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by correctguy0900: 8:12pm
Wen am yet to buy my dream car of 2004 model.
1 Like
|Re: The 2019 Aston Martin DBX Design Has Been Completed And It’s Mirrorless (photos) by Jiang(m): 8:13pm
Allah ka bamu kudi mu fuce takaicin duniya. Amin
Mazda 626(1998) Gulps Fuel, ABS,TCS OFF,AIRBAG Light All Showing On The Dash Boa / Help Lexus Gx460 Dvd Player Not Showing / Car Registration In Lagos And Abuja
Viewing this topic: horlarmelehqan(m), sotall(m), omoabike, mohziz1(m), Jezyfreezman(m), dgagar(m), bronx07, nothingmega122(m), segun22(m), okusflick, AONO, tspun(m), Bills2307(m), Jackeeh(m), temmytopsy1(f), miltonchux(m), gbemmy100, iamnicer, ghide007(m), omolobaojo(m), Ucheosefoh(m), Billy23(m), cicidasilva(m), Babgee01(m), tundeotunba(m), Dagaya(m), bodeskii, Coraje(m), Ashraf123(f), Unionised(m), cooleo(m), Fabolousibk1(m), djakinwande(m), Omonda(m), puyol005(m), gaffig, gentl01, Zector(m), blackfase(m), softtouch01, davidcolecole, fashionale(m), Kenneylee(m), techJ, RotrEmmanuel, nunougo, strix(m), samomeh(m), MrRitchie, davosky3, MikeDanReal, guruvick(m), Princedapace(m), Danelo(m), ojomamah, eteebanky, bullstriker, Gigateem(m), braine, babydoc, ndat(m), RotrMezie, jaxxy(m), Patrickker(m), Michaellegend(m), Daviddson(m), davidflo(m), dheilaw1, Mayflowa(m), valacious(m), sesaan(m), talk2flash(m), SGN(m), Temilayhor(m), pagekollection2, 9hmo(m), Brozo1, gurunlocker, lekhane(m), greatdeal1408(m), Engrobiorah(m), femoree2(m), Mpanyi, ipobarecriminals, princeadams11, Onorie(f), holarmedey40, Goldenboy01(m), wasmilebags, Maxy001, niyifour(m), eddy42, Orosotare(m), akon5002(m), Annabelkelvin(f), PWEETYWIZZY(f), shaunfab, Kokomulo222, Frankdamaxx(m), Keketu(m), slimblinks, DrizzleMikkie(m), Healthwellness0(m), emmcrown(m), naijatoonz, Royalprestidge(m), NaijaOrNothing, kpumpey, Gabcy, Freeman50(m), Matthew4sure(m), orijintv(m), elmas(m), musawisdom(m), Donphilly(m) and 153 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13