|Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by GidiParrot: 7:09pm
By Lasgidi Online
Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom yesterday ordered the immediate repair of collapsed Makurdi-Lafia-Abuja road, We are pleased to inform you that work has already started on the road as confirmed by the Commissioner for Works, Transport and Energy, Hon. Emmanuel Manger.
The portion of the road collapsed due to heavy rainfall and the recent flooding.
See more photos below...
http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/09/benue-state-government-begins-work-on.html
lalasticlala
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by GidiParrot: 7:09pm
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by cr7rooney10(m): 9:26pm
Unfinished contract
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by ufuosman(m): 9:27pm
No time
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by DaddyGngeess(m): 9:27pm
Very good
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by iamtardey: 9:27pm
we don hia
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by hizaya61(m): 9:28pm
ok
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by shervydman(m): 9:28pm
how can an expressway be like this in d first place?.....seems it hasn't been touched since 1914. SMH.
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by Elnino4ladies: 9:28pm
At last! Thunder will definitely strike Gov ortom sha
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by zulex880: 9:28pm
Wow I love this
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by HMZi(m): 9:28pm
Braging rights for Ortom 2019 Calender.......dumba55
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by murphyibiam15(m): 9:29pm
benue seems cursed.
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by maryjan8(f): 9:29pm
Good
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by Opakan2: 9:30pm
Ok
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by smithsydny(m): 9:30pm
U can imagine how many other place need help.
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by Aldebaran(m): 9:31pm
i hope their intention is not to fill and patch the road.it will only take a light rain before it collapses again.
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by SeniorZato(m): 9:31pm
Sai baba Buhari
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by lukman: 9:31pm
No time
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by AntiIPOB: 9:32pm
murphyibiam15:I do not agree with you,for that is not interstate road is a federal road.
Go sleep abeg.
Okeeeeeeee,Benue state just like delta state is blessed,cursed with bad leaders.
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by AntiIPOB: 9:33pm
murphyibiam15:I do not agree with you,for that is not interstate road is a federal road.
Go sleep abeg.
Okeeeeeeee,Benue state just like delta state is blessed,sorry,cursed with bad leaders.
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by looseweight: 9:33pm
good
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by bennymark: 9:34pm
So this governor can be reasonable, abi na FG dey run this project??
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by Metrobaba(m): 9:36pm
Nice Move
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by Abubakarsiddeeq(m): 9:37pm
Smoke
Only a military minded person will understand what I mean
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by Thobiy(m): 9:44pm
Nice move
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by rozayx5(m): 9:49pm
shows you politicians purposely keep quiet for people to suffer
cause they can solve problems if theya re serious
..
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by Whoeppme(m): 9:49pm
Work is already going on the collapsed makurdi bridge but eleme bridge for port Harcourt never allow greedy politicians repair ....its like this our Government have different factions oooo
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by thundafire: 9:54pm
The road thickness is too thin
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by Anjepo: 9:57pm
Since water passes underneath the road, what it needs is a bridge not patch-patch.
However, I commend the rapid response of the governor
|Re: Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) by mechanics(m): 10:04pm
Good.
