Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) (9627 Views)

Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos / At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge / Work Begins On $50m Modular Refinery In Akwa Ibom (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom yesterday ordered the immediate repair of collapsed Makurdi-Lafia-Abuja road, We are pleased to inform you that work has already started on the road as confirmed by the Commissioner for Works, Transport and Energy, Hon. Emmanuel Manger.



The portion of the road collapsed due to heavy rainfall and the recent flooding.



See more photos below...













http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/09/benue-state-government-begins-work-on.html



lalasticlala By Lasgidi OnlineBenue state governor, Samuel Ortom yesterday ordered the immediate repair of collapsed Makurdi-Lafia-Abuja road, We are pleased to inform you that work has already started on the road as confirmed by the Commissioner for Works, Transport and Energy, Hon. Emmanuel Manger.The portion of the road collapsed due to heavy rainfall and the recent flooding.See more photos below...lalasticlala

See more photos here: http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/09/benue-state-government-begins-work-on.html

Unfinished contract

No time

Very good 5 Likes

we don hia

ok

how can an expressway be like this in d first place?.....seems it hasn't been touched since 1914. SMH. 9 Likes 1 Share

At last! Thunder will definitely strike Gov ortom sha 1 Like

Wow I love this

Braging rights for Ortom 2019 Calender.......dumba55 1 Like

benue seems cursed. 1 Like

Good

Ok

U can imagine how many other place need help.

i hope their intention is not to fill and patch the road.it will only take a light rain before it collapses again. 2 Likes

Sai baba Buhari 1 Like

No time

murphyibiam15:

benue seems cursed. I do not agree with you,for that is not interstate road is a federal road.

Go sleep abeg.









Okeeeeeeee,Benue state just like delta state is blessed,cursed with bad leaders. I do not agree with you,for that is not interstate road is a federal road.Go sleep abeg.Okeeeeeeee,Benue state just like delta state is blessed,cursed with bad leaders. 1 Like

murphyibiam15:

benue seems cursed. I do not agree with you,for that is not interstate road is a federal road.

Go sleep abeg.









Okeeeeeeee,Benue state just like delta state is blessed,sorry,cursed with bad leaders. I do not agree with you,for that is not interstate road is a federal road.Go sleep abeg.Okeeeeeeee,Benue state just like delta state is blessed,sorry,cursed with bad leaders.

good

Wonna loose some weight, check my profile

So this governor can be reasonable, abi na FG dey run this project??

Nice Move

Smoke

Only a military minded person will understand what I mean

Nice move







shows you politicians purposely keep quiet for people to suffer



cause they can solve problems if theya re serious





.. shows you politicians purposely keep quiet for people to suffercause they can solve problems if theya re serious..

Work is already going on the collapsed makurdi bridge but eleme bridge for port Harcourt never allow greedy politicians repair ....its like this our Government have different factions oooo

The road thickness is too thin

Since water passes underneath the road, what it needs is a bridge not patch-patch.

However, I commend the rapid response of the governor 1 Like