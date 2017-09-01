Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Work Begins On The Collapsed Portion Of Makurdi-lafia-abuja Road (photos) (9627 Views)

Work Begins At The Presidential Villa In Abuja After Rats Infestation. Photos / At Last, Work Begins On 2nd Niger Bridge / Work Begins On $50m Modular Refinery In Akwa Ibom (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Since water passes underneath the road, what it needs is a bridge not patch-patch. However, I commend the rapid response of the governor

The road thickness is too thin

Work is already going on the collapsed makurdi bridge but eleme bridge for port Harcourt never allow greedy politicians repair ....its like this our Government have different factions oooo

shows you politicians purposely keep quiet for people to suffercause they can solve problems if theya re serious..

Smoke Only a military minded person will understand what I mean

So this governor can be reasonable, abi na FG dey run this project??

I do not agree with you,for that is not interstate road is a federal road.Go sleep abeg.Okeeeeeeee,Benue state just like delta state is blessed,sorry,cursed with bad leaders.

I do not agree with you,for that is not interstate road is a federal road.Go sleep abeg.Okeeeeeeee,Benue state just like delta state is blessed,cursed with bad leaders.

i hope their intention is not to fill and patch the road.it will only take a light rain before it collapses again.

U can imagine how many other place need help.

At last! Thunder will definitely strike Gov ortom sha

how can an expressway be like this in d first place?.....seems it hasn't been touched since 1914. SMH.

By Lasgidi OnlineBenue state governor, Samuel Ortom yesterday ordered the immediate repair of collapsed Makurdi-Lafia-Abuja road, We are pleased to inform you that work has already started on the road as confirmed by the Commissioner for Works, Transport and Energy, Hon. Emmanuel Manger.The portion of the road collapsed due to heavy rainfall and the recent flooding.See more photos below...lalasticlala

(0) (1) (Reply)

Breaking News!!!! Professor Jega Resigned As Inec Chairman / Zaria Massacre: Falana To Malami, "Prosecute Soldiers Who Executed It" / What Are The Projects Commissioned By Gej?

Viewing this topic: macmoyor(m), EnnyGr, geraldo077, JAZES(m), brodalikeme(m), dhardline(m), faorex(m), dmediator555(m), moskey, tunjilana, vrank23401(m), coolestchris(m), somehow, ichado(m), Novelle, redcross, GidiParrot, movaze89(m), Essont(m) and 22 guest(s)

(Go Up)